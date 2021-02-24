EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors proposes nominees to the new board

Charenton-le-Pont, France (February 24, 2021 – 6:45pm) – During its meeting today, the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose the nomination of the following individuals to compose its future board:

Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio, as non-independent director

Mr. Francesco Milleri, as non-independent director

Mr. Paul du Saillant, as non-independent director

Mr. Romolo Bardin, as non-independent director

Ms. Juliette Favre, as non-independent director

Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti, as independent director

Ms. Marie-Christine Coisne, as independent director

Mr. José Gonzalo, as independent director

Ms. Swati Piramal, as independent director

Ms. Cristina Scocchia, as independent director

Ms. Nathalie von Siemens, as independent director

Mr. Andrea Zappia, as independent director

Resolutions will be submitted to shareholders’ vote at the Company’s 2021 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting. Any other resolutions will be decided upon during a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held in March.

The mandates of the directors representing employees, Ms. Delphine Zablocki and Mr. Léonel Pereira Ascencao, will expire on September 20, 2021 and are not up for immediate renewal.

“We are very pleased to be able to put forward such remarkable candidates today, who stand out for their vast experience, extensive business acumen and established reputations gained throughout their respective careers serving as executives or board members of leading global companies across geographies and industries. Among them, we also welcome candidates who are both eminent executives as well as members of three important entrepreneurial families. We are fully confident in all of the candidates’ ability to make significant positive contributions to further accelerating the integration and ensuring the continued success of the Company,” commented Leonardo Del Vecchio and Hubert Sagnières, respectively Chairman and Vice Chairman of EssilorLuxottica.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

