CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2020, as well as provide its outlook for 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day hosted by Albert Manzone (Chief Executive Officer) and Andy Rusie (Chief Financial Officer).



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003 or for international callers by dialing (201) 493-6725. A replay of the call will be available until March 30, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13716176.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product portfolio addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners. We distribute our portfolio of products in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “expand,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents we file (or furnish) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

