Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 February 2021





Net profit at €49.8 million for 2020, of which €40.4 million recorded in second half

Record net inflows of €1.4 billion at Private Banking

Client assets increased by 13% to €115.0 billion and AuM were up by 13% to €99.0 billion on the back of net inflows of €6.9 billion

Solid cost management pushed down costs by €12.3 million to €371.8 million

Very limited addition to loan loss provision of €1.9 million

Capital ratio increases to 24.3%

Proposed dividend of €0.70 per share (2019: €1.45 per share)

Van Lanschot Kempen today released its 2020 full-year results. Karl Guha, Chairman, said: “Covid-19 has been a defining feature of the year. In more ways than one, it has forced us all to confront the fragility and realities of life.

“We have had a reasonably good year financially, notwithstanding the market dislocations and limitations placed upon us by the pandemic. Our investments over the last several years in technology – in particular in our omni-channel service model and other forms of digitalisation – have allowed us to serve our clients well and be there for them in their times of need. We believe that dedication to clients and catering to their needs is a defining feature for us. And we were well rewarded by our clients, as evidenced by the growth in assets under management. We are very grateful to our clients for the trust they have placed in us.

“Our resilience as a house in these challenging times is a testimony to our business model and to our people. As a management team, we have done all we could – individually and collectively – to encourage and be there for our colleagues as they grappled with the challenges placed on them by Covid-19. I must admit that I am extremely proud of who we are as a house and of my colleagues. It would be patently unfair not to mention the following two achievements in particular – the transition of IT infrastructure in Belgium to our common platform and the closure of the acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers. Both have taken Herculean efforts to bring to successful completion.

“We do not know what 2021 will bring but I assure our clients that we will be there for them – regardless of the circumstances. On behalf of the house and my colleagues, I would like to say this to you – we have your backs. And thank you.”

2020 results

Client assets increased to €115.0 billion in the year (2019: €102.0 billion) and assets under management (AuM) advanced to €99.0 billion (2019: €87.7 billion). The robust €6.9 billion net AuM inflow continues the upward trend of the past years, and the year ended on favourable market performance of €3.4 billion despite volatile markets in the first half of 2020. Savings and deposits increased to €10.1 billion (2019: €9.5 billion).

As noted previously, exceptional market circumstances related to Covid-19 in the first quarter triggered losses in structured products activities, which worked out at €35.1 million for 2020. This did not affect the positions of our clients. The loss was partly offset by increased commission income and lower operating expenses, taking the overall net result to €49.8 million (2019: €80.2 millioni).

ANNUAL REPORT / PRESENTATION / WEBCAST

For a detailed discussion of Van Lanschot Kempen’s results and balance sheet, please refer to our annual report and presentation on the 2020 full-year results at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results . In a conference call on 25 February at 9:00 am CET, we will discuss our 2020 full-year results in greater detail. This may be viewed live at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results and played back at a later date.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, go to www.vanlanschotkempen.com/financial .

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

30 April 2021 Publication of 2021 first-quarter trading update

27 May 2021 General meeting

1 June 2021 Ex-dividend date

9 June 2021 2020 dividend payment date – first tranche

26 August 2021 Publication half-year results 2021



i Adjusted for the sales of our stakes in AIO II and VLC & Partners, and goodwill impairments.





