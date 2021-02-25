Integration of the .crypto Blockchain Domain Reduces Remittance Costs for Unocoin’s 1.2M Users

Partnership Simplifies the Sending and Receiving of Cryptocurrency for Unocoin Users

Both Unocoin and Unstoppable Domains are funded by SIlicon Valley investor Tim Draper

[SAN FRANCISCO] -- Unstoppable Domains, a company building blockchain domain names, today announced that Unocoin, India’s first cryptocurrency exchange, will integrate .crypto blockchain domains to reduce remittance costs across India, and simultaneously simplify sending and receiving cryptocurrency. Starting today, Unocoin users can transact using human-readable addresses supported by .crypto domains [ex: brad.crypto] purchased through Unstoppable Domains. The partnership will not only boost the remittance market, but also seeks to remove friction and improve user experience for crypto users across India.





India’s appetite for cryptocurrency is evident, as the country facilitates the highest recipient of remittances globally -- totalling more than $83 billion since 2018. With the support of cryptocurrencies, the remittance market is expected to soar in India, with cheaper, more efficient methods of sending money.





Despite the popularity of cryptocurrency across India, a forthcoming bill will prevent India’s users from using most cryptocurrencies. Joint efforts across Indian cryptocurrency exchanges urge parliament to regulate, not ban, cryptocurrency. The initiative, known as the #IndiaWantsBitcoin campaign, is seeking positive and progressive regulation of the crypto markets so cryptocurrency can flow freely.





The collaboration between Unstoppable Domains and Unocoin intends to establish an improved user experience for those sending and receiving cryptocurrency payments.





“At its core, cryptocurrency is meant to allow for the cheap and efficient transfer of financial assets,” said Brad Kam, co-founder of Unstoppable Domains. “India’s population has been historically scorned from cryptocurrency. Unstoppable Domains is excited to deliver the seamless sending and receiving of cryptocurrency to Unocoin’s users. Our aim is to simplify cryptocurrency addresses, and establish human readable names as the domain standard across wallets and exchanges.”

To date, stablecoins represent the most-used currency with regard to remittances. According to a McKinsey report, cross-border transactions represent 20% of total transaction volumes in the payment’s industry, yet they generate 50% of its transaction-related revenues. With popular stablecoins like DAI and USDT supported by the .crypto domain, users have the ability to send and receive stablecoins across borders at a fraction of the current cost. In 2020, remittances fell sharply by roughly 28% due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Unoicoin anticipates the partnership with Unstoppable Domains will boost the remittance market, and, in turn, contribute to economic growth, consumption, and investment.

“The cryptocurrency space is maturing,” commented Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and Co-Founder at Unocoin. “In line with the growth of the industry, Unocoin aims to offer its users the best possible experience. Integrating the .crypto domain is a significant step not only for Unocoin users, but also for additional exchanges in the country exploring simpler and more user-friendly options for their users.”





To date, Unstoppable Domains has registered nearly 500,000 blockchain domain names.





To register for a .crypto domain, visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.





About Unocoin:

Unocoin is India’s leading Bitcoin & Crypto company. We make it easy to buy, sell, store, use & accept bitcoin securely in India. We serve more than 1.5 million customers and have been serving our customers since 2013. Unocoin has one mission - “Bringing bitcoin to the billions”.





About Unstoppable Domains:

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. Their product replaces multiple complicated wallet addresses with a single human-readable domain name, with no renewal-fees . The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation and the Zilliqa Foundation.





For more information visit www.unstoppabledomains.com.





