- G1’s COSELA™ (trilaciclib) Approved by FDA as First and Only Therapy to Decrease the Incidence of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression; Commercial Availability Expected in Early March -
- Launch Underway, including Medical Affairs, Promotional, and Educational Activities to Introduce COSELA to Oncologists and Oncology Nurses and Build Awareness of Myelosuppression -
- On-track to Initiate Three Additional Clinical Trials in 1H2021 to Assess the Potential Myeloprotection and/or Anti-Tumor Efficacy Benefit of COSELA in Multiple Cancers -
- Management to Host Webcast and Conference Call today at 4:30 PM ET -
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today provided a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.
“With the recent approval of COSELA, we have a tremendous opportunity to introduce an effective and innovative therapy to proactively address chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “The launch is underway with our partners at Boehringer Ingelheim, and the initial interest among medical oncologists and oncology nurses is extremely promising. COSELA has a broad mechanism of action, and as such, we are taking a tumor-agnostic approach to the development of COSELA as we advance it into and through multiple Phase 2 and registrational studies. We are confident in the potential for COSELA and look forward to delivering on our goal of improving the lives of as many people living with cancer as possible.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
Commercial
Clinical
Corporate
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $207.3 million, compared to $269.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
Subsequent to December 31, 2020, between January 14th, 2021 and February 9th, 2021, we sold 3,513,027 shares of common stock pursuant to our 2018 sales agreement for “at the market offerings” with Cowen and Company, LLC, resulting in $86.4 million in net proceeds. This ATM offering is now closed. In addition, the Company now has access to $30 million of the remaining $80M of our debt financing facility with Hercules Capital upon achievement of the FDA approval of COSELA milestone.
License revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.5 million, primarily related to an upfront payment for our license agreement with Simcere recognized following the transfer of the related technology and know-how which occurred during the period. In addition, we recognized revenue for existing inventory transfers related to our license agreements with Genor and EQRx, as well as revenue for reimbursable clinical trial costs due from EQRx. License revenue for the full-year 2020 was $45.3 million.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $40.6 million, compared to $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses for the full-year 2020 were $141.8 million, compared to $129.0 million for the prior year. Stock-based compensation expense for the full-year 2020 was $18.8 million, compared to $16.4 million for the prior year.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $16.4 million, compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to decreases in clinical program costs, external costs related to discovery and preclinical development, and costs for manufacturing pharmaceutical active ingredients. R&D expenses for the full-year 2020 were $73.3 million, compared to $89.0 million for the prior year.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $24.3 million, compared to $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in G&A expenses was largely due to an increase in compensation due to increases in headcount, pre-commercialization activities, medical affairs costs, and professional fees and other administrative costs necessary to support our operations. G&A expenses for the full-year 2020 were $68.5 million, compared to $40.0 million for the prior year.
The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.3 million, compared to $35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the full-year 2020 was $99.3 million, compared to a net loss of $122.4 million for the prior year. The basic and diluted net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(0.67) compared to $(0.94) for the fourth quarter of 2019. The basic and diluted net loss per share for the full-year 2020 was $(2.62) compared to $(3.27) for the full-year 2019.
Financial Guidance
The Company expects its current financial position to be sufficient to fund its operations and capital expenditures into 2023.
Webcast and Conference Call
G1 will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to provide a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 ended December 31, 2020. The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (210) 874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 5267698. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website: www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
CONTRAINDICATION
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Injection-Site Reactions, Including Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Acute Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
ADVERSE REACTIONS
DRUG INTERACTIONS
To report suspected adverse reactions, contact G1 Therapeutics at 1-800-790-G1TX or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see full Prescribing Information here
For more information about COSELA, please call 1-800-790-G1TX (1-800-790-4189)
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to expectations for the timing and commercial launch and availability of COSELA (trilaciclib), the therapeutic potential of COSELA (trilaciclib) and rintodestrant, COSELA’s (trilaciclib) possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, rintodestrant’s potential as an oral SERD, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), are based on the company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to complete a successful commercial launch for COSELA (trilaciclib); the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates other than COSELA (trilaciclib); the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
G1 Therapeutics Contacts:
Jen Moses
Chief Financial Officer
919-930-8506
jmoses@g1therapeutics.com
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com
Christine Rogers.
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
984-365-2819
crogers@g1therapeutics.com
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|207,306
|$
|269,208
|Working Capital
|$
|192,949
|$
|251,234
|Total Assets
|$
|228,552
|$
|284,831
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(436,107
|)
|$
|(336,853
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|177,351
|$
|255,527
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|License revenue
|$
|16,546
|$
|-
|$
|45,285
|$
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|16,374
|24,492
|73,271
|89,002
|General and administrative
|24,260
|12,061
|68,490
|40,039
|Total operating expenses
|40,634
|36,553
|141,761
|129,041
|Loss from operations
|(24,088
|)
|(36,553
|)
|(96,476
|)
|(129,041
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest Income
|30
|1,111
|952
|6,579
|Interest Expense
|(756
|)
|-
|(1,778
|)
|-
|Other income (expense)
|(54
|)
|1
|(542
|)
|15
|Total other income (expense), net
|(780
|)
|1,112
|(1,368
|)
|6,594
|Loss before income taxes
|(24,868
|)
|(35,441
|)
|(97,844
|)
|(122,447
|)
|Income tax expense
|479
|-
|1,410
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(25,347
|)
|$
|(35,441
|)
|$
|(99,254
|)
|$
|(122,447
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(2.62
|)
|$
|(3.27
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|38,053,609
|37,586,218
|37,878,026
|37,499,256
