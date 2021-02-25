Company announcement no. 11 2020/21 – INSIDE INFORMATION
Allerød, 25 February 2021
Interim report – 9M 2020/21
(1 April – 31 December 2020)
Profits improved in the third quarter and guidance upgraded
Matas generated revenue of DKK 1,313.0 million in Q3 2020/21, a year-on-year increase of DKK 139.6 million, or 11.9%.
Q3 sales were boosted by the pay-out of frozen holiday pay, while physical store sales were adversely affected by new restrictions.
The proportion of online sales grew significantly as COVID-19 restrictions were tightened, to make up 25.8% for the third quarter. Physical store sales stood their ground, dropping by only 0.4%, partly as a result of strong demand for healthcare products (Health & Wellbeing), which were up by 23.4%.
Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S:
”Matas’ new business model proved resilient to large fluctuations during the quarter. Despite the costs incurred to ensure a safe shopping environment for our customers and employees, earnings were up as well due not least to profitability gains in our online business”.
Earnings (EBITDA before special items) came to DKK 292.8 million in Q3, a year-on-year increase of DKK 28.9 million. The EBITDA margin before special items was 22.3%, in line with the 22.5% reported for Q3 2019/20, even with a significantly greater share of online sales, which are historically less profitable.
“The reopening of the retail sector from 1 March is a great relief and a bright spot that will result in more customers in the streets and in stores. As we have also seen a massive growth in our online sales in January and February, we can now upgrade guidance”, said Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg.
Matas is upgrading its full-year guidance which was most recently upgraded on 8 January 2021.Matas now forecasts growth of more than 12% in both overall revenue and underlying revenue, compared with the previous estimate of 10%. The EBITDA margin is now expected to exceed 18.5%, compared with the previous estimate of more than 18%. The CAPEX estimate is maintained at DKK 120 – 140 million.
Matas’ ambition for financial year 2022/23, as set out in the ‘Renewing Matas’ strategy, is to grow revenue to about DKK 4 billion and keep its earnings capacity, in terms of the EBITDA margin before special items, above 18%.
Management now expects these two financial ambitions to be achieved already in 2020/21. Against this background, Matas has launched a project to update its strategy.
Q3 2020/21 highlights
9M 2020/21 highlights
|2020/21
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2019/20
|(DKKm)
|Q3
|Q3
|9M
|9M
|Revenue
|1,313.0
|1,173.4
|3,192.4
|2,871.5
|Gross profit
|575.4
|515.1
|1,398.0
|1,266.6
|EBITDA before special items
|292.8
|263.9
|645.1
|580.8
|EBIT
|190.5
|165.6
|339.8
|282.1
|Adjusted profit after tax
|175.4
|137.5
|315.2
|259.6
|Free cash flow
|412.5
|161.3
|739.0
|144.8
|Revenue growth
|11.9%
|7.4%
|11.2%
|5.8%
|Underlying like-for-like revenue growth
|12.8%
|4.7%
|11.7%
|1.6%
|Gross margin
|43.8%
|43.9%
|43.8%
|44.1%
|EBITDA margin before special items
|22.3%
|22.5%
|20.2%
|20.2%
|Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA before special items
|2.2
|n.a.*
* The number cannot be calculated at 31/12/2019 due to a lack of historical EBITA numbers after IFRS 16 implementation.
Conference call
Matas will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 25 February 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The conference call and the presentation can be accessed on Matas’ investor website: https://investor.en.matas.dk.
Conference call access numbers for investors and analysts:
|DK:
|+45 82333194
|UK:
|+44 3333009032
|US:
|+1 8335268383
|Link to webcast:
|https://streams.eventcdn.net/matas/2020q3
Contacts
Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg
CEO, tel +45 48 16 55 55
Anders Skole-Sørensen
CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55
Klaus Fridorf
Head of Communication, tel +45 61 20 19 97
Henrik Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08
Forward-looking statements
This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of the announcement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the announcement. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are not specifically mentioned above.
Attachment
Matas A/S
Alleroed, DENMARK
Matas A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: