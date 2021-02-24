Q4 revenue grows 145% year-over-year to $383.3 million and total visits increase 139% to 3.0 million
Full year revenue grows 98% year-over-year to $1,094.0 million and total visits increase 156% to 10.6 million
Issues 2021 first-quarter and full-year guidance
PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“As virtual care shifted to become a consumer expectation in 2020, Teladoc Health not only met the rapidly growing demand, but we transformed our company to define a new category of whole-person virtual care,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “By accelerating our mission to transform the health care experience, we exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and see strong momentum across our global business in 2021 as the market embraces the breadth and depth of our unique capabilities.”
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Revenue
|($ thousands, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Year over Year
|Year Ended
|Year over Year
|December 31,
|Growth
|December 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Access Fees Revenue
|U.S.
|$
|282,826
|$
|98,052
|188
|%
|$
|737,408
|$
|356,656
|107
|%
|International
|33,131
|28,924
|15
|%
|124,392
|106,640
|17
|%
|Total
|315,957
|126,976
|149
|%
|861,800
|463,296
|86
|%
|Visit Fee Revenue
|U.S.
|53,149
|29,222
|82
|%
|206,093
|88,669
|132
|%
|International
|113
|291
|(61
|)
|%
|818
|1,342
|(39
|)
|%
|Total
|53,262
|29,513
|80
|%
|206,911
|90,011
|130
|%
|Other
|U.S.
|13,589
|0
|N/M
|23,888
|0
|N/M
|International
|513
|0
|N/M
|1,363
|0
|N/M
|Total
|14,102
|0
|N/M
|25,251
|0
|N/M
|Total Revenue
|$
|383,321
|$
|156,489
|145
|%
|$
|1,093,962
|$
|553,307
|98
|%
N/M – Not meaningful
|Membership and Visit Fee Only Access
|(millions)
|December 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|U.S. Paid Membership
|51.8
|36.7
|41
|%
|U.S. Visit Fee Only Access
|21.3
|19.3
|10
|%
|Chronic Care Enrollment
|0.6
|—
|N/M
|Visits
|(thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Year over Year
|Year Ended
|Year over Year
|December 31,
|Growth
|December 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|U.S. Visits
|2,515
|975
|158
|%
|8,820
|3,104
|184
|%
|International Visits
|440
|264
|67
|%
|1,771
|1,034
|71
|%
|Total Visits
|2,955
|1,239
|139
|%
|10,591
|4,138
|156
|%
|Utilization
|17.7
|%
|9.5
|%
|826
|pt
|16.0
|%
|9.3
|%
|664
|pt
|Platform-Enabled Sessions*
|1,089
|—
|N/M
|2,076
|—
|N/M
|Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled
|4,044
|1,239
|226
|%
|12,667
|4,138
|206
|%
* Platform-Enabled Session is a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client’s patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.
A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
Financial Outlook
Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the broader economic impact, our updated guidance is based on what we know today. As this is an evolving situation, circumstances are likely to change, but we believe our guidance ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2021 financial performance.
For the first-quarter 2021, we expect:
For the full-year 2021, we expect:
Quarterly Conference Call
The fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-968-2101 for U.S. participants, or 1-236-714-2089 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 1127504; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future revenues, future earnings, future numbers of members or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; and (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|733,324
|$
|514,353
|Short-term investments
|53,245
|2,711
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,412 and $3,787, respectively
|169,281
|56,948
|Inventories
|56,498
|0
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|47,259
|13,990
|Total current assets
|1,059,607
|588,002
|Property and equipment, net
|28,551
|10,296
|Goodwill
|14,581,255
|746,079
|Intangible assets, net
|2,020,864
|225,453
|Operating lease - right-of-use assets
|46,647
|26,452
|Other assets
|18,357
|6,545
|Total assets
|$
|17,755,281
|$
|1,602,827
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|46,030
|$
|9,075
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|83,657
|34,440
|Accrued compensation
|94,593
|34,201
|Deferred revenue-current
|52,356
|12,465
|Advances from financing companies
|13,453
|0
|Current portion of long-term debt
|42,560
|0
|Total current liabilities
|332,649
|90,181
|Other liabilities
|1,616
|9,239
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|43,142
|24,994
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|2,449
|2,300
|Advances from financing companies, net of current portion
|9,926
|0
|Deferred taxes
|102,103
|21,678
|Convertible senior notes, net
|1,379,592
|440,410
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares and 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 150,281,099 shares and 72,761,941 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|150
|73
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,857,797
|1,538,716
|Accumulated deficit
|(992,661
|)
|(507,525
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|18,518
|(17,239
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|15,883,804
|1,014,025
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|17,755,281
|$
|1,602,827
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|383,321
|$
|156,489
|$
|1,093,962
|$
|553,307
|Expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below)
|122,942
|55,355
|390,829
|184,465
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising and marketing
|93,751
|25,356
|226,146
|109,697
|Sales
|93,942
|16,751
|154,052
|64,915
|Technology and development
|92,697
|16,246
|164,941
|64,644
|Legal and regulatory
|2,610
|1,523
|8,876
|6,762
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|57,550
|2,477
|88,236
|6,620
|General and administrative
|341,375
|44,482
|497,808
|157,694
|Depreciation and amortization
|36,960
|9,887
|69,495
|38,952
|Total expenses
|841,827
|172,077
|1,600,383
|633,749
|Loss from operations
|(458,506
|)
|(15,588
|)
|(506,421
|)
|(80,442
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|99
|0
|9,077
|0
|Interest expense, net
|20,819
|7,581
|60,495
|29,013
|Net loss before taxes
|(479,424
|)
|(23,169
|)
|(575,993
|)
|(109,455
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(85,457
|)
|(4,125
|)
|(90,857
|)
|(10,591
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(393,967
|)
|$
|(19,044
|)
|$
|(485,136
|)
|$
|(98,864
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(3.07
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(5.36
|)
|$
|(1.38
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|128,298,005
|72,564,855
|90,509,229
|71,844,535
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(485,136
|)
|$
|(98,864
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|69,495
|38,952
|Depreciation of rental equipment
|1,697
|0
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|6,895
|6,000
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|5,284
|2,665
|Stock-based compensation
|475,531
|66,702
|Deferred income taxes
|(90,158
|)
|(10,868
|)
|Accretion of interest
|45,296
|25,438
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|9,077
|0
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(1,009
|)
|1,248
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(21,091
|)
|(15,884
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(12,565
|)
|(2,685
|)
|Inventory
|(24,732
|)
|0
|Other assets
|(8,135
|)
|(105
|)
|Accounts payable
|(87,995
|)
|905
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|20,125
|10,026
|Accrued compensation
|34,819
|4,546
|Deferred Revenue
|17,751
|4,815
|Operating lease liabilities
|(6,300
|)
|(2,417
|)
|Other liabilities
|(2,360
|)
|(605
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(53,511
|)
|29,869
|Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(4,024
|)
|(3,510
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(22,018
|)
|(7,390
|)
|Proceeds from marketable securities
|2,496
|52,100
|Investment in securities
|0
|(5,000
|)
|Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired
|(567,429
|)
|(11,187
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(590,975
|)
|25,013
|Cash flows provided by financing activities:
|Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|54,314
|33,283
|Proceeds from issuance of 2027 Notes
|1,000,000
|0
|Payment of issuance costs of 2027 Notes
|(24,070
|)
|0
|Repurchase of 2022 Notes
|(228,153
|)
|0
|Proceeds from the sale of capped call related to the Livongo Notes
|91,659
|0
|Proceeds from advances from financing companies
|6,002
|0
|Payment from customers against advances from financing companies
|(8,635
|)
|0
|Payment of assumed indebtedness
|(10,000
|)
|0
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|4,722
|3,380
|Cash paid for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net
|(26,703
|)
|(1,569
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|859,136
|35,094
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|214,650
|89,976
|Foreign exchange difference
|4,321
|388
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|514,353
|423,989
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|733,324
|$
|514,353
|Income taxes paid
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,310
|Interest paid
|$
|14,890
|$
|12,224
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.
Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue. We believe that these measures provide investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, foreign exchange gain or loss, taxes, depreciation, amortization and loss on extinguishment of debt. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis. For presentation purposes, foreign exchange gain or loss is included in interest expense, net in our consolidated statement of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, foreign exchange gain or loss, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt and acquisition and integration related costs. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.
Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share and other performance measures.
In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
We have not reconciled EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income (loss) because we do not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) or the reconciling items between EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and GAAP net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, certain of these items, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|383,321
|$
|156,489
|$
|1,093,962
|$
|553,307
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below)
|(122,942
|)
|(55,355
|)
|(390,829
|)
|(184,465
|)
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|(2,846
|)
|(1,301
|)
|(12,394
|)
|(4,580
|)
|Gross Profit
|257,533
|99,833
|690,739
|364,262
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|2,846
|1,301
|12,394
|4,580
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|260,379
|$
|101,134
|$
|703,133
|$
|368,842
|Gross margin
|67.2
|%
|63.8
|%
|63.1
|%
|65.8
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|67.9
|%
|64.6
|%
|64.3
|%
|66.7
|%
The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(393,967
|)
|$
|(19,044
|)
|$
|(485,136
|)
|$
|(98,864
|)
|Add:
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|99
|0
|9,077
|0
|Interest expense, net
|20,819
|7,581
|60,495
|29,013
|Income tax benefit
|(85,457
|)
|(4,125
|)
|(90,857
|)
|(10,591
|)
|Depreciation expense
|1,783
|682
|4,766
|3,382
|Amortization expense
|35,177
|9,205
|64,729
|35,570
|EBITDA
|(421,546
|)
|(5,701
|)
|(436,926
|)
|(41,490
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|414,380
|18,457
|475,531
|66,702
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|57,550
|2,477
|88,236
|6,620
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|50,384
|$
|15,233
|$
|126,841
|$
|31,832
Investors:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
pfeeley@teladochealth.com
Media:
Chris Stenrud
860-491-8821
pr@teladochealth.com
Teladoc Health, Inc.
Purchase, New York, UNITED STATES
teladochealth_logo_plum+aqua_rgb (1).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: