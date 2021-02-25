DALY CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrigued by the power of biblical stories and their characters and how they are still relevant, Ofer Agam shares a fantastical retelling of Esau and Ishmael in “Othered No More: ישמעאל את עשיו Ishmael and Esau” (published by Archway Publishing). In the epic poem, the two vilified Biblical characters must work together in modern times to avert the world’s end.

In the Bible, both Ishmael’s and Esau’s first-born rights are given to their brothers Isaac, and Jacob. “Othered No More” shows the men’s experience of being “other” in both the Genesis stories and other rabbinic literature as a desperate Esau seeks advice from his uncle Ishmael. A spokeswoman named Bat Kol intervenes and offers the two a way to overcome their unjust predicaments. Through the story, Agam offers lessons on morality and ethics, as well as a plan for addressing sustainable living amid threats of global climate change and mass migration.

“The fear of the other is an issue that has preoccupied me my entire life. That fear is the source of all racism,” Agam says. “I want the reader to take away that our world is still redeemable and that we can do something to improve it in terms of mass migration, climate change, as well as our humanity.”

“Othered No More”

By Ofer Agam

About the Author

Ofer Agam hopes that the fear of “other” becomes a thing of the past, leading to a world of harmony and better lives for all its inhabitants. His words offer a different perspective on a specific scenario which applies to all humankind. “Othered No More” is his first book in a forthcoming series. He has also written “Tag in the Dark.”

