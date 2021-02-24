TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The webinar—“How Small and Mid-sized Businesses Overcome Automation Barriers”—delivers insights and answers for small and mid-sized business leaders and their IT partners, who are looking to start affordably automating key business processes.



"As enterprise intelligent automation technology sophistication has recently increased, so has adoption,” said Thomas Helfrich, Vice President of Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. “But only large enterprises have been able to capitalize on this advantage, making it more difficult for SMBs to compete. The reason is simple. SMBs lack scale and ability, challenging them through the cost of development, maintenance, software and infrastructure. But the benefits of automation for SMBs are too compelling to wait any longer. Lower costs are making automation widely more accessible to these smaller businesses trying to compete during a pandemic and not wanting to break the bank to gain a competitive advantage.”

Join Helfrich and SSTech Chief Digital Officer Stephen Moritz as they share case studies that explain the 10 steps to develop a cost-effective strategy and execution plan for intelligent automation. Attendees are also invited to take part in a two-hour workshop, which will determine direction and a high-level scope for implementing intelligent automation.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: How Small and Mid-sized Businesses Overcome Automation Barriers

SSTech Panel: Thomas Helfrich, Vice President of Intelligent Automation; Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 25, 2021

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

