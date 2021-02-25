HiPay confirms its growth potential and records a strong increase in revenues in Q4 2020 (+37%)

Annual revenue 1 grown by +31% compared to 2019, for a payment volume increased by +43% , to 5.6 billion euros.

grown by compared to 2019, for a payment volume increased by , to 5.6 billion euros. HiPay benefited from the acceleration of online commerce, both in France and in Europe.

February 25, 2021: HiPay, the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2020 revenue.

millions euros 2020 2019 Var. % Fourth Quarter Payments volume 1 751 1 199 + 46 % Revenue1 13,5 9,9 + 37 % Year Payments volume 5 565 3 893 + 43 % Revenue1 45,7 34,9 + 31 %

The sales momentum is accelerating, driven by an exceptional environment

The macroeconomic context of 2020 strongly stimulated the development of ecommerce and led many merchants to accelerate their digital transformation. 70 key accounts joined HiPay in Q4 2020.

In 2020, France represented 58% of turnover, up 48%.

New brands have chosen HiPay solutions this year such as Fauchon, Téléshopping, APC, SPORT 2000, Pièces et pneus and Panini.

HiPay has further strengthened its collaboration with many of its historical customers and now manages Metro group’s international operations.

International sales have grown by 31%. The Italian market has continued to develop with the launch of numerous transport companies such as Marinobus, and fashion retailers such as Rinascimento and Pollini. HiPay has also deployed Privalia by VeePee marketplaces in Spain and Italy.

The offer is enriched with new value-added services

To allow merchants to manage the current transition period towards the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), HiPay offers an automatic retry feature for transactions refused due to PSD2 non-compliance.

HiPay Console, the new management interface, now allows customers to easily and independently customize their hosted payment pages. The service also includes a module dedicated to invoicing.

The portfolio of available payment methods is enriched by Oney installment solution for Italy.

Transfer of the listing of HiPay Group shares to Euronext Growth Paris

The plan to transfer HiPay’s shares from Euronext market to the Euronext Growth market was approved by the shareholders general meeting of December 10, 2020.

Subject to the agreement of Euronext Paris, this listing will be carried out through a procedure of direct admission to trading of HiPay Group’s existing shares, without issuing new shares.

The transfer of HiPay Group shares to Euronext Growth Paris is expected to take place following the closing of the 2020 financial statements.

ISIN code of HiPay Group share will remain unchanged: FR0012821916; the mnemonic code HIPAY will become ALHYP as from the admission of the securities on Euronext Growth Paris.

Intragroup reorganization: completion of the cross-border merger by absorption of HiPay ME SA by HiPay SAS

This operation was intended to simplify legal, regulatory and operational structure and concentrate all the activities in a single entity HiPay SAS, 100% owned by HiPay Group, payment institution supervised by the French regulator (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution).

The cross-border merger of the two entities was completed on January 4, 2021.

Grégoire Bourdin, CEO of HiPay, states: « HiPay is once again demonstrating its capacity to grow even in a macroeconomic context that is both uncertain and promising for players enabling the digital transformation. Our teams are mobilized to support our customers as closely as possible in their development. »

Next financial communication: April 8, 2021 – 2021 Financial statements









About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment services provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help grow our merchants by giving them a 360° view of their business.

More information on hipay.com also find us on LinkedIn.

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Paris – compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 – HIPAY).









Media contact





Emmanuel Chaumeau, CMO



+ 33 (0)6 13 95 68 50



echaumeau@hipay.com Jérôme Daguet, CFO



+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93



jdaguet@hipay.com





1 Unaudited financial data







