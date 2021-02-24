  • Record quarterly and full-year revenue for company, Gaming and Data Center
  • Company quarterly revenue of $5.00 billion, up 61 percent year on year
  • Company full-year revenue of $16.68 billion, up 53 percent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021, of $5.00 billion, up 61 percent from $3.11 billion a year earlier, and up 6 percent from $4.73 billion in the previous quarter. The company’s Gaming and Data Center platforms achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $2.31, up 51 percent from $1.53 a year ago, and up 9 percent from $2.12 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.10, up 64 percent from $1.89 a year earlier, and up 7 percent from $2.91 in the previous quarter.

For fiscal 2021, revenue was a record $16.68 billion, up 53 percent from $10.92 billion a year earlier. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $6.90, up 53 percent from $4.52 a year earlier. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $10.00, up 73 percent from $5.79 a year earlier.

“Q4 was another record quarter, capping a breakout year for NVIDIA’s computing platforms,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our pioneering work in accelerated computing has led to gaming becoming the world’s most popular entertainment, to supercomputing being democratized for all researchers, and to AI emerging as the most important force in technology.

“Demand for GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs is incredible. NVIDIA RTX has started a major upgrade cycle as gamers jump to ray tracing, DLSS and AI.

“Our A100 universal AI data center GPUs are ramping strongly across cloud-service providers and vertical industries. Thousands of companies across the world are applying NVIDIA AI to create cloud-connected products with AI services that will transform the world’s largest industries. We are seeing the smartphone moment for every industry.

“Mellanox has expanded our footprint across the data center. And we are making good progress toward acquiring Arm, which will create enormous new opportunities for the entire ecosystem,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $99 million in the fourth quarter and $395 million in fiscal 2021. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on March 31, 2021, to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share)Q4 FY21Q3 FY21Q4 FY20Q/QY/Y
Revenue$5,003 $4,726 $3,105 Up 6%Up 61%
Gross margin63.1%62.6%64.9%Up 50 bpsDown 180 bps
Operating expenses$1,650 $1,562 $1,025 Up 6%Up 61%
Operating income$1,507 $1,398 $990 Up 8%Up 52%
Net income$1,457 $1,336 $950 Up 9%Up 53%
Diluted earnings per share$2.31 $2.12 $1.53 Up 9%Up 51%


Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share)Q4 FY21Q3 FY21Q4 FY20Q/QY/Y
Revenue$5,003 $4,726 $3,105 Up 6%Up 61%
Gross margin65.5%65.5%65.4%--Up 10 bps
Operating expenses$1,187 $1,101 $810 Up 8%Up 47%
Operating income$2,089 $1,993 $1,220 Up 5%Up 71%
Net income$1,957 $1,834 $1,172 Up 7%Up 67%
Diluted earnings per share$3.10 $2.91 $1.89 Up 7%Up 64%

Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share)FY21FY20Y/Y
Revenue$16,675 $10,918 Up 53%
Gross margin62.3%62.0%Up 30 bps
Operating expenses$5,864 $3,922 Up 50%
Operating income$4,532 $2,846 Up 59%
Net income$4,332 $2,796 Up 55%
Diluted earnings per share$6.90 $4.52 Up 53%


Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share)FY21FY20Y/Y
Revenue$16,675 $10,918 Up 53%
Gross margin65.6%62.5%Up 310 bps
Operating expenses$4,144 $3,086 Up 34%
Operating income$6,803 $3,735 Up 82%
Net income$6,277 $3,580 Up 75%
Diluted earnings per share$10.00 $5.79 Up 73%


NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be $5.30 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.8 percent and 66.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.67 billion and $1.20 billion, respectively.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $2.50 billion, up 10 percent from the previous quarter and up 67 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was a record $7.76 billion, up 41 percent.
  • Announced the company’s biggest-ever laptop launch, with 70+ new laptops for gamers and creators, powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs.
  • Expanded the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs with 60-class offerings — the most popular in the company’s gaming lineup — including the GeForce RTX 3060, starting at just $329, featuring NVIDIA RTX™ ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast.
  • Increased momentum for NVIDIA RTX adoption, now available in 36 new titles, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077.
  • Announced that Overwatch and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege are adopting NVIDIA Reflex, bringing this low-latency technology to seven of the top 10 competitive-shooter games.
  • Announced GeForce NOW™ has come to iOS Safari, giving over 6 million GeForce NOW members access to the service through Safari on iPhone or iPad.

Professional Visualization

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was $307 million, up 30 percent from the previous quarter and down 7 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $1.05 billion, down 13 percent.
  • Announced that NVIDIA Omniverse™ — a real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines — is now in open beta.

Automotive

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was $145 million, up 16 percent from the previous quarter and down 11 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $536 million, down 23 percent.
  • Announced that NVIDIA DRIVE™ autonomous driving technology is powering a range of next-gen electric vehicles from carmakers SAIC and Nio; robotaxi-maker Zoox; and cabless truck-maker Einride.
  • Announced that NVIDIA is powering the new Mercedes-Benz AI cockpit, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen, which will debut in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS in the first half of 2021.
  • Expanded the NVIDIA DRIVE sensor ecosystem with new solutions from lidar makers Baraja, Hesai, Innoviz, Magna and Ouster.

CFO Commentary
Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.


 NVIDIA CORPORATION  
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
 (In millions, except per share data)  
 (Unaudited)  
           
           
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
   January 31, January 26, January 31, January 26, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020  
           
Revenue$            5,003  $            3,105  $          16,675  $          10,918  
Cost of revenue                1,846                 1,090                 6,279                 4,150  
Gross profit               3,157                 2,015               10,396                 6,768  
Operating expenses        
 Research and development                 1,147                    738                 3,924                 2,829  
 Sales, general and administrative                  503                    287                 1,940                 1,093  
  Total operating expenses               1,650                 1,025                 5,864                 3,922  
Income from operations               1,507                    990                 4,532                 2,846  
 Interest income                      6                      41                      57                    178  
 Interest expense                  (53)                   (12)                 (184)                   (52) 
 Other, net                    10                      (3)                       4                      (2) 
  Other income (expense), net                  (37)                     26                  (123)                   124  
Income before income tax               1,470                 1,016                 4,409                 2,970  
Income tax expense                    13                      66                      77                    174  
Net income$            1,457  $               950  $            4,332  $            2,796  
           
Net income per share:        
 Basic$              2.35  $              1.55  $              7.02  $              4.59  
 Diluted$              2.31  $              1.53  $              6.90  $              4.52  
           
Weighted average shares used in per share computation:        
 Basic                  619                    612                    617                    609  
 Diluted                  631                    621                    628                    618  
           

 

NVIDIA CORPORATION 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In millions) 
(Unaudited) 
        
        
    January 31, January 26, 
    2021 2020 
ASSETS     
        
Current assets:     
 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $        11,561 $        10,897 
 Accounts receivable, net              2,429              1,657 
 Inventories              1,826                 979 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 239                 157 
  Total current assets            16,055            13,690 
        
Property and equipment, net              2,149              1,674 
Operating lease assets                 707                 618 
Goodwill              4,193                 618 
Intangible assets, net              2,737                   49 
Deferred income tax assets                 806                 548 
Other assets               2,144                 118 
  Total assets $        28,791 $        17,315 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 
        
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable $          1,201 $             687 
 Accrued and other current liabilities              1,725              1,097 
 Short-term debt                 999                      - 
  Total current liabilities              3,925              1,784 
        
Long-term debt              5,964              1,991 
Long-term operating lease liabilities                 634                 561 
Other long-term liabilities              1,375                 775 
  Total liabilities            11,898              5,111 
        
Shareholders' equity            16,893            12,204 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $        28,791 $        17,315 
        

 

 NVIDIA CORPORATION 
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (In millions) 
 (Unaudited) 
          
          
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended 
   January 31, January 26, January 31, January 26,
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
          
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$            1,457  $               950  $            4,332  $            2,796 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash       
provided by operating activities:       
 Depreciation and amortization                   287                    106                 1,098                    381 
 Stock-based compensation expense                  417                    220                 1,397                    844 
 Deferred income taxes                (164)                     23                  (282)                     18 
 Other                  (17)                     -                      (20)                       5 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:       
 Accounts receivable                  117                  (202)                 (550)                 (233)
 Inventories                (334)                     66                  (524)                   597 
 Prepaid expenses and other assets                    15                      22                  (394)                     77 
 Accounts payable                    75                    104                    363                    194 
 Accrued and other current liabilities                  126                    157                    239                      54 
 Other long-term liabilities                    88                      19                    163                      28 
Net cash provided by operating activities               2,067                 1,465                 5,822                 4,761 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities               3,627                      -                   8,792                 4,744 
 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities                    25                        2                    527                 3,365 
 Purchases of marketable securities             (6,468)                     -               (19,308)              (1,461)
 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired                    -                        -                 (8,524)                     (4)
 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets                (283)                 (144)              (1,128)                 (489)
 Investments and other, net                  (30)                     (9)                   (34)                   (10)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities             (3,129)                 (151)            (19,675)                6,145 
Cash flows from financing activities:       
 Proceeds related to employee stock plans                      4                        2                    194                    149 
 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units                (225)                   (87)                 (942)                 (551)
 Dividends paid                  (99)                   (98)                 (395)                 (390)
 Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs                    (3)                     -                   4,968                      -   
 Principal payments on property and equipment                  (17)                     -                      (17)                     -   
 Other                    (2)                     -                        (4)                     -   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities                (342)                 (183)                3,804                  (792)
Change in cash and cash equivalents             (1,404)                1,131             (10,049)              10,114 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period               2,251                 9,765               10,896                    782 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$               847  $          10,896  $               847  $          10,896 
          

 

  NVIDIA CORPORATION 
  RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
  (In millions, except per share data) 
  (Unaudited) 
           
     Three Months Ended    Twelve Months Ended 
    January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26,
     2021   2020   2020   2021   2020 
             
 GAAP gross profit $       3,157  $       2,960  $       2,015  $     10,396  $         6,768 
   GAAP gross margin 63.1%  62.6%  64.9%  62.3%  62.0%
  Acquisition-related and other costs (B)               92                 86                 -                 425                    -   
  Stock-based compensation expense (A)               26                 28                 12                 88                   39 
  IP-related costs                  1                 21                   3                 38                   14 
 Non-GAAP gross profit$       3,276  $       3,095  $       2,030  $     10,947  $         6,821 
   Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5%  65.5%  65.4%  65.6%  62.5%
             
 GAAP operating expenses$       1,650  $       1,562  $       1,025  $       5,864  $         3,922 
  Stock-based compensation expense (A)            (391)            (355)            (208)         (1,309)               (805)
  Acquisition-related and other costs (B)             (72)            (106)                (7)            (411)                 (31)
 Non-GAAP operating expenses$       1,187  $       1,101  $          810  $       4,144  $         3,086 
             
 GAAP income from operations$       1,507  $       1,398  $          990  $       4,532  $         2,846 
  Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations             582               595               230            2,271                 889 
 Non-GAAP income from operations$       2,089  $       1,993  $       1,220  $       6,803  $         3,735 
             
 GAAP other income (expense), net$          (37) $          (50) $            26  $        (123) $            124 
  Losses (Gains) from non-affiliated investments               (9)                  4                 -                   -                       1 
  Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount                 1                   1                 -                     3                     2 
 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net$          (45) $          (45) $            26  $        (120) $            127 
             
 GAAP net income $       1,457  $       1,336  $          950  $       4,332  $         2,796 
  Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments             574               600               230            2,274                 890 
  Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C)             (74)            (102)                (8)            (329)               (106)
 Non-GAAP net income $       1,957  $       1,834  $       1,172  $       6,277  $         3,580 
             
 Diluted net income per share         
  GAAP $         2.31  $         2.12  $         1.53  $         6.90  $           4.52 
  Non-GAAP  $         3.10  $         2.91  $         1.89  $       10.00  $           5.79 
             
 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation              631               630               621               628                 618 
             
 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$       2,067  $       1,279  $       1,465  $       5,822  $         4,761 
  Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets           (283)            (473)            (144)         (1,128)               (489)
  Principal payments on property and equipment             (17)                  -                   -               (17)                     - 
 Free cash flow $       1,767  $          806  $       1,321  $       4,677  $         4,272 
             
  
             
 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26,
     2021   2020   2020   2021   2020 
  Cost of revenue $            26  $            28  $            12  $            88  $              39 
  Research and development $          266  $          232  $          140  $          860  $            540 
  Sales, general and administrative $          125  $          123  $            68  $          449  $            265 
             
 (B) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets,  inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows:
    Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26,
     2021   2020   2020   2021   2020 
  Cost of revenue $            92  $            86  $            -    $          425  $               -   
  Research and development $              2  $              2  $              1  $              9  $                6 
  Sales, general and administrative $            70  $          104  $              6  $          402  $              25 
             
 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
 
             

 

 NVIDIA CORPORATION 
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK 
   
 
   Q1 FY2022 Outlook 
  ($ in millions)
   
GAAP gross margin 63.8%
 Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 2.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin 66.0%
   
GAAP operating expenses$            1,670 
 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs               (470)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$            1,200 
   

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and its impacts; demand for our GPUs; the invention of RTX and it starting upgrade cycles; our GPU series expansion and shipping; our A100 GPUs ramping; our work with and the number of companies across the world to applying NVIDIA AI and its impact; seeing the smartphone moment for every industry; expanding our footprint across the data center; our opportunities; our progress on the Arm acquisition, when it is expected to close and it creating new opportunities for the entire ecosystem; NVIDIA’s next quarterly cash dividend; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2022; NVIDIA’s expectation to generate variability from excess tax benefits or deficiencies; NVIDIA-Certified Systems being offered from the world’s leading OEMs; support for Anthos and it enabling enterprises to more easily create hybrid cloud infrastructure; the benefits, performance and abilities of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA Clara application framework and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs; NVIDIA Clara Discovery providing pre-trained models, the MONAI framework, and federated learning for the industry without sharing data; bringing NGC software to the AWS Marketplace; the size of our laptop launch and number of laptops using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs; expanding our RTX 30 Series GPUs and their features; increasing momentum for RTX technologies and the number of titles using it; the games using NVIDIA Reflex technology; GeForce NOW’s availability and the number of members that can access it; NVIDIA Omniverse being in open beta; NVIDIA DRIVE powering a range of next-gen electric vehicles; NVIDIA powering the Mercedes-Benz AI cockpit and the cars and timing for its debut; and expanding the NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem with new solutions from lidar makers are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

