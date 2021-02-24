ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its new CompuPulse System, which integrates the Company’s CompuWave™ technology with a manual syringe.



Mark Hochman, D.D.S., Inventor and Clinical Director for Milestone Scientific, commented, "We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance related to our new CompuPulse System, which combines the benefits of our CompuWave technology with a manual syringe. Importantly, the new CompuPulse System allows one to identify a pulsatile pressure waveform in a variety of applications, thereby improving the reliability and safety of a drug delivery procedure. Importantly, not all procedures require the sophistication of our CompuFlo system, which precisely controls the administration and flow rate of medication as it is being administered. This new technology provides an efficient and low cost alternative for procedures where a manual syringe may suffice, while still providing the ability to verify needle and subsequent catheter placement.”

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “This Notice of Allowance significantly expands the intellectual property surrounding our injection and drug delivery systems and, in turn, further solidifies our leadership position in the computerized injection market. We believe that the combination of the CompuWave technology with the lower cost of a manual syringe opens up a number of exciting new markets and applications for our technology, while still ensuring precise confirmation of needle placement and verification that a catheter has not been displaced during or after a procedure.”

The Notice of Allowance relates to a method and an apparatus that detects a pulsatile pressure waveform to more easily perform the identification of anatomical target regions. The pulsatile waveform is representative of the detection of pressures that are produced by the cardio-vascular system either directly or indirectly. This same system can be used to aid in the determination of the patency of a catheter and to assist in determining if a catheter has been displaced during a procedure.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020