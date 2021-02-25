HiPay confirms its growth potential and records a strong increase in revenues in Q4 2020 (+37%)
February 25, 2021: HiPay, the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2020 revenue.
|millions euros
|2020
|2019
|Var. %
|Fourth Quarter
|Payments volume
|1 751
|1 199
|+ 46 %
|Revenue1
|13,5
|9,9
|+ 37 %
|Year
|Payments volume
|5 565
|3 893
|+ 43 %
|Revenue1
|45,7
|34,9
|+ 31 %
The sales momentum is accelerating, driven by an exceptional environment
The offer is enriched with new value-added services
Transfer of the listing of HiPay Group shares to Euronext Growth Paris
Intragroup reorganization: completion of the cross-border merger by absorption of HiPay ME SA by HiPay SAS
Grégoire Bourdin, CEO of HiPay, states: « HiPay is once again demonstrating its capacity to grow even in a macroeconomic context that is both uncertain and promising for players enabling the digital transformation. Our teams are mobilized to support our customers as closely as possible in their development. »
Next financial communication: April 8, 2021 – 2021 Financial statements
About HiPay
HiPay is a global payment services provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help grow our merchants by giving them a 360° view of their business.
More information on hipay.com also find us on LinkedIn.
HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Paris – compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 – HIPAY).
Media contact
|Emmanuel Chaumeau, CMO
+ 33 (0)6 13 95 68 50
echaumeau@hipay.com
|Jérôme Daguet, CFO
+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93
jdaguet@hipay.com
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy HiPay Group shares. If you wish to obtain more information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, under the Investors heading. This press release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group considers that these statements are based on reasonable statements on the publication date of this release, they are by their very nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from those indicated or projected in these statements. HiPay Group operates in a continually changing environment and new risks could potentially emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or other circumstances.
1 Unaudited financial data
