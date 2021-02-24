FOLSOM, NJ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SJI Reports 2020 Financial Results
Announces Renewable Natural Gas Investment
FOLSOM, NJ (February 24, 2021) - SJI (NYSE: SJI) today reported operating results for its 2020 full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Highlights include:
"We are pleased to report solid growth in 2020 economic earnings despite one of the most challenging years in the history of our country" said Michael Renna, SJI President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the unyielding commitment of our dedicated and talented employees, we successfully executed our mission to provide safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 customers across New Jersey while achieving significant progress to becoming a 21st century infrastructure company delivering the clean energy of the future. Our investment in REV, as well as pending regulatory proposals in support of accelerated infrastructure modernization and energy efficiency, are expected to positively impact our financial metrics and advance our decarbonization goals. We are currently incorporating these investments and initiatives into our plans and look forward to sharing our vision for the future with you at our upcoming Investor Day in May," added Renna.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
|GAAP
|Economic
|Economic
|GAAP
|GAAP
|Economic
|Economic
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Utility
|$
|156.1
|$
|1.61
|$
|157.3
|$
|1.62
|$
|122.2
|$
|1.33
|$
|122.2
|$
|1.33
|Non-Utility
|$
|45.9
|$
|0.47
|$
|45.9
|$
|0.47
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|13.8
|$
|0.15
|Other
|$
|(44.7
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(40.3
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(41.8
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(33.0
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Total - Continuing Ops
|$
|157.3
|$
|1.62
|$
|163.0
|$
|1.68
|$
|77.2
|$
|0.84
|$
|103.0
|$
|1.12
|Average Diluted Shares
|97.0
|97.0
|92.3
|92.3
|*Non-GAAP, see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|Note: Earnings and average shares outstanding are in millions. Amounts and/or EPS may not add due to rounding.
2020 Results
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, SJI reported consolidated GAAP earnings of $157.3 million compared to $77.2 million in the prior year period.
SJI uses the non-GAAP measure of economic earnings when discussing results. We believe this presentation provides clarity into the continuing earnings of our business. A full explanation and reconciliation of economic earnings is provided under “Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this report and in our 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020.
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, economic earnings were $163.0 million compared to $103.0 million last year.
UTILITY
Utility entities include South Jersey Gas (SJG), Elizabethtown Gas (ETG) and Elkton Gas (ELK). 2020 GAAP earnings were $156.1 million compared with $122.2 million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $157.3 million compared with $122.2 million in 2019.
South Jersey Gas
Performance. 2020 GAAP earnings were $108.1 million compared with $87.4 million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $109.3 million compared with $87.4 million in 2019. Utility margin increased $30.2 million, reflecting rate relief effective October 1, 2020, customer growth and the roll-in of investments from infrastructure replacement programs. We define utility margin, a non-GAAP measure, as natural gas revenues plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less natural gas costs, regulatory rider expenses and related volumetric and revenue-based energy taxes. Total expenses increased $8.3 million, primarily reflecting higher operation, depreciation and interest expense.
Customer Growth. SJG added approximately 7,800 new customers over the last 12 months and now serves approximately 405,000 customers. SJG’s 1.9% customer growth rate compares favorably to our peers and remains driven by gas conversions (~70% of new customer additions) from alternate fuels such as oil and propane.
Infrastructure Modernization. Through infrastructure replacement programs, SJG enhances the safety and reliability of our system while earning our authorized utility return on approved investments in a timely manner. SJG's Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program (AIRP) authorizes investment of $302.5 million from 2016-2021 for important infrastructure replacement upgrades. Our most recent annual investment of approximately $60 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020. SJG's Storm Hardening and Reliability Program (SHARP) authorizes investment of $100 million from 2018-2021 for four projects to enhance the safety, redundancy and resiliency of the distribution system along our coastal communities. Our most recent annual investment of approximately $30 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020.
Regulatory Initiatives. SJG has filings pending before the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in support of enhanced energy efficiency, infrastructure modernization and redundancy, described in greater detail below.
Elizabethtown Gas
Performance. 2020 GAAP/economic earnings were $47.7 million compared with $34.2 million in 2019. Utility margin, as previously defined, increased $36.5 million primarily due to rate relief effective November 15, 2019, customer growth and the roll-in of investments from infrastructure replacement programs. ETG's rate case settlement authorized a $34 million rate increase based on a 9.6% return on equity and 51.5% equity component. Total expenses increased $23.0 million, primarily reflecting higher operation, depreciation and interest expense.
Customer Growth. ETG added approximately 4,400 new customers over the last 12 months and now serves approximately 302,000 customers. ETG’s 1.5% customer growth rate has increased from its historic 0.9% rate, driven by increases in new construction and gas conversions from alternate fuels such as oil and propane.
Infrastructure Modernization. ETG's Infrastructure Investment Plan (IIP) authorizes investment of $300 million from 2019-2024 for important infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of up to 250 miles of cast iron and bare steel mains. Our investment of approximately $60 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020.
Regulatory Initiatives. ETG has filings pending before the NJBPU in support of enhanced energy efficiency and conservation, described in greater detail below.
Elkton Gas
Performance. 2020 GAAP/economic earnings were $0.3 million compared with $0.6 million in 2019. In December 2019, SJI announced the sale of ELK to Chesapeake Utilities for $15.6 million in cash, including working capital. The transaction was completed on July 31, 2020 following receipt of Maryland Public Service Commission approval.
NON-UTILITY
Non-Utility entities include Energy Group, Energy Services and Midstream. 2020 GAAP earnings were $45.9 million compared with $(3.2) million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $45.9 million compared with $13.8 million in 2019.
Energy Group
Performance. Energy Group primarily includes wholesale gas operations engaged in fuel supply management and commodity marketing. 2020 GAAP earnings were $24.6 million compared with $(0.7) million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $23.8 million compared with $9.5 million in 2019.
Energy Services
Performance. Energy Services primarily includes energy production operations and account services. 2020 GAAP earnings were $17.1 million compared with $(6.7) million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $18.0 million compared with $0.1 million in 2019.
Midstream
Performance. Midstream includes our 20% equity investment in the PennEast Pipeline (PennEast), a planned 1-Bcf interstate pipeline running from the Marcellus region of Pennsylvania into New Jersey. 2020 GAAP/economic earnings were $4.2 million, which was consistent with 2019, reflecting Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) related to the project.
Update. The PennEast member companies remain committed to the project and the affordable, reliable service it will bring to the region. In February, the Supreme Court of the United States granted PennEast's petition for a writ of certiorari, with argument in the case set for April. There are several factors potentially impacting the anticipated in-service date such as approval from FERC on the phased approach, approval of the remaining permit applications from Pennsylvania regulators, and construction-related considerations. At this time, PennEast anticipates placing the Phase One facilities in service in 2022 and anticipate placing the Phase Two facilities in service in 2024, though there may be a shift to the anticipated timeline depending on a number of factors.
OTHER
Performance. Other entity includes interest on debt, including the debt associated with our acquisitions of ETG and ELK in 2018. 2020 GAAP earnings were $(44.7) million compared with $(41.8) million in 2019. 2020 economic earnings were $(40.3) million compared with $(33.0) million in 2019, reflecting an increase in outstanding debt partially offset by debt repayments and refinancing.
Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results
|Three months ended December 31, 2020
|Three months ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
|GAAP
|Economic
|Economic
|GAAP
|GAAP
|Economic
|Economic
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Earnings
|EPS
|Utility
|63.8
|0.63
|63.8
|0.63
|45.8
|0.50
|45.8
|0.50
|Non-Utility
|18.7
|0.19
|12.9
|0.13
|3.5
|0.04
|6.4
|0.07
|Other
|(13.4
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(13.8
|)
|(0.14
|)
|(9.9
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(8.7
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Total - Continuing Ops
|$
|69.1
|$
|0.69
|$
|63.0
|$
|0.62
|$
|39.5
|$
|0.43
|$
|43.4
|$
|0.47
|Average Diluted Shares
|100.8
|100.8
|92.5
|92.5
|*Non-GAAP, see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|Note: Earnings and average shares outstanding are in millions. Amounts and/or EPS may not add due to rounding.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, SJI reported consolidated GAAP earnings of $69.1 million compared to $39.5 million in the prior year period. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, economic earnings were $63.0 million compared to $43.4 million last year.
UTILITY
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP/economic earnings were $63.8 million compared with $45.8 million in 2019.
NON-UTILITY
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $18.7 million compared with $3.5 million in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings were $12.9 million compared with $6.4 million in 2019, reflecting improved profitability from Energy Group and Energy Services.
Energy Group
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $12.6 million compared with $9.9 million in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings were $6.7 million compared with $5.0 million in 2019. Fuel Supply Management contributed fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP/economic earnings of $4.0 million compared with $3.2 million in 2019, reflecting new contracts that became operational over the last 12 months. Wholesale Marketing/Other contributed fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $2.7 million compared with $1.8 million in 2019, primarily reflecting improved asset optimization opportunities.
Energy Services
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $5.1 million compared with $(7.4) million in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings were $5.4 million compared with $0.4 million in 2019, primarily reflecting the recognition of ITC's related to Fuel Cell and Solar acquisitions that were announced and/or achieved operation during the period.
Midstream
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP/economic earnings were $0.9 million compared with $1.0 million in 2019, reflecting AFUDC for the PennEast Pipeline project.
OTHER
Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $(13.4) million compared with $(9.9) million in 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings were $(13.8) million compared with $(8.7) million in 2019.
Clean Energy & Decarbonization
SJI remains committed to investments that advance the clean energy and decarbonization goals of New Jersey and our region. SJI currently holds ownership interests across the clean energy spectrum.
Capital Expenditures and Cash Flow
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:
Balance Sheet
SJI remains committed to a capital structure that supports our regulated-driven capital spending plan while maintaining a balanced equity-to-total capitalization, ample liquidity and a solid investment grade credit rating.
Guidance/Virtual Investor Day
SJI's recent investment in REV, as well as pending regulatory proposals in support of accelerated infrastructure modernization and energy efficiency, are expected to positively impact our financial metrics and advance our decarbonization goals. We are currently incorporating these investments and initiatives into our plans and look forward to sharing our vision for the future in conjunction with a planned Virtual Investor Day in May. Details regarding participation in the meeting are expected to be provided in April.
About SJI
SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This news release, including information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding guidance, industry prospects or future results of operations or financial position, expected sources of incremental margin, strategy, financing needs, future capital expenditures and the outcome or effect of ongoing litigation, are forward-looking. This Quarterly Report uses words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "objective," "plan," "project," "seek," "strategy," "target," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management at the time that these statements were prepared and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions on an international, national, state and local level; weather conditions in SJI’s marketing areas; changes in commodity costs; changes in the availability of natural gas; “non-routine” or “extraordinary” disruptions in SJI’s distribution system; regulatory, legislative and court decisions; competition; the availability and cost of capital; costs and effects of legal proceedings and environmental liabilities; the failure of customers, suppliers or business partners to fulfill their contractual obligations; changes in business strategies; and public health crises and epidemics or pandemics, such as a novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in SJI’s and SJG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any other SEC filings made by SJI or SJG during 2019 and 2020 and prior to the filing of this earnings release. Also refer to the additional risk factor described below: Our business could be materially and adversely affected by a public health crisis or the widespread outbreak of contagious disease, such as the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. The continued spread of COVID-19 across the world has led to disruption and volatility in the global capital markets, which increases the cost of capital and adversely impacts access to capital. Additionally, our reliance on third-party suppliers, contractors, service providers, and commodity markets exposes us to the possibility of delay or interruption of our operations. For the duration of the outbreak of COVID-19, legislative and government action limits our ability to collect on overdue accounts, and prohibits us from shutting off services, which may cause a decrease in our cash flows or net income. These suspensions of shut offs of service for non-payment by New Jersey utility customers will be in place through at least March 15, 2021 based on an executive order issued by the Governor of New Jersey. We have been executing our business continuity plans since the outbreak of COVID-19 and are closely monitoring potential impacts due to COVID-19 pandemic responses at the state and federal level. As expected, we have incurred increased operating costs for emergency supplies, cleaning services, enabling technology and other specific needs during this crisis which have traditionally been recognized as prudent expenditures by our regulators. The effects of the pandemic also may have a material adverse impact on our ability to collect accounts receivable as customers face higher liquidity and solvency risks, and also considering the inability to shut off services as noted above. Currently, the impact of the pandemic to the collectability of our accounts receivable continues to be monitored, but such receivables have traditionally been included in rate recovery. Our infrastructure investment programs continue to move forward, and construction activity that was delayed in accordance with directives from the Governor of New Jersey have since continued; however, to the extent the pandemic worsens or a similar directive is put in place in the future for a long period of time, our capital projects could be significantly impacted. It is impossible to predict the effect of the continued spread of the coronavirus in the communities we service. Should the coronavirus continue to spread or not be contained, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially impacted, including impairment of goodwill or access to capital markets, which in turn may have a negative effect on the market price of our common stock. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. SJI and SJG undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of Economic Earnings and Economic Earnings Per Share when evaluating its results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, such as net income, operating income, earnings per share from continuing operations or any other GAAP measure of financial performance.
We define Economic Earnings as: Income from Continuing Operations, (i) less the change in unrealized gains and plus the change in unrealized losses on non-utility derivative transactions; (ii) less income and plus losses attributable to noncontrolling interest; and (iii) less the impact of transactions, contractual arrangements or other events where management believes period to period comparisons of SJI's operations could be difficult or potentially confusing. With respect to part (iii) of the definition of Economic Earnings, items excluded from Economic Earnings for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, include impairment charges; the impact of pricing disputes with third parties; costs to acquire ETG and ELK; costs incurred and gains recognized on the acquisitions of Annadale (fuel cell projects) and EnerConnex; costs to prepare to exit the transaction service agreement (TSA); costs incurred and gains/losses recognized on sales of solar, MTF/ACB, ELK and SJE's retail gas business; costs incurred to cease operations at three landfill gas-to-energy production facilities; customer credits related to the acquisition of ETG and ELK; ERIP costs; severance and other employee separation costs; and additional tax adjustments including a state deferred valuation allowance and a one-time tax expense resulting from SJG's Stipulation of Settlement with the BPU. See (A)-(H) in the table below.
Economic Earnings is a significant financial measure used by our management to indicate the amount and timing of income from continuing operations that we expect to earn after taking into account the impact of derivative instruments on the related transactions, as well as the impact of contractual arrangements and other events that management believes make period to period comparisons of SJI's operations difficult or potentially confusing. Management uses Economic Earnings to manage its business and to determine such items as incentive/compensation arrangements and allocation of resources. Specifically regarding derivatives, we believe that this financial measure indicates to investors the profitability of the entire derivative-related transaction and not just the portion that is subject to mark-to-market valuation under GAAP. We believe that considering only the change in market value on the derivative side of the transaction can produce a false sense as to the ultimate profitability of the total transaction as no change in value is reflected for the non-derivative portion of the transaction.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of our income from continuing operations and earnings per share from continuing operations to Economic Earnings and Economic Earnings per share (in thousands, except per share data):
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|157,297
|$
|77,189
|$
|17,903
|Minus/Plus:
|Unrealized Mark-to-Market (Gains) Losses on Derivatives
|(5,145
|)
|14,546
|(35,846
|)
|Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|42
|—
|—
|Loss on Property, Plant and Equipment (A)
|—
|10,745
|105,280
|Net Losses from a Legal Proceeding in a Pricing Dispute (B)
|—
|2,336
|5,910
|Acquisition/Sale Net Costs (C)
|2,174
|3,468
|34,674
|Customer Credits (D)
|—
|—
|15,333
|ERIP and OPEB (E)
|—
|—
|6,733
|Other Costs (F)
|1,983
|4,179
|—
|Income Taxes (G)
|527
|(9,423
|)
|(33,753
|)
|Additional Tax Adjustments (H)
|6,081
|—
|—
|Economic Earnings
|$
|162,959
|$
|103,040
|$
|116,234
|Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.21
|Minus/Plus:
|Unrealized Mark-to-Market (Gains) Losses on Derivatives
|(0.05
|)
|0.16
|(0.42
|)
|Loss on Property, Plant and Equipment (A)
|—
|0.12
|1.24
|Net Losses from a Legal Proceeding in a Pricing Dispute (B)
|—
|0.02
|0.07
|Acquisition/Sale Net Costs (C)
|0.02
|0.04
|0.41
|Customer Credits (D)
|—
|—
|0.18
|ERIP and OPEB (E)
|—
|—
|0.08
|Other Costs (F)
|0.02
|0.04
|—
|Income Taxes (G)
|0.01
|(0.10
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Additional Tax Adjustments (H)
|0.06
|—
|—
|Economic Earnings per Share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.38
(A) Represents impairment charges taken as follows: in 2019 on solar generating facilities along with the agreement to sell MTF and ACB, which were both driven by the expected purchase prices being less than the carrying value of the assets; and in 2018 on solar generating facilities, which was also primarily driven by the purchase price in the agreement to sell solar assets being less than the carrying amount of the assets, along with LFGTE assets, which was primarily driven by the remaining carrying value of these assets no longer being recoverable.
(B) Represents net losses, including interest, legal fees and the realized difference in the market value of the commodity (including financial hedges) resulting from a ruling in a legal proceeding related to a pricing dispute between SJI and a gas supplier that began in October 2014.
(C) Represents the following:
(D) Represents credits to ETG and ELK customers that were required as part of the ETG/ELK Acquisition.
(E) Represents costs incurred on the Company's ERIP as well as the benefit of amending the Company's OPEB.
(F) Represents severance and other employee separation costs, along with costs incurred to cease operations at three landfill gas-to-energy production facilities.
(G) The income taxes on (A) through (F) above are determined using a combined average statutory tax rate applicable to each period presented.
(H) Represents additional tax adjustments, primarily including a state deferred tax valuation allowance at SJI, and a one-time tax expense resulting from SJG's Stipulation of Settlement with the BPU.
Summary of Utility Margin
The following table summarizes Utility Margin for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 for SJG (in thousands):
SJG:
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Utility Margin:
|Residential
|$
|217,399
|$
|213,787
|$
|213,026
|Commercial and Industrial
|88,684
|90,489
|89,172
|Cogeneration and Electric Generation
|4,788
|4,896
|4,975
|Interruptible
|58
|88
|105
|Off-system Sales & Capacity Release
|1,781
|3,333
|4,434
|Other Revenues
|1,385
|1,646
|1,942
|Margin Before Weather Normalization & Decoupling
|314,095
|314,239
|313,654
|CIP mechanism
|27,965
|(844
|)
|(12,382
|)
|EET mechanism
|5,999
|4,489
|2,998
|Utility Margin**
|$
|348,059
|$
|317,884
|$
|304,270
The following table summarizes Utility Margin at ETG for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and for the post-Acquisition period during 2018, which was July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 (in thousands):
ETG:
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018
|Utility Margin:
|Residential
|$
|139,230
|$
|110,519
|$
|43,293
|Commercial & Industrial
|86,851
|63,605
|26,034
|Regulatory Rider Expenses*
|(13,690
|)
|1,746
|718
|Utility Margin**
|$
|212,391
|$
|175,870
|$
|70,045
*Represents expenses for which there is a corresponding credit in operating revenues. Therefore, such recoveries have no impact on SJG's or ETG's financial results.
**Utility Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure and is further defined above. The definition of Utility Margin is the same for SJG and ETG gas utility operations.
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Operating Revenues:
|Utility
|$
|918,428
|$
|896,874
|$
|670,715
|Nonutility
|622,955
|731,752
|970,623
|Total Operating Revenues
|1,541,383
|1,628,626
|1,641,338
|Operating Expenses:
|Cost of Sales - (Excluding depreciation and amortization)
|- Utility
|297,094
|351,284
|258,781
|- Nonutility
|561,841
|680,683
|796,627
|Operations
|233,314
|238,752
|256,862
|Impairment Charges
|—
|10,745
|105,280
|Maintenance
|38,857
|37,341
|32,162
|Depreciation
|118,715
|99,753
|96,723
|Energy and Other Taxes
|11,918
|11,996
|9,537
|Net Gain on Sales of Assets
|(2,578
|)
|(3,133
|)
|(15,379
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|1,259,161
|1,427,421
|1,540,593
|Operating Income
|282,222
|201,205
|100,745
|Other Income and Expense
|7,979
|4,208
|2,404
|Interest Charges
|(118,534
|)
|(114,477
|)
|(90,296
|)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|171,667
|90,936
|12,853
|Income Taxes
|(22,664
|)
|(21,061
|)
|(561
|)
|Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies
|8,294
|7,314
|5,611
|Income from Continuing Operations
|157,297
|77,189
|17,903
|Loss from Discontinued Operations - (Net of tax benefit)
|(255
|)
|(272
|)
|(240
|)
|Net Income
|$
|157,042
|$
|76,917
|$
|17,663
|Add: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|(42
|)
|—
|—
|Net Income Attributable to South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|$
|157,084
|$
|76,917
|$
|17,663
|Basic Earnings per Common Share:
|Continuing Operations
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.21
|Discontinued Operations
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income
|1.62
|0.84
|0.21
|Add: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income Attributable to South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.21
|Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic
|96,854
|92,130
|83,693
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
|Continuing Operations
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.21
|Discontinued Operations
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income
|1.62
|0.84
|0.21
|Add: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income Attributable to South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.21
|Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted
|96,995
|92,253
|84,471
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|157,042
|$
|76,917
|$
|17,663
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|255
|272
|240
|Income from Continuing Operations
|157,297
|77,189
|17,903
|Adjustments to Reconcile Income from Continuing Operations to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|Net Gain on Sales of Assets
|(2,578
|)
|(3,133
|)
|(15,379
|)
|Step Acquisition Gain
|(1,971
|)
|—
|—
|Payment of Swap Termination
|(8,173
|)
|—
|—
|Gain on Insurance Proceeds
|—
|(794
|)
|—
|Impairment Charges
|—
|10,745
|105,280
|Depreciation and Amortization
|170,647
|133,385
|132,914
|Net Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Derivatives - Energy Related
|(385
|)
|11,748
|(34,447
|)
|Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Derivatives - Other
|(4,760
|)
|2,798
|(1,337
|)
|Provision for Losses on Accounts Receivable
|9,558
|10,432
|7,977
|CIP Receivable/Payable
|(27,807
|)
|922
|32,523
|Deferred Gas Costs and Energy Related Derivatives - Net of Recoveries
|44,450
|16,654
|(41,287
|)
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense
|5,797
|5,209
|4,144
|Deferred and Noncurrent Income Taxes - Net
|21,841
|21,543
|10,392
|Environmental Remediation Costs - Net of Recoveries
|(19,325
|)
|(49,180
|)
|(59,307
|)
|Gas Plant Cost of Removal
|(16,777
|)
|(18,823
|)
|(11,184
|)
|Changes in:
|Accounts Receivable
|(48,576
|)
|92,614
|(106,283
|)
|Accounts Payable and Other Accrued Liabilities
|49,981
|(137,717
|)
|114,371
|Other Assets and Liabilities
|(17,583
|)
|(52,540
|)
|(12,704
|)
|Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
|3
|—
|7
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|311,639
|121,052
|143,583
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures
|(486,451
|)
|(504,212
|)
|(341,120
|)
|Acquisition-related Working Capital Settlement
|—
|15,600
|—
|Cash Paid for Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired
|(21,613
|)
|(3,952
|)
|(1,740,285
|)
|Cash Paid for Purchase of New Contract
|—
|—
|(11,339
|)
|Proceeds from Business Dispositions and Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
|119,948
|26,938
|310,644
|Investment in Contract Receivables
|(24,449
|)
|(15,718
|)
|(8,643
|)
|Proceeds from Contract Receivables
|12,904
|10,301
|9,813
|Proceeds from (Purchase of) Company-Owned Life Insurance
|—
|1,694
|(1,298
|)
|Investment in Subsidiary, Net of Cash Acquired
|(79,181
|)
|—
|—
|Investment in Affiliates
|(12,139
|)
|(4,866
|)
|(9,524
|)
|Net Advances on Notes Receivable - Affiliates
|(19,301
|)
|(3,433
|)
|—
|Net Repayment of Notes Receivable - Affiliates
|2,531
|—
|2,967
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(507,751
|)
|(477,648
|)
|(1,788,785
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Net (Repayments of) Borrowings from Short-Term Credit Facilities
|(252,300
|)
|578,200
|(75,900
|)
|Proceeds from Issuance of Long-Term Debt
|1,050,000
|429,657
|2,432,500
|Payments for Issuance of Long-Term Debt
|(8,191
|)
|(2,744
|)
|(21,574
|)
|Principal Repayments of Long-Term Debt
|(667,909
|)
|(733,909
|)
|(768,909
|)
|Dividends on Common Stock
|(114,643
|)
|(106,938
|)
|(94,756
|)
|Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock
|200,000
|189,032
|173,750
|Payments for the Issuance of Common Stock
|(2,409
|)
|—
|(7,149
|)
|Capital Contributions of Noncontrolling Interest in Subsidiary
|6,037
|—
|—
|Other
|(1,023
|)
|—
|(776
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|209,562
|353,298
|1,637,186
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|13,450
|(3,298
|)
|(8,016
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year
|28,381
|31,679
|39,695
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year
|$
|41,831
|$
|28,381
|$
|31,679
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid (received) during the year for:
|Interest (Net of Amounts Capitalized)
|$
|108,901
|$
|114,015
|$
|84,792
|Income Taxes (Net of Refunds)
|$
|(4,336
|)
|$
|(10,639
|)
|$
|(20,004
|)
|Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing Activities
|Capital Expenditures acquired on account but unpaid as of year-end
|$
|37,616
|$
|54,321
|$
|44,184
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Property, Plant and Equipment:
|Utility Plant, at original cost
|$
|5,265,661
|$
|4,905,350
|Accumulated Depreciation
|(914,122
|)
|(843,998
|)
|Nonutility Property and Equipment, at cost
|147,764
|25,991
|Accumulated Depreciation
|(35,069
|)
|(13,807
|)
|Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
|4,464,234
|4,073,536
|Investments:
|Available-for-Sale Securities
|32
|40
|Restricted
|7,786
|21,964
|Investment in Affiliates
|106,230
|87,087
|Total Investments
|114,048
|109,091
|Current Assets:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|34,045
|6,417
|Accounts Receivable
|278,723
|253,661
|Unbilled Revenues
|85,423
|84,821
|Provision for Uncollectibles
|(30,582
|)
|(19,829
|)
|Notes Receivable - Affiliate
|2,847
|5,379
|Natural Gas in Storage, average cost
|39,440
|54,153
|Materials and Supplies, average cost
|2,561
|1,164
|Prepaid Taxes
|23,851
|26,918
|Derivatives - Energy Related Assets
|41,439
|52,892
|Assets Held For Sale
|—
|143,440
|Other Prepayments and Current Assets
|29,081
|43,492
|Total Current Assets
|506,828
|652,508
|Regulatory and Other Noncurrent Assets:
|Regulatory Assets
|673,992
|665,932
|Derivatives - Energy Related Assets
|6,935
|7,243
|Notes Receivable - Affiliate
|31,073
|12,720
|Contract Receivables
|41,428
|30,958
|Goodwill
|706,960
|702,070
|Other
|143,650
|111,282
|Total Regulatory and Other Noncurrent Assets
|1,604,038
|1,530,205
|Total Assets
|$
|6,689,148
|$
|6,365,340
|2020
|2019
|Capitalization and Liabilities
|Equity:
|Common Stock: Par Value $1.25 per share; Authorized Shares: 220,000,000 shares (2020) and 120,000,000 (2019); Outstanding Shares: 100,591,940 (2020) and 92,394,155 (2019)
|$
|125,740
|$
|115,493
|Premium on Common Stock
|1,218,000
|1,027,902
|Treasury Stock (at par)
|(321
|)
|(289
|)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(38,216
|)
|(32,558
|)
|Retained Earnings
|355,678
|313,237
|Total South Jersey Industries, Inc. Equity
|1,660,881
|1,423,785
|Noncontrolling Interest
|5,995
|—
|Total Equity
|1,666,876
|1,423,785
|Long-Term Debt
|2,776,400
|2,070,086
|Total Capitalization
|4,443,276
|3,493,871
|Current Liabilities:
|Notes Payable
|596,400
|848,700
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|142,801
|467,909
|Accounts Payable
|256,589
|232,242
|Customer Deposits and Credit Balances
|35,899
|35,004
|Environmental Remediation Costs
|45,265
|43,849
|Taxes Accrued
|6,025
|2,235
|Derivatives - Energy Related Liabilities
|27,006
|41,965
|Derivatives - Other Current
|659
|1,155
|Liabilities Held for Sale
|—
|6,043
|Deferred Contract Revenues
|479
|—
|Interest Accrued
|21,140
|13,580
|Pension Benefits
|3,704
|3,727
|Other Current Liabilities
|27,665
|35,486
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,163,632
|1,731,895
|Deferred Credits and Other Noncurrent Liabilities:
|Deferred Income Taxes
|149,534
|92,166
|Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits
|135,023
|114,055
|Environmental Remediation Costs
|148,310
|189,036
|Asset Retirement Obligations
|202,092
|263,950
|Derivatives - Energy Related Liabilities
|4,947
|8,206
|Derivatives - Other Noncurrent
|9,279
|11,505
|Regulatory Liabilities
|420,577
|442,918
|Other
|12,478
|17,738
|Total Deferred Credits and Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|1,082,240
|1,139,574
|Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|$
|6,689,148
|$
|6,365,340
South Jersey Industries
