﻿Oslo, 24 February 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from 4 January 2021 regarding granting of share options to leading employees. Today, as part of the same grant, a total of 32,999 share options were granted to leading employees. Primary insider Jarl Kosberg, who was appointed EVP Hydropower Project Development from 29 January 2021, was granted a total of 12,854 share options. As of 24 February 2021, Jarl Kosberg holds a total of 12,854 share options and no shares in Scatec ASA.

Each share option gives the right to subscribe for and be allotted one share in Scatec ASA. The strike price of the options is set to NOK 314.91 per share, which is the same as for the options granted 4 January 2021, based on the volume weighted average share price over the ten last trading days preceding 4 January 2021. The options will lapse if not exercised by 1 January 2025. The option grant is divided into three tranches whereby 1/3 vests each year over three years, with the first tranche vesting 1 January 2022. The current grant is the second of three contemplated annual grants of share options in accordance with Scatec's share-based incentive programme.

