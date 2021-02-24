TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on the reduction of the stated capital account of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares at its February 24, 2021 special meeting of shareholders.



The reduction of the stated capital account of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares, as contemplated under section 34 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to C$263,591, or to such greater amount as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company, was approved.

In order to be effective, the reduction of the stated capital account was required to be approved by: (a) the shareholders, voting together, representing in the aggregate, not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by all shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy; and (b) the holders of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares, voting as a separate class, representing in the aggregate, not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by all holders of Class A subordinate voting shares present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against All votes cast 63,842,517 99.98% 10,177 0.02% Votes cast by

holders of Class A

subordinate voting

shares 11,362,347 99.91% 10,177 0.09%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

As of the end of Q3 2020, Freshii has grown to operate 420 restaurants in 15 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

