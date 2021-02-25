PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
25 February 2021, 07:00 CET
BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2020 RESULTS AND 2021 OUTLOOK
Mechelen, Belgium, 25 February 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces its operational highlights and financial results for 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union as well as selected post period events and its outlook for 2021.
Commenting on the 2020 results and 2021 guidance, Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said:
“2020 was an extraordinary year, to say the least. The pandemic deprioritized and disrupted cancer care globally. Patient access to hospitals was significantly restricted throughout almost the entire year and customer prospection was severely hampered. Nevertheless, we showed resilience and delivered on our pre-pandemic outlook. Oncology volumes continued to grow, mostly in the US, but also in Europe, and the versatility of Idylla™ allowed the rapid rollout of a pandemic response test menu that alleviated the pressure on oncology testing volumes. Furthermore, we continued to expand our global Idylla™ ecosystem, attracted new partners and made significant operational progress on our path towards continued growth.
We look ahead with confidence and start 2021 with a better than expected cash position that we plan to put at work to accelerate test menu expansion and diversification in a year that will again be marked by continued impact of the pandemic. We are determined to serve and build on the undebated need for rapid response testing in an overburdened healthcare system, convinced that we are very well equipped to deliver on our customers’ needs in oncology as well as in infectious diseases.”
KEY MESSAGES 2020 RESULTS
COVID-19 IMPACT AND 2021 OUTLOOK
The year 2021 will again be marked by continued impact of the pandemic. The visibility on normalization of timing of global cancer care is limited. It is equally difficult to reliably predict how the further need for SARS-CoV-2 testing will develop as vaccination progresses throughout the year at varying paces across different countries. Having a broad Idylla™ menu of tests in oncology and an attractive Idylla™ pandemic response menu, Biocartis nevertheless believes it can accelerate its growth and achieve the following objectives:
Biocartis will host a conference call with live webcast presentation today at 14:30 CET / 13:30 BST (UK) / 08:30 EDT (US) to discuss the 2020 results.
Click here to access the live webcast.
To participate in the questions and answers session, please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start time the number +44 8444819752 (standard international), followed by the confirmation code 5349189.
The conference call and webcast will be conducted in English.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Biocartis investors’ website shortly after.
COMMERCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
TEST MENU AND PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS
·Oncology: In 2020, Biocartis further strengthened its footprint in oncology activities through progress in its test menu and the launch of several new and expanded partnerships:
o Partnership AstraZeneca – On 22 January 2020, Biocartis announced a master collaboration agreement with lung cancer targeted therapy leader AstraZeneca aimed at rapid and easy testing and expanded its partnership to, amongst others, the area of liquid biopsy testing using the Idylla™ ctEGFR Mutation Assay.
o Partnership Bristol-Myers Squibb in China – On 5 March 2020, Biocartis announced the expansion of its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, to now also pursue, after the US, the registration of the Idylla™ MSI test as a CDx test in mCRC11 in China.
o Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay – Biocartis made progress in its oncology test menu, more specifically in the lung cancer domain with the development of the Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay, for which a EUR 1.2m grant from VLAIO was announced on 30 September 2020.
o Partnership Exact Sciences – On 29 October 2020, Biocartis and Genomic Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation) announced to have agreed to terminate their collaboration12. As part of a termination settlement, Genomic Health, Inc. agreed to pay USD 12m to Biocartis and licensed certain rights and transferred certain assets to Biocartis.
o Partnership GeneproDx – On 3 November 2020, Biocartis announced to have signed a license, development and commercialization agreement with GeneproDx, a molecular diagnostics company based in Santiago, Chile, for the development of GeneproDx’s novel genomic test ThyroidPrint® on the Idylla™ platform. Under the terms of the agreement, GeneproDx will take the lead in the development of the Idylla™ ThyroidPrint® test, whereas Biocartis will be responsible for the distribution of the ThyroidPrint® on Idylla™ through its growing commercial infrastructure of Idylla™ instruments across the globe13.
o Partnership Amgen – Motivated by a strong demand from partners and customers, Biocartis gave priority to the development of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test and re-allocated resources accordingly. Consequently, Biocartis delayed the US FDA submission of the PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application for the Idylla™ RAS tests. More info under ‘Outlook’ below.
·Infectious diseases: Against the backdrop of the pandemic, in 2020 Biocartis paved the way to the gradual build-out of its infectious disease test menu on Idylla™:
o Partnership Immunexpress – In March 2020, the agreement with Immunexpress7 was expanded with a co-commercialization agreement for the SeptiCyte® RAPID test for use on the Idylla™ platform. End of December 2020, the 510(k) submission with the US FDA of the SeptiCyte® RAPID on Idylla™, led by Immunexpress, was completed.
o Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test – In August 2020, Biocartis submitted a notification of intent to distribute and request for ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ (EUA) from the US FDA for the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test1.
o Partnership LifeArc – In September 2020, Biocartis announced that the agreement with LifeArc14 was expanded to now also include the development of highly innovative prototype assays in the field of infectious and immune related diseases on the Idylla™ platform.
o COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium – In October 2020, Biocartis announced to have joined the COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium, led by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which is aimed at improving, innovating and accelerating all aspects of COVID-19 testing15. A first Whitepaper on 'COVID-19 Back-to-Work' was published by the COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium in January 2021.
o SeptiCyte® RAPID on Idylla™ – Also in October 2020, Biocartis announced the market release of the SeptiCyte® RAPID test on Idylla™ (CE-IVD)7.
o Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test – In November 2020, Biocartis announced the CE-IVD launch of its Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test1.
o Partnership Endpoint Health – Also in November 2020, Biocartis announced the signing of a new partnership with Endpoint Health aimed at the development and commercialization of a novel CDx test on Idylla™ for critical illnesses.
·Idylla™ performance data: During 2020, 29 new Idylla™ papers were published, bringing the total number of Idylla™ papers end of 2020 to 84. Next to the Idylla™ papers, also several dozens of abstracts and posters were published in 2020 at large scientific conferences, including ASCO, AMP, ESMO and ECP16. Some highlights:
o In June 2020, Biocartis announced the publication of a new US multicenter study17 published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Pathology’ which showed that, compared to current standard-of-care testing methods, the Idylla™ platform can substantially improve turnaround time of the results of mutation testing, independent of the size of the laboratory. The study was one of the largest studies performed involving Idylla™, with 20 laboratories of different types and sizes included throughout the US and Puerto Rico, and data from almost 800 colorectal cancer samples.
o In August 2020, during the virtual annual ASCO, five Idylla™ abstracts and posters were published by key oncology opinion leaders, including first Idylla™ data from China where amongst others the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO) showed excellent concordance with other methods.
o In September 2020, the FACILITATE[18] study, launched as part of the agreement between Biocartis and AstraZeneca, was selected for presentation at the renowned European Society for Medical Oncology (‘ESMO’) Virtual Congress. The study concluded that Idylla™ reduced turnaround time by more than a week versus reference methods, allowing earlier patient management decisions;
o In November 2020, at the annual meeting of the ‘Association for Molecular Pathology’ (AMP), ten Idylla™ studies were published which highlighted the strengths of the Idylla™ platform and assays19 in terms of performance, ease of use and turnaround time, as well as Idylla™’s capacity to overcome the obstacles of working with small amounts of sample20.
o Also in November 2020, a global multi-center real world study21 with the Idylla™ MSI Assay was published and demonstrated excellent performance of the Idylla™ MSI Assay (RUO)6 with a very low failure rate. The study was the largest so far published for Biocartis.
ORGANIZATIONAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POST-PERIOD EVENTS
·Achievement 2020 key business objectives – On 11 January 2021, Biocartis announced to have achieved its most recent key business objectives for 2020.
OUTLOOK
Key figures 2020
The tables below show an overview of the key figures and a breakdown of operating income for 2020. A consolidated income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement and statement of changes in shareholder equity of Biocartis Group NV is presented in the paragraph ‘Financial information’ at the end of this press release.
|Key figures (EUR 1,000)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Total operating income
|55,559
|37,732
|47%
|Cost of sales
|-26,284
|-21,328
|23%
|Research and development expenses
|-45,783
|-39,844
|15%
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-15,736
|-18,011
|-13%
|General and administrative expenses
|-14,618
|-14,151
|3%
|Operating expenses
|-102,421
|-93,334
|10%
|Operational result
|-46,862
|-55,602
|-16%
|Net financial result
|-15,768
|-7,934
|99%
|Share in the result of associated companies
|-532
|-631
|-16%
|Income tax
|228
|99
|130%
|Net result
|-62,934
|-64,068
|-2%
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-39,267
|-54,254
|-28%
|Cash flow from investing activities
|-4,007
|-5,496
|-27%
|Cash flow from financing activities
|-11,523
|175,023
|-107%
|Net cash flow
|-54,797
|115,273
|-148%
|Cash and cash equivalents1
|123,668
|178,725
|-31%
|Financial debt
|150,558
|166,578
|-10%
1 Including EUR 1.2m of restricted cash (as a guarantee for KBC Lease financing)
|Operating income (EUR 1,000)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Collaboration revenue
|9,989
|12,451
|-20%
|Idylla™ system sales
|7,085
|6,220
|14%
|Idylla™ cartridge sales
|24,808
|18,004
|38%
|Product sales revenue
|31,893
|24,224
|32%
|Service revenue
|1,246
|769
|62%
|Total revenue
|43,128
|37,444
|15%
|Grants and other income
|12,431
|288
|4216%
|Total operating income
|55,559
|37,732
|47%
|Product sales revenue (EUR 1,000)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Commercial revenue
|30,709
|22,862
|34%
|Research & Development revenue
|1,184
|1,362
|-13%
|Total product sales revenue
|31,893
|24,224
|32%
Income statement
Total operating income increased by EUR 17.8m or 47% to EUR 55.6m in 2020. Collaboration revenue amounted to EUR 10m, a decrease of 20% from 2019. R&D service revenue decreased by EUR 0.9m, license fees by EUR 0.7m and milestone revenue by EUR 0.9m. The collaboration with Genomic Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation, for the development of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test on Idylla™ was initially delayed and ultimately terminated because of the pandemic and a decision by Exact Sciences Corporation to shift priorities to other initiatives. Genomic Health, Inc. paid a settlement fee of EUR 10.3m, which is recorded as other income.
Revenue from product sales increased by 32% from EUR 24.2m in 2019 to EUR 31.9m in 2020, and included Idylla™ cartridge sales of EUR 24.8m (EUR 18.0m in 2019) and Idylla™ system revenues of EUR 7.1m (EUR 6.2m in 2019). Idylla™ cartridge sales included revenue from the sale of 230k commercial cartridges and of 13k R&D cartridges.
Services revenue amounted to EUR 1.2m in 2020 versus EUR 0.8m in 2019. Grant income increased to EUR 1.2m and related to the recognition of subsidies awarded in relation to the establishment of a second cartridge manufacturing line, and to the development of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test and the Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay (RUO). In addition to the aforementioned settlement fee paid by Genomic Health, Inc., other income included the proceeds of a USD 1.0m loan received under the US Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’), established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (‘CARES Act’). On 29 October 2020 Biocartis submitted a loan forgiveness application for the full amount of the loan plus applicable interest to its lender. The lender approved the forgiveness application and recommended full forgiveness to the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). While no response has yet been received from the SBA, the Company believes its use of the loan proceeds met the conditions for forgiveness of the loan.
Total operating expenses amounted to EUR 102.4m in 2020, compared to EUR 93.3m in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the cost of goods sold that increased by EUR 5m or 23% to EUR 26.3m. The increased cost of goods sold reflected the increase in commercial cartridge volume of 31%, partly offset by a reduction in the cartridge manufacturing cost, leading to an improvement of the gross margin on products to 18% (2019: 12%).
Total operating expenses, excluding the cost of goods sold, amounted to EUR 76.1m in 2020, compared to EUR 72.0m in 2019. The increase of EUR 4.1m resulted from increased R&D expenses, offset by lower spending in sales and marketing. The increase in R&D expenses was largely driven by the development of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by EUR 2.3m, in part because the pandemic significantly hampered normal commercial activities for a good part of the year. Travel was restricted and numerous conferences and events were cancelled due to global lockdown measures.
The operating loss for 2020 amounted to EUR 46.9m, an improvement of EUR 8.7m or 16% compared to 2019.
Net financial expenses amounted to EUR 15.8m in 2020 compared to EUR 7.9m, and included expenses associated with the Company’s convertible bond, and commitment fees for the multiple purpose credit. In 2020, the interest expense on the convertible bond increased to EUR 6.0m compared to EUR 3.0m in 2019. The bond was issued in May 2019 and last year therefore only included one coupon. Similarly, the debt appreciation expense amounted to EUR 2.7m, compared to EUR 2.2m in 2019. The financial expenses also included a cash payment of EUR 4.3m in connection with the incentivized exercise of conversion rights in relation to EUR 15 million aggregate principal amount of Bonds (see details in the section balance sheet).
Balance sheet
In 2020, total assets reduced from EUR 268.3m in 2019 to EUR 210.5m. Non-current assets amounted to
EUR 50.5m compared to EUR 53.7m, mostly because of the depreciation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (EUR 9.7m) and an impairment charge of EUR 1.6m, offset by investments of EUR 3.0m in new equipment. Financial assets amounted to EUR 2.9m (2019: EUR 2,4m) and included the investment in the China joint venture Wondfo-Cartis. In 2020, the Company invested an additional EUR 1.0m in the joint venture and recorded its share of EUR 0.5m in Wondfo-Cartis’ net loss for the year.
End 2020, current assets amounted to EUR 160.0m, or EUR 54.4m less than in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 123.7m reduced by EUR 55.1m. Accounts receivable increased by EUR 2.8m as a direct result of higher levels of cartridge sales towards the end of the year. Inventory increased by EUR 1.6m, mostly finished cartridges in order to meet increased demand. Other receivables decreased by EUR 4.7m from EUR 8.6m in 2019, to EUR 4.0m in 2020, following the collection of a tax credit on research and development. Other current assets increased by EUR 0.7m.
End 2020, total financial debt amounted to EUR 150.6m compared to EUR 166.6m end of 2019. The reduction resulted from the incentivized conversion (EUR 13.6m) of part of the convertible bond and the net reduction of
EUR 5.1m of lease obligations, offset by the appreciation of EUR 2.7m of the convertible bond. The incentivized conversion resulted from an agreement with a holder of part of the Company’s EUR 150m 4% senior unsecured convertible Bonds regarding the exercise of conversion rights in relation to EUR 15 million aggregate principal amount of Bonds. The Company agreed to the incentivized conversion of the Bonds, as it allowed the Company to reduce the reported debt at attractive market conditions and to strengthen the shareholders’ equity at a premium to the share price. The amount of the debt reduction in exchange for the new ordinary shares amounts to EUR 9.3m or EUR 8 per share, 70% higher than the closing price on 4 December 2020. The total debt reduction amounts to EUR 13.6m and was recorded as a credit to the share premium in the equity attributable to the owners of the Company.
Current liabilities end of 2020 amounted to EUR 29.4m, compared to EUR 23.2m end of 2019. Trade accounts payable increased by EUR 4.8m to EUR 13.9m. Other current liabilities included payroll related provisions and amounted to EUR 7.6m, representing an increase of EUR 1.5m compared to end 2019.
Cash flow statement
The cash flow from operating activities in 2020 amounted to EUR -39.3m, a decrease of EUR 15m from EUR -54.3m in 2019. The improvement resulted from reduced operating losses and a net reduction in working capital, partly offset by increased financial expenses.
The cash flow from investing activities in 2020 amounted to EUR –4.0m, EUR 1.5m less than in 2019, and included the capital contribution made to the China joint venture, capitalized Idylla™ systems as well as investments in laboratory and manufacturing equipment.
Financing activities used EUR 11.5m cash for the incentivized conversion of part of the convertible bond (EUR 4.3m), interest on the convertible bond (EUR 6.0m) and the scheduled repayment of lease and other obligations.
The total cash flow for 2020 amounted to EUR -54.8m compared to EUR 115.3m in 2019, which included EUR 198.8m net proceeds from the issuance of new ordinary shares (EUR 53.4m) and the convertible bond (EUR 145.5m).
Financial calendar 2021
Financial information
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as adopted by the EU. The financial information included in this press release is an extract from the full IFRS consolidated financial statements, which will be published on 1 April 2021. The statutory auditor, Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren /Réviseurs d’Entreprises, represented by Nico Houthaeve, has confirmed that its audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material adjustment that should be made in the accounting information included in this press release.
Consolidated Income Statement
|Years ended 31 December
|In EUR 000
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Collaboration revenue
|9,989
|12,451
|Product sales revenue
|31,893
|24,224
|Service revenue
|1,246
|769
|43,128
|37,444
|Other operating income
|Grants and other income
|12,431
|288
|Total operating income
|55,559
|37,732
|Operating expenses
|Cost of sales
|-26,284
|-21,328
|Research and development expenses
|-45,783
|-39,844
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-15,736
|-18,011
|General and administrative expenses
|-14,618
|-14,151
|-102,421
|-93,334
|Operating loss for the year
|-46,862
|-55,602
|Financial expense
|-14,569
|-8,008
|Other financial results
|-1,199
|74
|Financial result, net
|-15,768
|-7,934
|Share in the results of associates
|-532
|-631
|Loss for the year before taxes
|-63,162
|-64,167
|Income taxes
|228
|99
|Loss for the year after taxes
|-62,934
|-64,068
|Attributable to owners of the Company
|-62,934
|-64,068
|Attributable to non-controlling interest
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|-1.11
|-1.14
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|As of 31 December
|In EUR 000
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|5,645
|6,294
|Property plant and equipment
|40,098
|43,421
|Investment joint ventures
|2,893
|2,358
|Other non-current receivables
|426
|13
|Deferred tax assets
|1,472
|1,609
|50,534
|53,695
|Current assets
|Inventories
|15,712
|14,161
|Trade receivables
|13,488
|10,695
|Other receivables
|3,960
|8,640
|Other current assets
|3,155
|2,407
|Cash and cash equivalents*
|123,668
|178,725
|159,983
|214,628
|Total assets
|210,517
|268,323
|Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|-220,657
|-220,668
|Share premium
|711,874
|698,027
|Share based payment reserve
|6,102
|4,670
|Accumulated deficit
|-455,343
|-392,259
|Other comprehensive income
|-5,152
|-5,291
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|36,824
|84,479
|Non-current liabilities
|Provisions
|0
|49
|Borrowings and lease liabilities
|18,625
|24,000
|Convertible debt
|125,260
|136,158
|Deferred income
|363
|461
|144,248
|160,668
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings and lease liabilities
|6,673
|6,420
|Trade payables
|13,907
|9,070
|Deferred income
|1,278
|1,595
|Other current liabilities
|7,587
|6,091
|29,445
|23,176
|Total equity and liabilities
|210,517
|268,323
|* Cash and cash equivalents for 31 December 2020 include EUR 1.2 million restricted cash related to KBC Lease financing
Consolidated cash flow statement
|Years ended 31 December
|In EUR 000
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Loss for the year
|-62,934
|-64,068
|Adjustments for
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,748
|9,719
|Impairment losses
|1,698
|476
|Income taxes in profit and loss
|-228
|-99
|Financial result, net
|15,768
|7,934
|Unrealized exchange gains/ losses
|-1,030
|0
|Net movement in defined benefit obligation
|-323
|-150
|Share of net profit of associate and a joint venture
|532
|631
|Share based payment expense
|1,432
|1,225
|Other
|-80
|37
|Changes in working capital
|Net movement in inventories
|-4,042
|-3,858
|Net movement in trade and other receivables and other current assets
|1,449
|-1,182
|Net movement in trade payables & other current liabilities
|6,333
|1,507
|Net movement in deferred income
|-415
|-960
|-32,092
|-48,788
|Interests paid
|-7,172
|-5,288
|Taxes paid
|-3
|-178
|Cash flow used in operating activities
|-39,267
|-54,254
|Investing activities
|Interests received
|13
|8
|Acquisition of property, plant & equipment
|-3,005
|-2,121
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-15
|-394
|Acquisition of investment in a joint venture
|-1,000
|-2,989
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|-4,007
|-5,496
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from the issue of a convertible bond
|0
|145,438
|Convertible bond – incentivized conversion
|-4,306
|0
|Net proceeds from the issue of common shares, net of transaction costs
|0
|53,360
|Repayment of borrowings
|-7,167
|-23,738
|Bank charges
|-50
|-37
|Cash flow from financing activities
|-11,523
|175,023
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|-54,797
|115,273
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|178,725
|63,539
|Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies
|-260
|-87
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year*
|123,668
|178,725
* Including EUR 1.2m restricted cash related to KBC Lease financing
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity
|Attributable to owners of the Group
|In EUR 000
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Share based payment reserve
|Other comprehensive income
|Accumulated deficit
|Total equity attributable to the owners of the Group
|Total equity
|Balance as at 1 January 2019
|-220,718
|632,769
|3,445
|-67
|-328,078
|87,351
|87,351
|Loss for the period
|-64,068
|-64,068
|-64,068
|Re-measurement gains and losses on defined benefit plan
|-171
|-171
|-171
|Consolidation translation difference
|-113
|-113
|-113
|Other comprehensive income
|-5,052
|-5,052
|-5,052
|Total comprehensive loss
|-5,223
|-64,181
|-69,404
|-69,404
|Share-based payment expense
|1,225
|1,225
|1,225
|Share issue – private placement on
28 January 2019
|50
|55,450
|55,500
|55,500
|Costs related to private placement on 28 January 2019
|-2,311
|-2,311
|-2,311
|Share issue - exercise of stock options on 4 April 2019
|0
|171
|171
|171
|Issuance of convertible bond on
9 May 2019
|11,948
|11,948
|11,948
|Other
|0
|0
|Balance as at 31 December 2019
|-220,668
|698,027
|4,670
|-5,291
|-392,259
|84,480
|84,480
|Balance as at 1 January 2020
|-220,668
|698,027
|4,670
|-5,291
|-392,259
|84,480
|84,480
|Loss for the period
|-62,934
|-62,934
|-62,934
|Re-measurement gains and losses on defined benefit plan
|139
|139
|139
|Consolidation translation difference
|-150
|-150
|-150
|Total comprehensive income
|139
|-63,084
|-62,945
|-62,945
|Share-based payment expense
|1,432
|1,432
|1,432
|Convertible bond - incentivized conversion
|11
|13,847
|13,857
|13,857
|Other
|0
|0
|Balance as at 31 December 2020
|-220,657
|711,875
|6,102
|-5,152
|-455,343
|36,824
|36,824
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.
Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.
