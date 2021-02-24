Kennesaw, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Digital Projection, the Emmy-award winning manufacturer of high-performance laser projectors and fine-pitch LED video walls, has once again set a performance benchmark for display technology with the North American launch of the M-Vision 23000 projector – the brightest single chip DLP laser phosphor projector in the world. With an unprecedented 23,000 lumens of brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and direct-red assist lasers, the new M-Vision model offers high brightness 3-chip imaging performance at a single-chip price point.

Featuring DP’s ColorBoost + Red Laser technology, this compact and lamp-free projector has been optimized to produce the most realistic and saturated, REC709-standard colorimetry at previously unreachable single-chip luminance levels. A powerful solution, the M-Vision 23000 is designed to excel in venues contending with high ambient-light that demand exceptionally sharp and color accurate imaging. Integration friendly, this new projector also features motorized shift, zoom, and focus across the entire lens range, offering extra flexibility and ease of setup for a wide variety of markets and applications. Capable of displaying 4K-UHD with framerates up to 60 Hz, as well as HDMI 1.4b for Side by Side, Frame Packing, and Top-Bottom 3D formats, the M-Vision 23000 is a phenomenal display solution that enables applications that captivate and inspire.

Additionally, the optical system of the M-Vision 23000 is completely sealed from lens to light-source with an IP60 rating. This ensures that light output and color performance will not be degraded due to the ingress of dust or contaminants. Further, this innovative model requires no filters, as it features a liquid-cooling system, allowing for unrestricted airflow. Simply put, The M-Vision 23000 is a marvel of imaging performance that will transform virtually any venue with next-level viewing experiences.

