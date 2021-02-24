LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "we", "us", "our") today reported business results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Company Highlights
(a) Reflects amounts attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated.
|CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
|Fourth Quarter
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|278.2
|$
|280.6
|$
|1,054.0
|$
|1,329.7
|Net income (loss)(a)
|$
|17.1
|$
|4.0
|$
|(81.9
|)
|$
|137.5
|Diluted EPS(a)
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.10
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|3.38
|Adjusted net income(a)(b)
|$
|7.7
|$
|16.8
|$
|33.3
|$
|179.9
|Adjusted diluted EPS(a)(b)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.83
|$
|4.43
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$
|79.2
|$
|73.8
|$
|286.5
|$
|451.4
|(a) Reflects amounts attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated.
|(b) These are non-GAAP measures. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.
"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we managed our business efficiently and responsibly, and with that discipline, we have maintained a strong company," said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are moving forward in 2021 with a relentless focus on strategic and organic growth opportunities that will enable us to continue to deliver a strong return on investment to our investors."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
The Company's fourth quarter 2020 net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated was $17.1 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. The Company's fourth quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations was $16.4 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter. Churchill Downs Incorporated had $0.7 million in net income from discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.5 million in net loss from discontinued operations in the prior year quarter. We do not have any noncontrolling interest as of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss attributable to our noncontrolling interest of $0.3 million in the prior year quarter.
The following items impacted the comparability of the Company's fourth quarter net income from continuing operations:
Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations decreased $8.8 million primarily due to the following:
The Company's fourth quarter 2020 net income from discontinued operations increased by $1.2 million compared to the prior year quarter due to reversal of legal accruals.
Full Year 2020 Results
The Company's 2020 net loss attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated was $81.9 million compared to $137.5 million net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated in the prior year. The Company's 2020 net income from continuing operations was $13.3 million compared to $139.6 million in the prior year. Churchill Downs Incorporated had $95.4 million in net loss from discontinued operations in 2020 compared to $2.4 million in the prior year. Our net loss attributable to our noncontrolling interest was $0.2 million in 2020 compared to $0.3 million in the prior year.
The following items impacted the comparability of the Company's full year net income from continuing operations:
Partially offset by:
Excluding these items, 2020 net income from continuing operations decreased $146.5 million compared to the prior year primarily due to the following:
The Company's 2020 net loss from discontinued operations increased $93.0 million from the prior year primarily due to the settlement of the Kater and Thimmegowda litigations during the second quarter of 2020 for $124.0 million ($95.0 million after-tax).
COVID-19 Update
The supplemental information in this release provides additional detail on the temporary closures and the respective reopening dates by segment and property for our Company as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. In response to the measures taken to limit the impact of COVID-19, and for the protection of our employees, customers, and communities, we temporarily suspended operations at our properties in March 2020. In May 2020, we began to reopen our properties with patron capacity restrictions and gaming limitations. Certain properties temporarily suspended operations again after reopening. Calder closed on July 2, 2020 and reopened on August 31, 2020. Rivers Casino Des Plaines closed on November 20, 2020 and Presque Isle Casino and Lady Luck Nemacolin closed on December 12, 2020 and were reopened in January 2021.
Segment Results
The summaries below present net revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments:
|Churchill Downs
|Fourth Quarter
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|38.5
|$
|42.2
|$
|160.5
|$
|289.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|8.0
|9.2
|38.3
|137.7
Fourth Quarter 2020:
Total Year 2020:
|Online Wagering
|Fourth Quarter
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|94.2
|$
|61.8
|$
|409.9
|$
|291.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|23.6
|12.2
|109.3
|66.3
Fourth Quarter 2020:
Total Year 2020:
|Gaming
|Fourth Quarter
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|122.6
|$
|168.3
|$
|443.9
|$
|694.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|54.3
|68.3
|176.7
|280.9
Fourth Quarter 2020:
Total Year 2020:
|All Other
|Fourth Quarter
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|30.7
|$
|14.3
|$
|74.7
|$
|84.2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(6.7
|)
|(15.9
|)
|(37.8
|)
|(33.5
|)
Fourth Quarter 2020:
Total Year 2020:
Capital Management
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 235,590 shares of its common stock in conjunction with its publicly announced share repurchase program at a total cost of $27.9 million. We had approximately $147.1 million in repurchase authority remaining under this program as of December 31, 2020.
On February 1, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,000,000 shares of its common stock for $193.94 per share from an affiliate of The Duchossois Group, Inc. in a privately negotiated transaction. The aggregate purchase price was $193.9 million. We repurchased the shares using available cash and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility. The transaction did not impact the Company's remaining repurchase authority.
Conference Call
A conference call regarding this news release is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast and broadcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm, or by dialing (877) 372-0878 and entering the pass code 1096578 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay will be available at approximately noon ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and will continue to be available for two weeks. A copy of the Company’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA.
The Company uses non-GAAP measures as a key performance measure of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company’s operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.
We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; changes in fair value for interest rate swaps related to Midwest Gaming; recapitalization costs related to the Midwest Gaming transaction; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, Calder racing exit costs, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA includes the Company's portion of EBITDA from our equity investments.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes:
For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). Refer to the Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.
About Churchill Downs Incorporated
Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about Churchill Downs Incorporated can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.
This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions).
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, among others, that may materially affect actual results or outcomes include the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit; additional or increased taxes and fees; public perceptions or lack of confidence in the integrity of our business or any deterioration in our reputation; inability to attract and retain key or highly skilled personnel; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; general risks related to real estate ownership, including fluctuations in market values and environmental regulations; catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches; inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; increases in insurance costs and inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future; inability to identify and complete acquisition, expansion or divestiture projects on time, on budget or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; general risks, costs and uncertainties relating to the development of new venues and expansion of existing facilities; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; inadvertent infringement of the intellectual property of others; inability to protect our own intellectual property rights; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card and debit card use; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or applicable money-laundering regulations; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; inability to negotiate agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; work stoppages and labor issues; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering and sponsorship with respect to Churchill Downs Racetrack and the Kentucky Derby; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; weather and other conditions affecting our ability to conduct live racing; the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather; political events; changes in the regulatory environment of our racing operations; increased competition in the horse racing business; difficulty in attracting a sufficient number of horses and trainers for full field horse races; our inability to utilize and provide totalizator services; changes in regulatory environment of our online horse wagering business; a reduction in the number of people wagering on live horse races; increase in competition in our online horse racing wagering business; uncertainty and changes in the legal landscape relating to our online horse racing wagering business; continued legalization of online sports betting and iGaming in the United States and our ability to predict and capitalize on any such legalization; inability to expand our TwinSpires Sports and Casino business and effectively compete; failure to manage risks associated with sports betting; failure to comply with laws requiring us to block access to certain individuals could result in penalties or impairment with respect to our mobile and online wagering products; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; increased competition in our casino business; changes in regulatory environment of our casino business; concentration and evolution of slot machine manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; and inability to collect gaming receivables from the customers to whom we extend credit.
We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Years Ended
December 31,
|(in millions, except per common share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue:
|Churchill Downs
|$
|35.2
|$
|39.6
|$
|142.8
|$
|274.2
|Online Wagering
|93.9
|61.6
|408.3
|290.5
|Gaming
|121.7
|167.7
|441.4
|692.4
|All Other
|27.4
|11.7
|61.5
|72.6
|Total net revenue
|278.2
|280.6
|1,054.0
|1,329.7
|Operating expense:
|Churchill Downs
|35.9
|36.0
|141.9
|163.8
|Online Wagering
|65.1
|46.5
|273.3
|205.8
|Gaming
|93.3
|132.6
|360.4
|528.1
|All Other
|31.7
|29.1
|84.9
|89.0
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|29.5
|32.6
|114.8
|122.0
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|—
|17.5
|—
|Transaction expense, net
|—
|0.3
|1.0
|5.3
|Total operating expense
|255.5
|277.1
|993.8
|1,114.0
|Operating income
|22.7
|3.5
|60.2
|215.7
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(20.7
|)
|(18.9
|)
|(80.0
|)
|(70.9
|)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated investments
|14.5
|22.9
|27.7
|50.6
|Miscellaneous, net
|0.2
|0.4
|0.1
|1.0
|Total other (expense) income
|(6.0
|)
|4.4
|(52.2
|)
|(19.3
|)
|Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|16.7
|7.9
|8.0
|196.4
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(0.3
|)
|(3.7
|)
|5.3
|(56.8
|)
|Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|16.4
|4.2
|13.3
|139.6
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|0.7
|(0.5
|)
|(95.4
|)
|(2.4
|)
|Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
|17.1
|3.7
|(82.1
|)
|137.2
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|(0.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated
|$
|17.1
|$
|4.0
|$
|(81.9
|)
|$
|137.5
|Net income (loss) per common share data - basic:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.34
|$
|3.49
|Discontinued operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(2.41
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|—
|$
|(2.07
|)
|$
|3.43
|Net income (loss) per common share data - diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.33
|$
|3.44
|Discontinued operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(2.41
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|—
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|3.38
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|39.6
|40.6
|39.6
|40.1
|Diluted
|40.2
|41.0
|40.1
|40.6
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated
|$
|17.1
|$
|4.0
|$
|(81.9
|)
|$
|137.5
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67.4
|$
|96.2
|Restricted cash
|53.6
|46.3
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.9 in 2020 and $4.4 in 2019
|36.5
|37.3
|Income taxes receivable
|49.4
|14.5
|Other current assets
|28.2
|26.9
|Total current assets
|235.1
|221.2
|Property and equipment, net
|1,082.1
|937.3
|Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
|630.6
|634.5
|Goodwill
|366.8
|367.1
|Other intangible assets, net
|350.6
|369.8
|Other assets
|21.2
|21.1
|Total assets
|$
|2,686.4
|$
|2,551.0
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|70.7
|$
|57.8
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|167.8
|173.4
|Current deferred revenue
|32.8
|42.5
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|4.0
|4.0
|Dividends payable
|24.9
|23.5
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|124.0
|—
|Total current liabilities
|424.2
|301.2
|Long-term debt (net of current maturities and loan origination fees of $3.2 in 2020 and $4.0 in 2019)
|530.5
|384.0
|Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $12.2 in 2020 and $14.1 in 2019)
|1,087.8
|1,085.9
|Non-current deferred revenue
|17.1
|16.7
|Deferred income taxes
|213.9
|212.8
|Other liabilities
|45.8
|39.4
|Total liabilities
|2,319.3
|2,040.0
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, no par value; 0.3 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, no par value; 150.0 shares authorized; 39.5 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 39.7 shares in 2019
|18.2
|—
|Retained earnings
|349.8
|509.2
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(0.9
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Total Churchill Downs Incorporated shareholders' equity
|367.1
|508.3
|Noncontrolling interest
|—
|2.7
|Total shareholders' equity
|367.1
|511.0
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,686.4
|$
|2,551.0
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
for the years ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(82.1
|)
|$
|137.2
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|92.9
|96.4
|Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
|(27.7
|)
|(50.6
|)
|Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|30.7
|38.1
|Stock-based compensation
|23.7
|23.8
|Deferred income taxes
|1.1
|31.5
|Impairment of intangible assets
|17.5
|—
|Amortization of operating lease assets
|5.0
|4.6
|Other
|4.5
|2.8
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired and dispositions:
|Income taxes
|(34.3
|)
|2.5
|Deferred revenue
|(8.3
|)
|(9.3
|)
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|124.0
|—
|Other assets and liabilities
|(5.1
|)
|12.6
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|141.9
|289.6
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital maintenance expenditures
|(23.0
|)
|(48.3
|)
|Capital project expenditures
|(211.2
|)
|(82.9
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|—
|(206.6
|)
|Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
|—
|(410.1
|)
|Acquisition of other intangible assets
|—
|(32.1
|)
|Other
|(5.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(239.4
|)
|(781.2
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations
|726.1
|1,236.3
|Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations
|(580.4
|)
|(640.3
|)
|Payment of dividends
|(23.4
|)
|(22.2
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(28.4
|)
|(95.0
|)
|Cash settlement of stock awards
|(12.7
|)
|—
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|(18.7
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(2.0
|)
|(8.9
|)
|Change in bank overdraft
|13.4
|—
|Other
|2.1
|2.4
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|76.0
|460.8
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(21.5
|)
|(30.8
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|142.5
|173.3
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
|$
|121.0
|$
|142.5
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated
|$
|17.1
|$
|4.0
|$
|(81.9
|)
|$
|137.5
|Adjustments, continuing operations:
|Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps related to Midwest Gaming
|(1.8
|)
|(3.0
|)
|12.9
|12.4
|Recapitalization and transaction costs related to Midwest Gaming
|—
|—
|—
|4.7
|Transaction, pre-opening and other expense
|1.5
|2.0
|13.0
|10.6
|Amortization of purchase and sale agreement rights for Turfway Park Acquisition
|—
|10.0
|—
|10.0
|Legal reserves
|—
|—
|—
|3.6
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|—
|17.5
|—
|Income tax impact on net income adjustments(a)
|0.1
|(2.3
|)
|(12.2
|)
|(9.6
|)
|NOL Carryback
|(10.4
|)
|—
|(13.3
|)
|—
|Re-measurement of net deferred tax liabilities
|1.9
|5.6
|1.9
|8.3
|Total adjustments, continuing operations
|(8.7
|)
|12.3
|19.8
|40.0
|Big Fish Games net (income) loss(b)
|(0.7
|)
|0.5
|95.4
|2.4
|Total adjustments
|(9.4
|)
|12.8
|115.2
|42.4
|Adjusted net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated
|$
|7.7
|$
|16.8
|$
|33.3
|$
|179.9
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.83
|$
|4.43
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|40.2
|40.5
|40.1
|40.6
(a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
(b) Due to the Big Fish Transaction, Big Fish Games is presented as a discontinued operation.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Total Handle
|Churchill Downs Racetrack
|$
|134.3
|$
|149.7
|$
|600.2
|$
|726.1
|TwinSpires Horse Racing(a)
|455.5
|$
|314.3
|1,977.4
|$
|1,456.4
(a) Total handle generated by Velocity is not included in total handle from TwinSpires Horse Racing
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue from external customers:
|Churchill Downs:
|Churchill Downs Racetrack
|$
|10.9
|$
|15.4
|$
|63.3
|$
|187.6
|Derby City Gaming
|24.3
|24.2
|79.5
|86.6
|Total Churchill Downs
|35.2
|39.6
|142.8
|274.2
|Online Wagering:
|TwinSpires Horse Racing
|92.8
|61.1
|403.4
|289.9
|TwinSpires Sports and Casino
|1.1
|0.5
|4.9
|0.6
|Total Online Wagering
|93.9
|61.6
|408.3
|290.5
|Gaming:
|Fair Grounds and VSI
|27.0
|29.6
|97.6
|123.0
|Presque Isle
|17.9
|33.6
|75.2
|138.5
|Ocean Downs
|18.1
|18.9
|60.3
|85.9
|Calder
|17.8
|24.4
|51.8
|99.8
|Oxford Casino
|12.5
|24.3
|44.9
|101.7
|Riverwalk Casino
|13.0
|14.8
|49.1
|58.9
|Harlow’s Casino
|11.5
|13.4
|41.8
|55.3
|Lady Luck Nemacolin
|3.9
|8.7
|20.7
|29.3
|Total Gaming
|121.7
|167.7
|441.4
|692.4
|All Other
|27.4
|11.7
|61.5
|72.6
|Net revenue from external customers
|$
|278.2
|$
|280.6
|$
|1,054.0
|$
|1,329.7
|Intercompany net revenues:
|Churchill Downs
|$
|3.3
|$
|2.6
|$
|17.7
|$
|15.2
|Online Wagering
|0.3
|0.2
|1.6
|1.1
|Gaming:
|Fair Grounds and VSI
|0.7
|0.5
|2.2
|1.8
|Presque Isle
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|Calder
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|0.1
|Total Gaming
|0.9
|0.6
|2.5
|2.4
|All Other
|3.3
|2.6
|13.2
|11.6
|Eliminations
|(7.8
|)
|(6.0
|)
|(35.0
|)
|(30.3
|)
|Intercompany net revenue
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Total
|Net revenue from external customers
|Pari-mutuel:
|Live and simulcast racing
|$
|9.2
|$
|89.0
|$
|6.7
|$
|104.9
|$
|5.6
|$
|110.5
|Historical racing(a)
|23.4
|—
|—
|23.4
|15.4
|38.8
|Racing event-related services
|1.4
|—
|0.7
|2.1
|—
|2.1
|Gaming(a)
|—
|1.3
|109.0
|110.3
|—
|110.3
|Other(a)
|1.2
|3.6
|5.3
|10.1
|6.4
|16.5
|Total
|$
|35.2
|$
|93.9
|$
|121.7
|$
|250.8
|$
|27.4
|$
|278.2
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Total
|Net revenue from external customers
|Pari-mutuel:
|Live and simulcast racing
|$
|10.9
|$
|58.4
|$
|6.8
|$
|76.1
|$
|6.4
|$
|82.5
|Historical racing(a)
|22.9
|—
|—
|22.9
|—
|22.9
|Racing event-related services
|3.7
|—
|1.0
|4.7
|0.3
|5.0
|Gaming(a)
|—
|0.5
|142.8
|143.3
|—
|143.3
|Other(a)
|2.1
|2.7
|17.1
|21.9
|5.0
|26.9
|Total
|$
|39.6
|$
|61.6
|$
|167.7
|$
|268.9
|$
|11.7
|$
|280.6
(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in Other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Total
|Net revenue from external customers
|Pari-mutuel:
|Live and simulcast racing
|$
|39.4
|$
|387.5
|$
|22.9
|$
|449.8
|$
|25.3
|$
|475.1
|Historical racing(b)
|76.0
|—
|—
|76.0
|17.6
|93.6
|Racing event-related services
|21.0
|—
|3.4
|24.4
|0.3
|24.7
|Gaming(b)
|—
|5.1
|387.5
|392.6
|—
|392.6
|Other(b)
|6.4
|15.7
|27.6
|49.7
|18.3
|68.0
|Total
|$
|142.8
|$
|408.3
|$
|441.4
|$
|992.5
|$
|61.5
|$
|1,054.0
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Total
|Net revenue from external customers
|Pari-mutuel:
|Live and simulcast racing
|$
|59.0
|$
|277.1
|$
|30.7
|$
|366.8
|$
|41.1
|$
|407.9
|Historical racing(b)
|81.6
|—
|—
|81.6
|—
|81.6
|Racing event-related services
|118.7
|—
|4.1
|122.8
|5.6
|128.4
|Gaming(b)
|—
|0.6
|585.2
|585.8
|—
|585.8
|Other(b)
|14.9
|12.8
|72.4
|100.1
|25.9
|126.0
|Total
|$
|274.2
|$
|290.5
|$
|692.4
|$
|1,257.1
|$
|72.6
|$
|1,329.7
(b) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in Other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $13.1 million in 2020 and $33.4 million in 2019.
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following:
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|38.5
|$
|94.2
|$
|122.6
|$
|255.3
|$
|30.7
|$
|(7.8
|)
|$
|278.2
|Taxes and purses
|(13.8
|)
|(5.2
|)
|(47.8
|)
|(66.8
|)
|(8.1
|)
|—
|(74.9
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|(0.4
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(4.8
|)
|(1.6
|)
|—
|(6.4
|)
|Salaries and benefits
|(7.0
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(18.3
|)
|(28.7
|)
|(8.3
|)
|—
|(37.0
|)
|Content expenses
|(0.3
|)
|(48.5
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(49.4
|)
|(1.5
|)
|7.4
|(43.5
|)
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|(1.7
|)
|(2.2
|)
|(6.5
|)
|(10.4
|)
|(12.7
|)
|0.4
|(22.7
|)
|Other operating expense
|(7.4
|)
|(8.1
|)
|(15.8
|)
|(31.3
|)
|(5.4
|)
|0.1
|(36.6
|)
|Other income
|0.1
|—
|21.9
|22.0
|0.2
|(0.1
|)
|22.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8.0
|$
|23.6
|$
|54.3
|$
|85.9
|$
|(6.7
|)
|$
|—
|$
|79.2
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|42.2
|$
|61.8
|$
|168.3
|$
|272.3
|$
|14.3
|$
|(6.0
|)
|$
|280.6
|Taxes & purses
|(14.4
|)
|(3.3
|)
|(65.6
|)
|(83.3
|)
|(3.9
|)
|—
|(87.2
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|(1.3
|)
|(3.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|(10.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|0.1
|(10.3
|)
|Salaries and benefits
|(7.5
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(26.8
|)
|(37.5
|)
|(6.0
|)
|—
|(43.5
|)
|Content expenses
|(0.6
|)
|(32.4
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(34.5
|)
|(2.0
|)
|5.6
|(30.9
|)
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|(2.2
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(7.8
|)
|(11.7
|)
|(13.3
|)
|0.3
|(24.7
|)
|Other operating expense
|(7.1
|)
|(5.9
|)
|(22.1
|)
|(35.1
|)
|(5.1
|)
|0.1
|(40.1
|)
|Other income
|0.1
|—
|29.6
|29.7
|0.3
|(0.1
|)
|29.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9.2
|$
|12.2
|$
|68.3
|$
|89.7
|$
|(15.9
|)
|$
|—
|$
|73.8
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following:
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|160.5
|$
|409.9
|$
|443.9
|$
|1,014.3
|$
|74.7
|$
|(35.0
|)
|$
|1,054.0
|Taxes & purses
|(54.1
|)
|(23.7
|)
|(173.0
|)
|(250.8
|)
|(17.5
|)
|—
|(268.3
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|(4.1
|)
|(16.5
|)
|(7.5
|)
|(28.1
|)
|(2.2
|)
|0.2
|(30.1
|)
|Salaries and benefits
|(26.5
|)
|(13.0
|)
|(75.9
|)
|(115.4
|)
|(23.5
|)
|—
|(138.9
|)
|Content expenses
|(1.0
|)
|(204.9
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(209.4
|)
|(4.2
|)
|33.0
|(180.6
|)
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|(7.0
|)
|(8.9
|)
|(25.4
|)
|(41.3
|)
|(45.6
|)
|1.5
|(85.4
|)
|Other operating expense
|(29.6
|)
|(33.7
|)
|(60.8
|)
|(124.1
|)
|(19.5
|)
|0.3
|(143.3
|)
|Other income
|0.1
|0.1
|78.9
|79.1
|—
|—
|79.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|38.3
|$
|109.3
|$
|176.7
|$
|324.3
|$
|(37.8
|)
|$
|—
|$
|286.5
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Churchill Downs
|Online Wagering
|Gaming
|Total Segments
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|289.4
|$
|291.6
|$
|694.8
|$
|1,275.8
|$
|84.2
|$
|(30.3
|)
|$
|1,329.7
|Taxes & purses
|(66.5
|)
|(15.3
|)
|(270.3
|)
|(352.1
|)
|(17.6
|)
|—
|(369.7
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|(7.1
|)
|(12.2
|)
|(21.5
|)
|(40.8
|)
|(1.3
|)
|0.4
|(41.7
|)
|Salaries and benefits
|(32.0
|)
|(11.4
|)
|(103.3
|)
|(146.7
|)
|(24.5
|)
|—
|(171.2
|)
|Content expenses
|(2.4
|)
|(152.8
|)
|(6.0
|)
|(161.2
|)
|(8.2
|)
|28.6
|(140.8
|)
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|(8.0
|)
|(7.2
|)
|(29.0
|)
|(44.2
|)
|(46.8
|)
|1.0
|(90.0
|)
|Other operating expense
|(35.9
|)
|(26.4
|)
|(84.1
|)
|(146.4
|)
|(19.8
|)
|0.3
|(165.9
|)
|Other income
|0.2
|—
|100.3
|100.5
|0.5
|—
|101.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|137.7
|$
|66.3
|$
|280.9
|$
|484.9
|$
|(33.5
|)
|$
|—
|$
|451.4
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Years Ended
December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated
|$
|17.1
|$
|4.0
|$
|(81.9
|)
|$
|137.5
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
|17.1
|3.7
|(82.1
|)
|137.2
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(0.7
|)
|0.5
|95.4
|2.4
|Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|16.4
|4.2
|13.3
|139.6
|Additions:
|Depreciation and amortization
|26.4
|32.1
|92.9
|96.4
|Interest expense
|20.7
|18.9
|80.0
|70.9
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|0.3
|3.7
|(5.3
|)
|56.8
|EBITDA
|$
|63.8
|$
|58.9
|$
|180.9
|$
|363.7
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Selling, general and administrative:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$
|6.4
|$
|6.2
|$
|23.7
|$
|23.8
|Legal reserves
|—
|—
|—
|3.6
|Other, net
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|Pre-opening expense
|1.4
|1.5
|11.2
|5.1
|Other income, expense:
|Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments
|9.3
|9.7
|38.5
|32.6
|Changes in fair value of Midwest Gaming's interest rate swaps
|(1.8
|)
|(3.0
|)
|12.9
|12.4
|Midwest Gaming's recapitalization and transaction costs
|—
|—
|—
|4.7
|Other charges and recoveries, net
|—
|(0.2
|)
|—
|(0.2
|)
|Transaction expense, net
|—
|0.3
|1.0
|5.3
|Impairment of tangible and other intangible assets
|—
|—
|17.5
|—
|Total adjustments to EBITDA
|15.4
|14.9
|105.6
|87.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|79.2
|$
|73.8
|$
|286.5
|$
|451.4
|Adjusted EBITDA by segment:
|Churchill Downs
|$
|8.0
|$
|9.2
|$
|38.3
|$
|137.7
|Online Wagering
|23.6
|12.2
|109.3
|66.3
|Gaming
|54.3
|68.3
|176.7
|280.9
|Total segment Adjusted EBITDA
|85.9
|89.7
|324.3
|484.9
|All Other
|(6.7
|)
|(15.9
|)
|(37.8
|)
|(33.5
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|79.2
|$
|73.8
|$
|286.5
|$
|451.4
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATIONAL METRICS
(Unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Gaming Segment
|Revenue
|$
|122.6
|$
|168.3
|(27.2
|)%
|$
|257.5
|$
|346.9
|(25.8
|)%
|$
|443.9
|$
|694.8
|(36.1
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|54.3
|$
|68.3
|(20.5
|)%
|$
|129.7
|$
|140.0
|(7.4
|)%
|$
|176.7
|$
|280.9
|(37.1
|)%
|Margin
|44.3
|%
|40.6
|%
|370bps
|50.4
|%
|40.4
|%
|1,000bps
|39.8
|%
|40.4
|%
|(60)bps
|Wholly-owned casino margin(a)
|30.6
|%
|26.6
|%
|400bps
|32.0
|%
|27.5
|%
|450bps
|26.0
|%
|29.0
|%
|(300)bps
|Same store wholly-owned casino margin excluding closures(b)(c)
|36.9
|%
|31.2
|%
|570bps
|36.6
|%
|29.7
|%
|690bps
|36.6
|%
|29.7
|%
|690bps
(a) Wholly-owned casino margin only includes the following casino-related results:
(b) Presque Isle became a wholly-owned casino on January 11, 2019 and we acquired substantially all of the assets of Lady Luck Nemacolin on March 8, 2019. Therefore, the same store wholly-owned casino margin includes both for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and excludes both for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
(c) Same store wholly-owned casino margins exclude quarter results for a property if they were closed for any period during that quarter. Refer to the following schedule for property closure information.
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATIONAL METRICS
(Unaudited except year ended 2020 and 2019 amounts)
In response to measures taken to limit the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and for the protection of our employees and customers, we temporarily suspended operations at our properties in March 2020. In May 2020, we began to reopen our properties with certain patron capacity restrictions. The following is the current status of each property:
|Regulatory Restrictions:
|2020
Date of Closure
|2020
Date of Reopening
|Patron Capacity
|Churchill Downs Segment
|Derby City Gaming(a)
|March 15
|June 8
|50%
|Gaming Segment
|Wholly-Owned Properties
|Calder Casino and Racing(a)(b)
|March 16 / July 2(c)
|June 12 / August 31(c)
|N/A
|Fair Grounds Slots
|March 16
|June 13
|50%
|Video Services, LLC
|March 16
|May 18
|50%
|Harlow's Casino Resort and Spa
|March 16
|May 21
|50%
|Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack
|March 15
|June 19
|50%
|Oxford Casino and Hotel
|March 16
|July 9
|200 Customers(d)
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino(a)(e)
|March 16 / December 12(e)
|June 26 / January 4, 2021(e)
|50%
|Riverwalk Casino Hotel
|March 16
|May 21
|50%
|Managed Properties
|Lady Luck Nemacolin(a)(e)
|March 16 / December 12(e)
|June 12 / January 8, 2021(e)
|50%
|Equity Investments
|Miami Valley Gaming and Racing
|March 14
|June 19
|63%
|Rivers Casino Des Plaines(a)(b)
|May 15 / November 20(f)
|July 1 / January 19, 2021(f)
|50%
|All Other Segment
|Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel(a)
|N/A
|September 18(g)
|50%
|Newport Racing & Gaming(a)
|N/A
|October 2(g)
|50%
(a) Property has temporary ban or hour restrictions on alcohol and smoking on the gaming floor.
(b) Property has certain operating hour restrictions.
(c) Calder Casino and Racing temporarily suspended operations on March 16, 2020 and reopened on June 12, 2020. Operations were temporarily suspended again on July 2, 2020 and reopened on August 31, 2020.
(d) In compliance with state requirements, Oxford Casino is currently operating under a total capacity limit of 200 customers.
(e) Presque Isle and Lady Luck Nemacolin both temporarily suspended operations on March 16, 2020 and reopened on June 26, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively. Operations at both properties were temporarily suspended again on December 12, 2020 and reopened on January 4, 2021.
(f) Rivers Casino Des Plaines temporarily suspended operations on March 15, 2020 and reopened on July 1, 2020. Operations were temporarily suspended again on November 20, 2020 and reopened on January 19, 2021.
(g) Dates provided for Oak Grove and Newport Racing & Gaming are grand opening dates.
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|$
|93.5
|$
|170.4
|$
|386.3
|$
|585.5
|Operating and SG&A expense
|58.0
|119.0
|252.1
|411.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|4.4
|3.9
|17.0
|13.0
|Operating income
|31.1
|47.5
|117.2
|161.1
|Interest and other expense, net
|(4.5
|)
|(7.1
|)
|(63.1
|)
|(67.0
|)
|Net income
|$
|26.6
|$
|40.4
|$
|54.1
|$
|94.1
|December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|$
|132.8
|$
|64.0
|Property and equipment, net
|267.5
|256.1
|Other assets, net
|244.9
|240.1
|Total assets
|$
|645.2
|$
|560.2
|Liabilities and Members' Deficit
|Current liabilities
|$
|133.5
|$
|73.3
|Long-term debt
|753.5
|745.0
|Other liabilities
|42.3
|20.6
|Members' deficit
|(284.1
|)
|(278.7
|)
|Total liabilities and members' deficit
|$
|645.2
|$
|560.2
BetRivers online sports betting financial information for Illinois related to our 61.3% equity investment in Rivers Casino Des Plaines ("Rivers") is summarized below. The net revenue numbers below are not included in our consolidated financial results since we account for Rivers using the equity method of accounting.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Online Sportsbook(a)
|Handle
|$
|336.0
|$
|—
|$
|596.7
|$
|—
|Gross gaming revenue
|28.7
|—
|43.1
|—
|Net revenue
|17.7
|—
|23.7
|—
(a) The online sportsbook represents the financial information for the BetRivers Online Sportsbook for Illinois. Rivers reports the Commission received from Rush Street Interactive ("RSI"), an affiliated company, as net revenue. The Commission is calculated as gross gaming revenue less free play and less all operating costs except for gaming taxes related to the online business. Operating costs include the fees earned by RSI, the third party technology platform provider and other vendors, and all marketing expenses Rivers is responsible for paying the gaming related taxes and marketing expenses, and the gaming taxes are reported on Rivers income statement.
Note: For the Rivers retail sportsbook, Rivers records net revenue based on gross gaming revenue less free play, and associated expenses; including all related marketing expenses, gaming related taxes, royalty / commissions paid to RSI and to the third-party technology platform provider, and any other related expenses associated with the BetRivers Retail Sportsbook at Rivers.
