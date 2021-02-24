DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year operating and financial results. The Company also provided detailed 2021 guidance and a preliminary multi-year outlook.



2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

Net cash from operating activities of approximately $220 million and $870 million in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively. Adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, of approximately $270 million and $920 million for the comparable periods.





Oil and gas capital investments of approximately $110 million and $520 million for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, respectively.





Approximately $160 million and $400 million of adjusted free cash flow (“FCF”), a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, less oil and gas capital investments.





Reduced total debt by approximately $300 million since closing the SRC Energy, Inc. ("SRC") acquisition, resulting in a year-end leverage ratio, as defined by the Company’s revolving credit facility, of approximately 1.7 times.





Implemented initiatives aimed at decreasing both total emissions and flaring intensity as the Company is aligned with the World Bank in achieving zero routine flaring by 2030, with aspirations to reach this goal sooner. In 2020, the Company flared approximately 0.2 percent of its total gross natural gas production, including approximately 1.6 percent of gross Delaware Basin natural gas production, an improvement of more than 50 percent compared to 2019.



2021 Guidance Highlights:

Oil and gas capital investments expected between $500 and $600 million.





Anticipate generating more than $400 million of FCF assuming $45 WTI crude oil, $2.50 NYMEX natural gas and NGL realizations of approximately $12 per barrel.





The Company plans to reinvest less than 60 percent of its adjusted cash flows from operations into oil and gas capital development with the remaining portion being allocated to reduce absolute debt by more than $200 million and to return more than $120 million to shareholders through its reinstated stock repurchase program and planned dividend program, which is anticipated to commence mid-year.





Total production and oil production expected between 190,000 and 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) per day and 64,000 and 68,000 barrels (“Bbls”) of crude oil per day.



CEO Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Bart Brookman commented, “As is the case for many, Covid-19 has had a lasting impact on the way in which we live as individuals and operate as an organization and I'm incredibly proud of our team's ability to adapt, persevere and succeed in what was an incredibly unique and challenging year. Through it all, we continued to make meaningful strides in both our operating efficiencies and financial results, as evidenced by the significant improvements in our cost structure and the nearly $400 million of free cash flow in 2020.”

"Importantly, the successes of 2020 have positioned PDC to deliver an unmatched three-year outlook highlighted by the ability to generate well over $1 billion of free cash flow at prices below the current strip. Additionally, PDC's commitment to significantly reduce absolute debt levels, coupled with the stock repurchase program and planned quarterly dividend, offer an unrivaled shareholder-friendly, three-pronged approach to sustainable value-creation."

2020 Operations Update

In 2020, the Company invested approximately $520 million in the development of its crude oil and natural gas properties and produced 68.4 MMBoe, or approximately 187,000 Boe per day including oil production of 23.7 MMBbls or 65,000 Bbls per day. Both total production and oil production were significant increases compared to 2019 due to the merger with SRC in January 2020. In the fourth quarter, the Company’s oil and gas capital investments of approximately $110 million contributed to total production of 16.6 MMBoe and oil production of 5.6 MMBbls.

In Wattenberg, the Company invested approximately $425 million to spud 105 wells and turn-in-line (“TIL”) 124 wells, including 19 spuds and 23 TILs in the fourth quarter. Production for the year averaged 157,000 Boe per day with oil accounting for approximately 53,500 Bbls per day, while production in the fourth quarter averaged approximately 152,000 Boe per day and 50,000 Bbls per day, respectively. PDC exited 2020 with approximately 200 drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUC”) and 300 approved drilling permits. The combined total of DUCs and permits represents over three years of future TILs at the current and expected future pace.

In the Delaware Basin, PDC invested approximately $95 million to spud eight wells and TIL 13 wells. Production for the year averaged approximately 30,000 Boe per day and 11,500 Bbls per day, while fourth quarter production averaged approximately 28,000 Boe per day and 11,000 Bbls per day, respectively.

PDC’s estimated proved reserves as of year-end 2020 were 731 MMBoe, with proved developed reserves accounting for approximately 44 percent of the total. Year-end 2020 proved reserves reflect a decrease of approximately 19 percent compared to PDC and SRC pro forma year-end 2019 proved reserves of approximately 905 MMBoe. The year-over-year decrease is predominately due to the Company’s shift in emphasis to a FCF generation business model, which resulted in a slower development pace with reduced total proved reserves in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s five-year rule. The majority of the impacted reserves were re-classified as probable reserves; however, the Company anticipates they will be promoted to proved reserves in future years.

2021 Capital Investment and Financial Guidance

PDC anticipates 2021 capital investments of $500 to $600 million to generate between 190,000 and 200,000 Boe per day and 64,000 to 68,000 Bbls per day, reflecting approximately five percent total production growth and flat oil production on a year-over-year basis. The Company’s revised production ranges reflect an increase in expected total production and no change in expected oil production compared to prior guided ranges due to sooner than previously planned completions of large, gassier Plains wells in Wattenberg and the delayed completions of oilier Delaware basin wells from January to March.

PDC expects its capital program to generate more than $400 million of FCF, assuming $45 per Bbl WTI, $2.50 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas and NGL realizations of $12 per Bbl. In late February 2021, PDC reduced its debt balance to below its near-term target of $1.5 billion and subsequently reinstated its stock repurchase program. Also, in February, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the implementation of a quarterly dividend program expected to commence in mid-2021 with an initial target of a one to two percent yield. As part of PDC’s long-term strategy, it is targeting 2021 debt reduction of more than $200 million and shareholder returns, consisting of stock repurchases and dividend payments, of at least $120 million. The remaining projected FCF is expected to flex between further debt reduction, additional shareholder returns, working capital needs and business development initiatives as dictated by macro-level conditions such as commodity prices and PDC share price.

Keeping percentage realizations constant, the Company projects commodity price fluctuations to change its estimated adjusted cash flows from operations as follows:

2021 Estimated Commodity Price Sensitivity Commodity Price Change: Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations Change: (millions) $5.00 change in NYMEX crude oil price $50 $0.25 change in NYMEX natural gas price $15 $1.00 change in composite NGLs price $15

In Wattenberg, the Company expects to utilize one full-time completion crew, one full-time drilling rig and one intermittent spudder rig. Well costs are expected to average approximately $360 per lateral foot, a decrease of ten percent compared to approximately $400 per lateral foot in 2020. Updated projected well costs reflect multiple operating efficiencies realized in 2020, including average spud-to-spud extended-reach lateral (“XRL”) drill times of five days and more than 20 completions stages per day on average. Further, PDC plans to submit permit applications for more than 500 future drilling locations through two oil and gas development plans and one comprehensive area plan. If approved, these locations, combined with the Company’s current DUC and approved permit backlog, represent all projected TILs through 2026.

In the Delaware basin, XRL drilling, completion and facility costs are expected to average less than $800 per foot, an improvement of more than five percent compared to 2020 costs of approximately $850 per foot. Additional basin-level details, including year-end inventory, projected capital spend and estimated spud and TIL ranges can be found in the Company’s investor presentation at www.pdce.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Highlights

In 2021, PDC plans to undertake several initiatives aimed at further improving its ESG best-practices. From an environmental standpoint, the Company expects plugging and reclamation of more than 350 legacy Wattenberg vertical wells, while in the Delaware basin, the Company plans to install hydrogen sulfide treatment earlier in the producing life of the well. These initiatives are aimed at decreasing both total emissions and flaring intensity as the Company is aligned with the World Bank in achieving zero routine flaring by 2030, with aspirations to reach this goal sooner.

As highlighted in a separate press release issued on February 22, PDC continued its board refreshment initiatives through the appointment of Diana L. Sands, effective February 18, and the nomination of Carlos A. Sabater at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2021. Also, in February, the Company’s Board of Directors approved executive compensation metrics tied to health and safety, increased alignment with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) standards, establishment of reduced greenhouse gas and methane emission targets and Board diversity and refreshment initiatives.

The table below provides additional 2021 financial guidance:

Low High Production (MMBoe/d) 190 200 Capital investments (millions) $ 500 $ 600 Operating Expenses Lease Operating Expense ("LOE") (millions) $ 165 $ 175 Transportation, gathering & processing expense (“TGP”) ($/Boe) $ 1.40 $ 1.60 Production taxes (% of Crude oil, natural gas & NGLs sales) 6.5 % 7.5 % General & Administrative expense (“G&A”) (millions) $ 120 $ 125 Estimated Price Realizations (excludes TGP) Crude oil (% of NYMEX) 85 % 90 % Natural gas (% of NYMEX) 60 % 70 %

Quarterly Commentary

PDC plans to invest approximately 60 percent of its full-year capital budget in the first half of the year, with anticipated first quarter investments of less than $150 million. The remaining 40 percent of full-year investments are expected to be split relatively evenly between the third and fourth quarters.

Total daily production in the first quarter is expected to decline zero to five percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, while daily oil production is expected to decline five to ten percent. Each anticipated decline includes the projected impact related to weather and associated downtime in mid-February. The disproportionate decrease in oil production compared to total production is primarily due to a lack of Delaware completions in the second half of 2020, delaying 2021 Delaware completions to March from January and a focus in the gassier Wattenberg Plains area at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. Daily volumes, for both total production and oil production, are expected to increase in the second and third quarters before flattening in the fourth quarter at levels ten to 15 percent greater than the fourth quarter of 2020.

Finally, PDC expects to generate meaningful FCF in each quarter, with more than $75 million expected in the first quarter and approximately 65 percent of the total 2021 FCF expected in the second half of the year.

Multi-Year Outlook and Return of Capital Initiatives

The Company’s outlook through 2023 is predicated on generating substantial levels of FCF through consistent capital investments expected between $500 and $600 million per year while delivering a mid-single digit compound annual growth rate in both total production and oil production. Assuming $45 per Bbl WTI, $2.50 per Mcf NYMEX natural gas and $12 NGL realizations, PDC projects to generate more than $400 million of FCF in each of the next three years and between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion of cumulative FCF. The projected cumulative FCF represents approximately 50 percent of the Company’s market cap and nearly 33 percent of its enterprise value as of February 19, 2021. The Company has an immaterial Federal acreage position and projects the combination of its current DUCs and approved drilling permits to be sufficient in executing its anticipated Wattenberg development plan over the next three years.

Under the same price assumptions, PDC projects to reinvest less than 60 percent of its adjusted cash flows from operations in the development of crude oil and natural gas. More than 15 percent of its adjusted cash flows from operations is expected to be allocated to debt reduction as the Company targets a long-term sustainable leverage ratio below 1.0x. At least ten percent of its adjusted cash flows from operations is expected to be allocated to shareholder-friendly initiatives, including its stock repurchase program and recently approved dividend program expected to commence mid-2021. Similar to 2021 expectations, remaining cash flows are expected to flex between further debt reduction, additional shareholder returns, working capital needs and business development initiatives as dictated by macro-level conditions such as commodity prices and PDC share price.

2020 Oil and Gas Production, Sales and Operating Cost Data

Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales, excluding net settlements on derivatives, decreased to $1.2 billion in 2020 compared to sales of $1.3 billion in 2019. The decrease in sales between periods was due to a 36 percent reduction in sales price to $16.86 per Boe from $26.46 per Boe being partially offset by a 38 percent increase in production. The increase in production between periods was due to the merger with SRC in January 2020, while the decrease in sales price per Boe was driven by decreases of 35 percent, 17 percent and 26 percent decreases in weighted-average realized oil, natural gas and NGL prices, respectively. The combined revenue from crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales and net settlements received on our commodity derivative instruments was $1.4 billion in 2020 and $1.3 billion in 2019.

In the fourth quarter, crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales increased one percent to $344 million from $340 million in the comparable 2019 period. The increase in sales between periods was primarily due to the 27 percent increase in production outweighing the 20 percent decrease in sales price per Boe. The combined revenue from crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales and net settlements received on commodity derivative instruments increased 15 percent to $395 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $342 million in the comparable 2019 period.

The following table provides weighted-average sales price, by area, for the periods presented, excluding net settlements on derivatives and TGP:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Percent Change 2020 2019 Percent Change Crude oil (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 4,568 3,712 23 % 19,552 14,489 35 % Delaware Basin 1,019 1,177 (13 ) % 4,168 4,677 (11 ) % Total 5,587 4,889 14 % 23,720 19,166 24 % Weighted-Average Sales Price $ 40.43 $ 53.13 (24 ) % $ 34.44 $ 53.26 (35 ) % Natural gas (MMcf) Wattenberg Field 35,559 24,646 44 % 140,845 91,785 53 % Delaware Basin 6,276 7,388 (15 ) % 24,792 24,165 3 % Total 41,835 32,034 31 % 165,637 115,950 43 % Weighted-Average Sales Price $ 1.58 $ 1.28 23 % $ 1.08 $ 1.30 (17 ) % NGLs (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 3,458 2,112 64 % 14,495 8,198 77 % Delaware Basin 556 720 (23 ) % 2,547 2,725 (7 ) % Total 4,014 2,832 42 % 17,042 10,923 56 % Weighted-Average Sales Price $ 12.76 $ 13.82 (8 ) % $ 9.21 $ 12.41 (26 ) % Crude oil equivalent (MBoe) Wattenberg Field 13,952 9,931 40 % 57,521 37,984 51 % Delaware Basin 2,622 3,129 (16 ) % 10,847 11,430 (5 ) % Total 16,574 13,060 27 % 68,368 49,414 38 % Weighted-Average Sales Price $ 20.72 $ 26.02 (20 ) % $ 16.86 $ 26.46 (36 ) %

Production costs for 2020, which include LOE, production taxes and TGP, were $299 million, or $4.37 per Boe, compared to $269 million, or $5.45 per Boe, in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, production costs totaled $80 million, or $4.83 per Boe, compared to $71 million, or $5.42 per Boe in the comparable 2019 period. LOE per Boe improved 18 and 16 percent for the comparable full-year and fourth quarter periods, respectively, as the Company realized efficiency-gains through compressor management, reduced overtime and vendor price concessions. TGP per Boe increased 21 percent and 55 percent for the comparable full-year and fourth quarter periods, primarily due to the accounting treatment of new transportation agreements and amendments to existing crude oil sales contracts resulting in increases to both TGP and realized prices.

The following table provides the components of production costs for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease operating expenses $ 38.7 $ 36.2 $ 161.3 $ 142.2 Production taxes 18.4 22.9 59.4 80.8 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 23.0 11.7 77.8 46.4 Total $ 80.1 $ 70.8 $ 298.5 $ 269.4





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease operating expenses per Boe $ 2.33 $ 2.77 $ 2.36 $ 2.88 Production taxes per Boe 1.11 1.75 0.87 1.63 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses per Boe 1.39 0.90 1.14 0.94 Total per Boe $ 4.83 $ 5.42 $ 4.37 $ 5.45

2020 Financial Results

Net loss for 2020 was approximately $724 million, or $7.37 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $57 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in 2019. The year-over-year change was primarily due to $882 million impairment charges recognized in 2020 compared to $39 million recognized in 2019, partially offset by increased commodity price risk management gains between periods. Adjusted net loss, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $625 million in 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $53 million in 2019. The year-over-year change was primarily due to aforementioned impairment.

Net cash from operating activities for 2020 was approximately $870 million compared to $858 million in 2019. Adjusted cash flows from operations was approximately $920 million in 2020 compared to approximately $825 million in the comparable 2019 period. The year-over-year difference in each metric was primarily due to an increase in production volumes and an increase in realized settlements of our commodity derivatives partially offset by a decrease in realized sales price between periods.

G&A, which includes cash and non-cash expense, was $161 million, or $2.36 per Boe, in 2020 compared to $162 million, or $3.27 per Boe, in 2019. Approximately $30 million of transaction and transition expenses related to the SRC merger are included in 2020. Inclusive of these expenses, G&A per Boe improved 28 percent year-over-year, while excluding the deal-related costs would result in a 2020 G&A per Boe of $1.92, a 41 percent improvement from 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

We use "adjusted cash flows from operations," "adjusted free cash flow (deficit)," "adjusted net income (loss)" and "adjusted EBITDAX," non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, for internal management reporting, when evaluating period-to-period changes and, in some cases, in providing public guidance on possible future results. In addition, we believe these are measures of our fundamental business and can be useful to us, investors, lenders and other parties in the evaluation of our performance relative to our peers and in assessing acquisition opportunities and capital expenditure projects. These supplemental measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) or cash flows from operations, investing or financing activities and should not be viewed as liquidity measures or indicators of cash flows reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In the future, we may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help us and our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit). We believe adjusted cash flows from operations can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe adjusted free cash flow (deficit) provides additional information that may be useful in an investor analysis of our ability to generate cash from operating activities from our existing oil and gas asset base to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders in the period in which the related transactions occurred. We exclude from this measure cash receipts and expenditures related to acquisitions and divestitures of oil and gas properties and capital expenditures for other properties and equipment, which are not reflective of the cash generated or used by ongoing activities on our existing producing properties and, in the case of acquisitions and divestitures, may be evaluated separately in terms of their impact on our performance and liquidity. Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures. For example, we may have mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures which are not deducted from the adjusted free cash flow measure.

We are unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. We believe that forward-looking estimates of adjusted cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of our ability to generate cash from our operations.

Adjusted net income (loss). We believe that adjusted net income (loss) provides additional transparency into operating trends, such as production, realized sales prices, operating costs and net settlements on commodity derivative contracts, because it disregards changes in our net income (loss) from mark-to-market adjustments resulting from net changes in the fair value of our unsettled commodity derivative contracts, and these changes are not directly reflective of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDAX. We believe that adjusted EBITDAX provides additional transparency into operating trends because it reflects the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, accounting methods or historical cost basis. In addition, because adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain non-cash expenses, we believe it is not a measure of income, but rather a measure of our liquidity and ability to generate sufficient cash for exploration, development, and acquisitions and to service our debt obligations.

Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Deficit) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operations to adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit): Net cash from operating activities $ 220.8 $ 182.5 $ 870.1 $ 858.2 Changes in assets and liabilities 48.0 41.0 51.5 (32.8 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 268.8 223.5 921.6 825.4 Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties (105.5 ) (75.3 ) (551.0 ) (855.9 ) Change in accounts payable related to capital expenditures for oil and gas development activities (2.7 ) 10.5 28.7 68.2 Adjusted free cash flow (deficit) $ 160.6 $ 158.7 $ 399.3 $ 37.7





Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (6.7 ) $ (21.0 ) $ (724.3 ) $ (56.7 ) (Gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments 65.6 74.9 (180.3 ) 162.8 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 51.8 2.2 279.3 (17.6 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (1) — (18.9 ) — (35.2 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 110.7 $ 37.2 $ (625.3 ) $ 53.3 Earnings per share, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (7.37 ) $ (0.89 ) Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments 0.65 1.21 (1.83 ) 2.54 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 0.52 0.04 2.84 (0.27 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (1) — (0.31 ) — (0.55 ) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.60 $ (6.36 ) $ 0.83 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 100.4 61.7 98.3 64.1

___________

(1) Due to the full valuation allowance recorded against our net deferred tax assets, there is no tax effect for the year ended December 31, 2020.









Adjusted EBITDAX Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (6.7 ) $ (21.0 ) $ (724.3 ) $ (56.7 ) (Gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments 65.6 74.9 (180.3 ) 162.8 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments 51.8 2.2 279.3 (17.6 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 4.8 5.7 22.2 23.8 Interest expense, net 21.7 17.4 88.7 71.1 Income tax expense (benefit) (4.4 ) 0.9 (7.9 ) (3.3 ) Impairment of properties and equipment 0.1 1.5 882.4 38.5 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.4 0.6 1.4 4.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149.6 152.4 619.7 644.2 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2.7 1.6 10.1 6.1 Gain (loss) on sale of properties and equipment (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.7 ) 9.7 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 285.5 $ 236.3 $ 990.6 $ 882.7 Cash from operating activities to adjusted EBITDAX: Net cash from operating activities $ 220.8 $ 182.5 $ 870.1 $ 858.2 Interest expense, net 21.7 17.4 88.7 71.1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (4.3 ) (3.5 ) (16.8 ) (13.6 ) Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.4 0.6 1.4 4.1 Other (1.1 ) (1.7 ) (4.3 ) (4.3 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 48.0 41.0 51.5 (32.8 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 285.5 $ 236.3 $ 990.6 $ 882.7









PDC ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales $ 343,399 $ 339,811 $ 1,152,555 $ 1,307,275 Commodity price risk management gain (loss), net (65,581 ) (74,986 ) 180,270 (162,844 ) Other income 745 197 6,401 11,692 Total revenues 278,563 265,022 1,339,226 1,156,123 Costs, expenses and other Lease operating expenses 38,666 36,201 161,346 142,248 Production taxes 18,431 22,905 59,368 80,754 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 22,991 11,722 77,835 46,353 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 350 562 1,376 4,054 General and administrative expense 31,080 38,256 161,087 161,753 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149,587 152,368 619,739 644,152 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,674 1,614 10,072 6,117 Impairment of properties and equipment 66 1,515 882,393 38,536 Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment (82 ) 135 (724 ) 9,734 Other expenses 4,189 2,435 10,272 11,317 Total costs, expenses and other 267,952 267,713 1,982,764 1,145,018 Income (loss) from operations 10,611 (2,691 ) (643,538 ) 11,105 Interest expense, net (21,706 ) (17,420 ) (88,684 ) (71,099 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (11,095 ) (20,111 ) (732,222 ) (59,994 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 4,405 (841 ) 7,902 3,322 Net income (loss) $ (6,690 ) $ (20,952 ) $ (724,320 ) $ (56,672 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (7.37 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (7.37 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 99,708 61,656 98,251 64,032 Diluted 99,708 61,656 98,251 64,032









PDC ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,623 $ 963 Accounts receivable, net 244,251 266,354 Fair value of derivatives 48,869 28,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,505 8,635 Total current assets 308,248 304,030 Properties and equipment, net 4,859,199 4,095,202 Fair value of derivatives 9,565 3,746 Other assets 60,961 45,702 Total Assets $ 5,237,973 $ 4,448,680 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 90,635 $ 98,934 Production tax liability 124,475 76,236 Fair value of derivatives 98,152 2,921 Funds held for distribution 177,132 98,393 Accrued interest payable 14,734 14,284 Other accrued expenses 81,715 70,462 Current portion of long-term debt 193,014 — Total current liabilities 779,857 361,230 Long-term debt 1,409,548 1,177,226 Deferred income taxes — 195,841 Asset retirement obligations 132,637 95,051 Fair value of derivatives 36,359 692 Other liabilities 264,034 283,133 Total liabilities 2,622,435 2,113,173 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Common shares - par value $0.01 per share, 150,000,000 authorized, 99,758,720 and 61,652,412 issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 998 617 Additional paid-in capital 3,387,754 2,384,309 Accumulated deficit (772,265 ) (47,945 ) Treasury shares - at cost, 37,510 and 34,922 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (949 ) (1,474 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,615,538 2,335,507 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,237,973 $ 4,448,680









PDC ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,690 ) $ (20,952 ) $ (724,320 ) $ (56,672 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) to reconcile to net cash from operating activities: Net change in fair value of unsettled commodity derivatives 117,339 77,188 99,001 145,246 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149,587 152,368 619,739 644,152 Impairment of properties and equipment 66 1,515 882,393 38,536 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,674 1,614 10,072 6,117 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,759 5,713 22,200 23,837 Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment (82 ) 135 (724 ) 9,734 Amortization and write-off of debt discount, premium and issuance costs 4,226 3,436 16,772 13,575 Deferred income taxes (4,099 ) 2,133 (6,530 ) (2,256 ) Other 1,054 394 3,004 3,155 Changes in assets and liabilities (48,067 ) (41,043 ) (51,528 ) 32,802 Net cash from operating activities 220,767 182,501 870,079 858,226 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties (105,459 ) (75,327 ) (550,964 ) (855,908 ) Capital expenditures for other properties and equipment 306 (5,317 ) (1,634 ) (20,839 ) Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties — (762 ) (139,812 ) (13,207 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment 102 577 1,641 2,105 Proceeds from divestitures 1,814 30 3,610 202,076 Restricted cash — — — 8,001 Net cash from investing activities (103,237 ) (80,799 ) (687,159 ) (677,772 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility and other borrowings 313,750 277,000 1,799,350 1,577,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility and other borrowings (430,750 ) (370,000 ) (1,635,350 ) (1,605,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — 148,500 — Payment of debt issuance costs (341 ) (19 ) (6,538 ) (72 ) Purchase of treasury shares — (11,698 ) (23,819 ) (154,363 ) Purchase of treasury shares for employee stock-based compensation tax withholding obligations (933 ) (129 ) (9,345 ) (4,003 ) Redemption of senior notes — — (452,153 ) — Principal payments under financing lease obligations (451 ) (460 ) (1,905 ) (1,952 ) Other — — — — Net cash from financing activities (118,725 ) (105,306 ) (181,260 ) (188,890 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,195 ) (3,604 ) 1,660 (8,436 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 12,254 4,567 963 9,399 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 11,059 $ 963 $ 2,623 $ 963



About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

