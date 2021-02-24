NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED 64.2% YEAR OVER YEAR
COMPANY INCREASES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 9% TO $0.12 PER SHARE
RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(Dollars in millions, except per share)
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|Change (%)
|FY 2020
|FY 2019
|Change (%)
|GAAP Measures
|Revenues
|Electricity
|146.2
|144.4
|1.3
|%
|541.4
|540.3
|0.2
|%
|Product
|27.4
|43.8
|(37.5
|)%
|148.1
|191.0
|(22.5
|)%
|Energy Storage
|5.8
|4.3
|36.2
|%
|15.8
|14.7
|7.6
|%
|Total Revenues
|179.4
|192.4
|(6.8
|)%
|705.3
|746.0
|(5.5
|)%
|Gross margin (%)
|Electricity
|45.2
|%
|43.6
|%
|+160 bps
|44.6
|%
|42.1
|%
|+250 bps
|Product
|29.8
|%
|28.2
|%
|+160 bps
|22.4
|%
|23.6
|%
|-120 bps
|Energy Storage
|13.0
|%
|(19.0
|)%
|11.1
|%
|(21.8
|)%
|Gross margin (%)
|41.8
|%
|38.7
|%
|+310 bps
|39.2
|%
|36.1
|%
|+310 bps
|Operating income
|53.2
|54.5
|-2.3
|%
|214.0
|193.8
|10.4
|%
|Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders
|20.7
|12.6
|64.2
|%
|85.5
|88.1
|-3.0
|%
|Diluted EPS ($)
|0.39
|0.24
|62.5
|%
|1.65
|1.72
|(4.1
|)%
|Non-GAAP Measures 1
|Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders
|20.7
|12.6
|64.2
|%
|85.5
|74.8
|14.3
|%
|Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)
|0.39
|0.24
|62.5
|%
|1.65
|1.46
|13.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|109.2
|102.2
|6.9
|%
|420.2
|384.3
|9.3
|%
“This was a solid end to a strong year for Ormat, despite unprecedented global challenges,” commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “For the year, we met our Adjusted EBITDA guidance, supported by improved gross margin within our electricity and storage segments. Of a particular note, our energy storage segment is growing and is now profitable. We also strengthened our balance sheet through a combination of long-term debt and an equity offering. Finally, in the fourth quarter, we restarted operations at Puna and successfully resolved all pending Kenya tax assessments.”
“Most importantly, this year we laid the foundation to accelerate the growth of our electricity and storage segments,” added Blachar. “With the tail wind of governments’ support around the world for renewable energy, we are increasing our capital expenditures for 2021 as we are confident with our solid growth plans aiming to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 with a significant contribution coming from our energy storage business. We are targeting to reach an annual run-rate of $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA towards the end of 2022 that we expect to continue to grow as we move forward with our plans in 2023 and onwards.”
FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
_______________
1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (COMPARING THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 TO THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019)
Total revenues for the quarter were $179.4 million, down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Electricity segment revenues increased 1.3% to $146.2 million, up from $144.4 million last year. The increase was mainly attributable to Steamboat Hills enhancement and repowering plant in Ormesa offset by curtailments in Olkaria. Product segment revenues decreased 37.5% to $27.4 million, down from $43.8 million in the same quarter last year due to lower backlog impacted mainly by COVID-19. Energy Storage segment revenues were $5.8 million compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of the Rabbit Hill project in Texas and the acquired Pomona asset in California.
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was $20.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 64.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $109.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $102.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is mainly related to the improved performance of our Electricity segment. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release.
FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (COMPARING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 TO THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019)
For the year ended December 31, 2020, total revenues were $705.3 million, down 5.5% from $746.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Electricity segment revenues increased 0.2% to $541.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up from $540.3 million for 2019. Product segment revenues decreased 22.5% to $148.1 million for the year, down from $191.0 million last year. Energy Storage segment revenues were $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $14.7 million in 2019.
Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders was $85.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $420.2 million compared to $384.3 million for 2019, an increase of 9.3%. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release.
2021 GUIDANCE
The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
DIVIDEND
On February 24, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2021. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.
ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES
With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.
ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.
For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.
These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve-Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenues:
|Electricity
|146,192
|144,368
|541,393
|540,333
|Product
|27,388
|43,814
|148,125
|191,009
|Energy storage
|5,802
|4,260
|15,824
|14,702
|Total revenues
|179,382
|192,442
|705,342
|746,044
|Cost of revenues:
|Electricity
|80,071
|81,393
|300,059
|312,835
|Product
|19,224
|31,479
|114,948
|145,974
|Energy storage
|5,046
|5,068
|14,060
|17,912
|Total cost of revenues
|104,341
|117,940
|429,067
|476,721
|Gross profit
|75,041
|74,502
|276,275
|269,323
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|1,114
|1,875
|5,395
|4,647
|Selling and marketing expenses
|3,660
|4,123
|17,384
|15,047
|General and administrative expenses
|17,072
|14,032
|60,226
|55,833
|Business interruption insurance income
|—
|—
|(20,743
|)
|—
|Operating income
|53,195
|54,472
|214,013
|193,796
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|248
|320
|1,717
|1,515
|Interest expense, net
|(19,139
|)
|(17,568
|)
|(77,953
|)
|(80,384
|)
|Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
|1,691
|(72
|)
|3,802
|624
|Income attributable to sale of tax benefits
|8,902
|4,415
|25,720
|20,872
|Other non-operating income (expense), net
|75
|(482
|)
|1,418
|880
|Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees
|44,972
|41,085
|168,717
|137,303
|Income tax provision
|(21,728
|)
|(25,477
|)
|(67,003
|)
|(45,613
|)
|Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net
|288
|(1,481
|)
|92
|1,853
|Net income
|23,532
|14,127
|101,806
|93,543
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(2,834
|)
|(1,521
|)
|(16,350
|)
|(5,448
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
|20,698
|12,606
|85,456
|88,095
|Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:
|Basic:
|Net income
|0.39
|0.25
|1.66
|1.73
|Diluted:
|Net income
|0.39
|0.24
|1.65
|1.72
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:
|Basic
|53,106
|51,017
|51,567
|50,867
|Diluted
|53,551
|51,511
|51,937
|51,227
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|448,252
|71,173
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|88,526
|81,937
|Receivables:
|Trade
|149,170
|154,525
|Other
|17,987
|22,048
|Inventories
|35,321
|34,949
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|24,544
|38,365
|Prepaid expenses and other
|15,354
|12,667
|Total current assets
|779,154
|415,664
|Investment in unconsolidated companies
|98,217
|81,140
|Deposits and other
|66,989
|38,284
|Deferred income taxes
|119,299
|129,510
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,099,046
|1,971,415
|Construction-in-process
|479,315
|376,555
|Operating leases right of use
|16,347
|17,405
|Finance leases right of use
|11,633
|14,161
|Intangible assets, net
|194,421
|186,220
|Goodwill
|24,566
|20,140
|Total assets
|3,888,987
|3,250,494
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|152,763
|141,857
|Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse)
|—
|40,550
|Commercial paper
|—
|50,000
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|11,179
|2,755
|Current portion of long-term debt:
|Senior secured notes
|24,949
|24,473
|Other loans
|35,897
|34,458
|Full recourse
|17,768
|76,572
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,922
|2,743
|Finance lease liabilities
|3,169
|3,068
|Total current liabilities
|248,647
|376,476
|Long-term debt, net of current portion:
|Limited and non-recourse:
|Senior secured notes
|315,195
|339,336
|Other loans
|284,928
|317,395
|Senior unsecured bonds
|717,534
|286,453
|Other loans
|59,556
|68,747
|Operating lease liabilities
|12,897
|14,008
|Finance lease liabilities
|9,104
|11,209
|Liability associated with sale of tax benefits
|111,476
|123,468
|Deferred income taxes
|87,972
|97,126
|Liability for unrecognized tax benefits
|1,970
|14,643
|Liabilities for severance pay
|18,749
|18,751
|Asset retirement obligation
|63,457
|50,183
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,235
|8,039
|Total liabilities
|1,937,720
|1,725,834
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|9,830
|9,250
|Equity:
|The Company's stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|56
|51
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,262,446
|913,150
|Retained earnings
|550,103
|487,873
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(6,620
|)
|(8,654
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders
|1,805,985
|1,392,420
|Noncontrolling interest
|135,452
|122,990
|Total equity
|1,941,437
|1,515,410
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
|3,888,987
|3,250,494
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and Twelve-Month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve-Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|23,532
|14,127
|101,806
|93,543
|Adjusted for:
|Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)
|18,891
|17,248
|76,236
|78,869
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|21,728
|25,477
|67,003
|45,613
|Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla
|1,278
|5,205
|11,549
|13,089
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,643
|36,260
|151,371
|143,242
|EBITDA
|105,072
|98,317
|407,965
|374,356
|Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative
|420
|507
|(1,192
|)
|(1,402
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,770
|2,127
|9,830
|9,358
|Loss from extinguishment of liability
|—
|468
|—
|468
|Merger and acquisition transaction costs
|910
|733
|2,279
|1,483
|Settlement expenses
|—
|—
|1,277
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|109,172
|102,152
|420,159
|384,263
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.
The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Twelve Months Ended December 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in millions, except per share)
|Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders ($ million)
|20.7
|12.6
|$
|85.5
|88.1
|One-time tax items ($ million)
|—
|—
|—
|(13.3
|)
|Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders ($ million)
|20.7
|12.6
|$
|85.5
|74.8
|Weighted average number of shares diluted used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders (million)
|53.6
|51.5
|51.9
|51.2
|Diluted Adjusted EPS ($)
|0.39
|0.24
|1.65
|1.46
