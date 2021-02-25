Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 25 February
No. 02/2021
H2 2020 INTERIM REPORT
HIGHLIGHTS
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group CEO, ISS A/S, says:
“2020 was a year that will not be forgotten. The global pandemic challenged ISS, economies and businesses around the globe. Our financial performance was negatively impacted by global lockdowns and throughout these challenging times, we have focused on the safety and health of our colleagues as they made a real difference for our customers and their employees.
Towards the end of 2020, we announced our OneISS strategy to enhance execution. We have kept significant pace, fundamentally improving the operating model while managing a short-term turnaround. The pandemic has made our offerings strategically more important for our customers, and we are using our scale to leverage the increased focus on workplaces that promote health, culture and performance. With our proven leadership in cleaning, we are well positioned for a Covid-19 recovery and emerge as an even stronger business.”
