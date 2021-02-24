Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable injectors market size is projected to reach USD 15.66 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing challenges in delivering large doses or viscous drugs and increasing adoption of electronic wearable injectors due to convenience and reliability of these devices. Electronic wearable injectors improve the adherence of patients with the potential to improve their quality of life and reduce healthcare expenses. Increasing investment by major players in the market for development of more advanced health-related therapies and treatments is projected to open up new growth opportunities in the market. Availability of favorable reimbursement policies in some countries is further boosting adoption of wearables injectors among patients suffering from chronic diseases and disorders.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In February 2020, Abbott entered into a partnership with Insulet Corporation. The association was created to integrate the leading glucose-sensing technology of Abbott with the next-generation tubeless system of Insulet named the Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System. This is expected to offer personalized automated insulin delivery to diabetics.

Motor-driven segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The convenience offered by motor-driven wearable injectors makes self-injection safe, easy to use, comfortable, and less painful for patients, which is driving demand for this type of product currently.

The on-body wearable injectors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. On-body wearable injectors are designed to enable patients to deliver large volumes of small molecule and biologic therapeutics at home, which is a key factor driving demand for this type of wearable injector.

The diabetes segment revenue is projected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, driven by an increasing global diabetic population and rising demand for wearable injectors in order to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose.

The home care setting segment accounted for largest revenue share in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by rising need to reduce healthcare costs and increasing preference for more convenient administration of infusion drug in the home environment.

North America market revenue is expected to expand at a steadily inclining CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the aging population in countries in the region is boosting demand for wearable injectors, and thus supporting growth of the North America wearable injectors market to a significant extent.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Motor-driven Expanding Battery Spring-based Rotary Pump Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Off-body On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Cardiovascular Disease Diabetes Immuno-Oncology Infectious Diseases Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Clinics Hospitals Home Care Setting Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



