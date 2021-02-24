VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favor of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 24, 2021. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.



In respect of election of the Company's directors, all five management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:

Nominee Total Votes Cast Votes For % For Votes Withheld (Abstained) % Withheld (Abstained) John Webster 88,509,094 87,410,678 98.76 1,098,416 1.24 Marco A. Romero 88,509,094 70,757,676 79.94 17,751,418 20.06 David B. Dreisinger 88,509,094 88,025,636 99.45 483,458 0.55 Gregory P. Martyr 88,509,094 88,076,310 99.51 432,784 0.49 Thomas M. Stepien 88,509,094 87,949,091 99.37 560,003 0.63

Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:

Total Votes Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes

Withheld

/Abstained Resolution 1 – Setting the number of directors of the Company at five



88,509,094 88,196,264 99.65 44,000 0.05 268,830 Resolution 3 – Approval of an increase in directors’ fees to non-executive directors(1)



88,509,094 85,633,342 96.75 2,400,262 2.71 475,490 Resolution 4 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 88,848,677 88,192,268 99.26 Nil Nil 656,409 Resolution 5 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (2)



88,509,094 86,969,421 98.26 894,085 1.01 645,588





(1) In accordance with the rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX"), shareholders of the Company also approved the increase in directors’ fees to non-executive directors by a majority of the votes cast, with the 13,458,173 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast was 75,050,921, of which 72,175,169 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 96.17% of the total votes cast, and 2,400,262 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 3.20% of the total votes cast. (2) In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 13,458,173 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast was 75,050,921, of which 73,511,248 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 97.95% of the total votes cast, and 894,085 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 1.19% of the total votes cast.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:



Nominee Total Proxies Received Proxy directed to vote For Proxy directed to vote Against Proxy directed to Abstained Proxy could vote at their discretion Resolution 1 – Setting the number of directors of the Company at five 88,509,094 88,196,264 44,000 268,830 Nil Resolution 2 –

Election of directors: John Webster 88,509,094 87,410,678 N/A 1,098,416 Nil Marco A. Romero 88,509,094 70,757,676 N/A 17,751,418 Nil David B. Dreisinger 88,509,094 88,025,636 N/A 483,458 Nil Gregory P. Martyr 88,509,094 88,076,310 N/A 432,784 Nil Thomas M. Stepien 88,509,094 87,949,091 N/A 560,003 Nil Resolution 3 – Approval of an increase in directors’ fees to non-executive directors(1) 75,050,921 72,175,169 2,400,262 475,490 Nil Resolution 4 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 88,509,094 88,192,268 Nil 656,409 Nil Resolution 5 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1) 75,050,921 73,511,248 894,085 645,588 Nil





(1) Excludes 13,458,173 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.

A total of 88,509,094 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors and for resolutions 1, 3 and 5 above, representing approximately 27.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 88,848,677 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 4 above, representing approximately 27.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian waste recycling company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project, which will be operated by wholly-owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

