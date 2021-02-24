Covina CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Strontium Aluminate Powder Market accounted for US$ 240 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 421.6 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. Strontium aluminate powder is activated by europium and dysprosium, a newer material with the highest brightness and significantly longer glow. It is about 10 times better than mixing of zinc sulfide and calcium sulfide. Europium doped with Basic strontium aluminate produces a green glow, while the heavier aluminates such as SrAl12O19 produce dramatic blue colors.

The report " Global Strontium Aluminate Powder Market, By Type (Water Based Strontium Aluminate and Solvent Based Strontium Aluminate), By End-user (Paint & Coating, Printing Inks, Plastics, Construction Materials, Healthcare And Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

According to BRIAN CLEGG in February 2018, Sodium aluminate can be used to make a specialist cement which can withstand temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees Celsius. Because of this, strontium aluminate cement has been considered for long term storage of radioactive waste.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, on 23rd September, 2014, demand for highly sensitive, robust diagnostics and environmental monitoring methods has led to extensive research in improving reporter technologies. Inorganic phosphorescent materials exhibiting persistent luminescence are commonly found in electroluminescent displays and glowing paints, but are not widely used as reporters in diagnostic assays.

Analyst View:

Strontium aluminate powder market will witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for photo-luminescent paints & coatings. Rising construction activities with increase in construction materials will further increase the product market demand. Introduction of glowing signage boards and new reflective will further create a positive influence on the product demand. The industry ecosystem analysis shows a significant amount of forward integration among the market players as companies manufacturing the pigments often coatings, supply inks and tapes with glow in the dark effect with these pigments. Limited variety of product due to the rare photo-luminescent properties will also affect the industry as manufacturers continue various R&D activities to develop new products and gain better position.





Key Market Insights from the report



Global Strontium Aluminate Powder Market is segmented based on the type, end-user and region.

By type, the global strontium aluminate powder market is segmented into water based strontium aluminate and solvent based strontium aluminate.

By end-user, the market is segmented in paint & coating, printing inks, plastics, construction materials, healthcare and others.

By region, the global strontium aluminate powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in strontium aluminate market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and chemical industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in global strontium aluminate powder market include Nemoto Lumi-Materials Co. Ltd., GloTech International Ltd., Allureglow International, LuminoChem Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kremer Pigmente GmbH & Co. KG, Badger Color Concentrates Inc., Lightleader Co.,Ltd., Thomas Publishing Company, Tavco Chemicals, Inc., RTP Company, RC Tritec LTD., GTA LLC, Glow Inc., iSuo Chem, ARALON.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Strontium Aluminate Powder Market, By Type (Water based strontium aluminate and Solvent based strontium aluminate), By End-users (Paint & Coating, Printing Inks, Plastics, Construction Materials, Healthcare and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

