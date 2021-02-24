Roseville, MN, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced that it has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into South Carolina. Hawkins has leased a building in Greenville, South Carolina and expects to start operations next month. With this new location, the Company now has 33 Water Treatment branches spread across 20 states.



“Over the last twelve months we have aggressively added four new Water Treatment branches—two through acquisitions and two through purchasing or leasing buildings,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “The integration of the acquisitions has been going smoothly, and we are able to quickly get the new greenfield locations up and running to serve current and new customers.”

“Our earnings per share grew 35% in the first three quarters of this fiscal year due to our continued focus and execution on our long-term strategy, which includes adding Water Treatment locations annually,” said Mr. Hawkins.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 47 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $540 million of revenue in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 700 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

