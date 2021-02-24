Initiation of Mechanistic Study of TTP399 expected during Q1 2021
Announcement of First-Patient First-Visit in Multiple Ascending Dose Phase 1 Study of HPP737
Publication of Phase 2 SimpliciT-1 Results of TTP399 in ADA’s Diabetes Care Journal
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an update on the progress of its clinical programs.
“Despite the challenges of operating through a global pandemic, 2020 was a successful year for vTv Therapeutics,” said Steve Holcombe, president and CEO. “We had positive results in the Phase 2 SimpliciT-1 Study with our lead compound, TTP399, paving the way for our continued development of this asset in patients with type 1 diabetes. In addition, we strengthened our current and future financial position with the initiation of our ATM, agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, and licensing agreement with Anteris Bio.”
“In 2021, we look forward to building on these successes as we advance our two lead programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and psoriasis. We plan to initiate our first pivotal study of TTP399 along with other supporting studies to demonstrate our unique glucokinase activator’s potential to reduce the incidence of hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes. Furthermore, we have commenced a multiple ascending dose study with HPP737 to be followed by a phase 2 study in patients with psoriasis in order to demonstrate HPP737’s potential to be a well-tolerated, next-generation PDE4 inhibitor.”
Recent Achievements and Outlook
Type 1 Diabetes
Psoriasis
Strategic Partnership with Anteris Bio
Azeliragon (TTP488)
Capital Raising
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
vTv Therapeutics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,747
|$
|1,827
|Accounts receivable, net
|158
|14
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|939
|1,306
|Current deposits
|371
|531
|Total current assets
|7,215
|3,678
|Property and equipment, net
|367
|389
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|482
|499
|Long-term investments
|6,725
|2,480
|Total assets
|$
|14,789
|$
|7,046
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|6,120
|$
|5,747
|Operating lease liabilities
|155
|149
|Current portion of contract liabilities
|31
|31
|Current portion of notes payable
|84
|2,369
|Total current liabilities
|6,390
|8,296
|Contract liabilities, net of current portion
|1,009
|1,017
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|676
|717
|Warrant liability, related party
|2,871
|2,715
|Other liabilities
|50
|82
|Total liabilities
|10,996
|12,827
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|83,895
|45,591
|Stockholders’ deficit:
|Class A Common Stock
|541
|492
|Class B Common Stock
|232
|232
|Additional paid-in capital
|209,161
|201,243
|Accumulated deficit
|(290,036
|)
|(253,339
|)
|Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc.
|(80,102
|)
|(51,372
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit
|$
|14,789
|$
|7,046
vTv Therapeutics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Revenue
|$
|6,399
|$
|7
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|2,534
|1,768
|General and administrative
|2,035
|1,071
|Total operating expenses
|4,569
|2,839
|Operating income/(loss)
|1,830
|(2,832
|)
|Interest expense
|(67
|)
|(235
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(156
|)
|814
|Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|1,607
|(2,253
|)
|Income tax provision
|—
|—
|Net loss before noncontrolling interest
|1,607
|(2,253
|)
|Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|481
|(720
|)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc.
|$
|1,126
|$
|(1,533
|)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1,126
|$
|(1,533
|)
|Net income/(loss) per share:
|Basic net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average shares used in calculating:
|Basic net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|51,133,609
|48,238,285
|Diluted net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|74,397,085
|48,238,285
vTv Therapeutics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|6,399
|$
|7
|$
|6,414
|$
|2,764
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|2,534
|4,406
|11,015
|15,119
|General and administrative
|2,035
|1,989
|7,251
|8,537
|Total operating expenses
|4,569
|6,395
|18,266
|23,656
|Operating income/(loss)
|1,830
|(6,388
|)
|(11,852
|)
|(20,892
|)
|Interest income
|—
|12
|12
|53
|Interest expense
|(67
|)
|(283
|)
|(692
|)
|(1,827
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(156
|)
|(223
|)
|(270
|)
|828
|Income/(loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|1,607
|(6,882
|)
|(12,802
|)
|(21,838
|)
|Income tax provision
|—
|—
|—
|100
|Net income/(loss) before noncontrolling interest
|1,607
|(6,882
|)
|(12,802
|)
|(21,938
|)
|Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|481
|(2,483
|)
|(4,303
|)
|(8,894
|)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc.
|$
|1,126
|$
|(4,399
|)
|$
|(8,499
|)
|$
|(13,044
|)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1,126
|$
|(5,033
|)
|$
|(8,499
|)
|$
|(17,913
|)
|Net income/(loss) per share:
|Basic net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Diluted net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|Weighted average shares used in calculating:
|Basic net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|51,133,609
|37,955,449
|47,137,917
|30,292,030
|Diluted net income/(loss) per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|74,397,085
|37,955,449
|47,137,917
|30,292,030
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) per fully exchanged share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share adjusts the net loss attributable to vTv common shareholders for the impact of adjustments related to outstanding warrants, share-based compensation expense and the portion of net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest. It also assumes the exchange of all the Class B common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and an equal number of non-voting common units of vTv Therapeutics LLC (“vTv Units”) for shares of Class A common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. We believe that this measure provides useful information to investors as it eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest resulting from the exchanges of Class B common stock and vTv Units into Class A common stock and other items of a non-cash nature. This measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share, basic and diluted to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted and the computation of the components of this non-GAAP measure:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Numerator:
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1,126
|$
|(1,533
|)
|Other income - related party
|(156
|)
|814
|Share-based compensation expense
|272
|171
|Deemed distribution to related party
|—
|—
|Reallocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1)
|481
|(720
|)
|Adjusted net income/(loss) before noncontrolling interest
|$
|1,723
|$
|(1,268
|)
|Denominator:
|Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, diluted
|74,397,085
|48,238,285
|Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1)
|—
|23,094,221
|Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, diluted
|74,397,085
|71,332,506
|Adjusted net income/(loss) per fully exchanged share, diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Numerator:
|Net income/(loss) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1,126
|$
|(5,033
|)
|$
|(8,499
|)
|$
|(17,913
|)
|Other income - related party
|(156
|)
|(223
|)
|(270
|)
|827
|Share-based compensation expense
|272
|423
|1,009
|1,518
|Deemed distribution to related party
|—
|634
|—
|4,869
|Reallocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1)
|481
|(2,483
|)
|(4,303
|)
|(8,894
|)
|Adjusted net income/(loss) before noncontrolling interest
|$
|1,723
|$
|(6,682
|)
|$
|(12,063
|)
|$
|(19,593
|)
|Denominator:
|Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, diluted
|74,397,085
|37,955,449
|47,137,917
|30,292,030
|Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1)
|—
|23,094,221
|23,094,221
|23,094,221
|Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, diluted
|74,397,085
|61,049,670
|70,232,138
|53,386,251
|Adjusted net income/(loss) per fully exchanged share, diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock, resulting in the inclusion of shares of Class B common stock in the weighted average share count, if not already considered, and the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Formats available: