Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AdBlue Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the Adblue Market was valued USD 2650 Million in 2019 and is expected to witness substantial CAGR of 3.5% over the review period (2020-2027).

AdBlue/Diesel Exhaust Fluid helps bring down the level of air pollution that is caused by diesel engine. It is also called ARLA 32 or AUS 32 and is sold as AdBlue. AdBlue can be described as an aqueous urea solution that comprises 67.5% deionized water and 32.5% urea. The top reason for the bolstered demand for AdBlue can be the rise in strict NOx emission policies for commercial off-road engines and truck engines and the fact that engine developers are installing embedded selective catalytic reduction technology in their vehicles.

AdBlue’s escalating demand in major end-use industries like marine, aerospace and automotive, remains one of the key growth boosters in the global industry.

Future Market Growth Factors:

The AdBlue industry is thriving backed by the soaring number of carbon emission-based regulations, growing number of leading automakers following these norms and booming sales of commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars. The expanding automotive sector across various countries in Asia Pacific including Japan, China, Singapore and India along with the introduction of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) technology in a number of passenger vehicles also present attractive opportunities to the top firms in the AdBlue market.

Rapid innovations in the catalytic technology, rising stringency in government regulations, and the expanding application scope of AdBlue in automotive, diesel-powered heavy industrial machinery, agricultural machinery industries also foster the market demand. On the competitive front, players are battling it out on the basis of product quality, brand name as well as cost, and are therefore, focusing on offering high quality AdBlue at lower prices.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Most of the renowned manufacturers in the global market spend considerably on rigorous research and development activities to come up with advanced AdBlue that have improved properties in order to facilitate higher performance and efficiency. These players launch high performing products to meet with the escalating demand for excellence among the end-use industries. Expansion of production capacity via acquisition and partnership and distribution agreements are a few other competitive strategies undertaken by the companies to further establish themselves in the market.

For instance, in May 2020 AdBlue developer, Yara hired Suttons Tankers for the distribution of its Air1 product from the Immingham, Scunthorpe, Widnes, Gretna and Tilbury sites. The new agreement will see Suttons reduction in mileage, lower costs while also improving consumer experience and increasing its focus on cutting down carbon footprint.

Key Players in AdBlue Market:

Alchem AG

BASF

Bosch

Daimler AG

Mitsui Chemical

Komatsu

Kruse Automotive

Fiat group automobiles

Nissan chemical

Shell

Yara

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a brutal effect on the AdBlue market, in the form of weakened demand for diesel, ban on travelling, lockdown mode, and fall in retail and hospitality industries. Therefore, the novel coronavirus has slowed down the growth rate of the global AdBlue industry. Since AdBlue is used during the running of vehicles and lower freight activity has meant reduced diesel consumption, which translates into slackened AdBlue use.

To overcome the issues in business models following the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, top firms are striving to cut down on freight activities on a temporary basis to focus more on addressing the challenges of reduced demand for AdBlue.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for AdBlue can be distributed into type, usage method and application.

Types of AdBlue are Equipment, Packaging, Tank, Can, Pistol, Drums, Pump and Container. The packaging segment is most likely to secure the lead over the review period, considering the rapid expansion of the packaging sector along with rise in product innovations.

Depending on usage method, the key segments can be EGR, Post combustion and SCR. Post combustion segment is all set to clinch the top position on account of the accelerated use in heavy vehicles, like taxis, railways and lorries.

Applications listed in the report are Commercial and Railway Vehicle. The demand for AdBlue is quite significant in motor vehicles and cars, by virtue of soaring number of regulations imposed by the government aimed at curbing emissions coming from passenger vehicles. These regulations have paved the way for the advancements in the diesel exhaust fluid sector, with respect to passenger cars.

Regional Status:

Europe Takes the Lead with Germany at the Forefront

Europe is the most bankable market for AdBlue, in view of the high deployment rate of heavy, light and medium duty on-road vehicles as well as and passenger cars. In the region, the soaring number of industries that use non-road mobile machineries like manufacturing, agriculture, mining equipment and forestry also benefits the market. The mounting need to improve the air quality has compelled the European Union (EU) to implement legislative measures to bring down emissions from various mobile sources. Strict nitrogen oxide-based policies have resulted in the higher use of numerous advanced aftertreatment technologies within diesel-powered vehicles, which has acted in favor of the AdBlue market in the region.

Asia Pacific to Thrive at the Fastest Rate

In view of the fast urbanization rate, APAC is growing aware about the toxic impact of fuel combustion on the environment, for which the government has implemented several policies. This could add to the market strength in the region during the review period. The government is also making efforts to accelerate the growth of the automotive industry, which is presumed to further bolster the demand for AdBlue in the near future. Japan and China are the most profitable market in the region, aided by the competitive strategies followed by the top players and the rigid government regulations pertaining to conservation of the environment. India is another lucrative market, given its rising use of urea in view of the escalating import of nitrogen and phosphate. This surging use of urea is bound to favor the regional market in the following years.

Latest Developments:

In December 2020, GreenChem, one of Europe’s biggest AdBlue developers and distributors, has installed 249 dual units in various service stations in Spain. The company’s primary focus is on installing dual bulk AdBlue supply equipment for light as well as heavy vehicles, and has over 20 AdBlue manufacturing units Europe along with Brazil.

In January 2021, Stamicarbon participated in INITIATE/innovative industrial transformation of the steel and chemical industries of Europe project, wherein the key objective is to achieve environmental targets to cut down the massive toxic footprint generated during urea production. The project’s short-term aim focuses on site-specific pre-FEED to produce urea grade ideal for AdBlue and liquid fertilizers at 150 tpd capacity of urea.

