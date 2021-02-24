Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NPI retail team will meet with buyers from the country’s top 50 large and small retail chains during ECRM’s annual “Health Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program” in March.

“NPI is a longtime veteran of ECRM events,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, which is based in Boca Raton, FL. “We have introduced 100s, if not 1,000s, of new, innovative health and wellness products over the years to the major retailers in the country.”

Gould said ECRM used to host multi-day events throughout the country but now brings everyone together for virtual meetings.

“It is the evolution of business. A hundred years ago, the phone replaced the door-to-door salesman. Then, we added the fax machine and email,” Gould said. “Now, especially because of COVID-19, we all do business via video conferencing.

“ECRM’s virtual conferences allow us to be more effective and productive when we meet with retail buyers,” Gould said.

Retailers participating in the March ECRM event include Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Burlington Stores, Cardinal Health, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Giant Eagle, GNC, H-E-B, Kinney Drugs, Meijer, Nexcom, Pharmasave, QVC, Ross Stores, Sam’s Clubs, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walgreens.

Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, is the lead point person at the ECRM events.

“I’ve been attending ECRM for more than a decade,” Fernandez said. “Fifty years ago, it took forever to contact and meet buyers all around the country. Now, in less than a week, ECRM allows us to present our clients’ products to more than 50 buyers.”

Fernandez said there is a lot of follow-up that NPI has to do once the event is over.

“ECRM is the first date. Then the courtship begins. We hope to have the wedding by Spring,” Fernandez said, adding that he follows up with all the buyers that NPI meets with during the five-day ECRM event.

Fernandez is one-third of NPI’s “Powerhouse Trifecta,” which includes Gould, and Kenneth E. Collins, NPI’s executive vice president.

“Ken and I worked together in the early 2000s when we helped Jeff, who then was part of Amazon’s team starting the company’s new health and wellness category, stock the virtual shelves with more than 150 products,” Gould said. “It was an exciting time in Amazon’s history.”

Now, almost two decades later, Gould, Fernandez and Collins are still working together to place innovative, new brands with the top online and brick-and-mortar stores in the retail industry.

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are representing great health and wellness brands at ECRM,” Gould said.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

