CHELSEA, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MizRok’s journey as an author started as a joke between him and his friend. He had just finished reading a novel and did not like the ending of it. He told his friend that the novel is a piece of trash and that he could write a better one. When his friend challenged MizRok to write a novel of his own, he gladly accepted the challenge and he writes “Loyal 2 Da Hood” (published by Xlibris in the year of 2020), an action-packed urban novel based on the lifestyles of the ghettos.

Set for a new marketing campaign, the book tells the story of Mizery and Projekt as they unify legions with every intention of dominating a cold-blooded drug trade. Soldiers sacrifice their freedom and lives pledging devotion to the Unknowns black flag. Will they succeed? Dirty sex, bloody money, unexpected murders, cooperating witnesses and disloyalty play as weighty factors. Do best friends become strangers? Does the brotherhood uphold an unbreakable oneness? Meanwhile, FBI agents are in hot pursuit, seeking indictments for the RICO Act, murder, drug trafficking and money laundering. An indefectible operation metamorphoses into a corrupted black mark.

“I believe people love realistic entertainment and that is what this book is all about,” MizRok says. “This story illustrates how people can become a product of their own environment.”

“Loyal 2 Da Hood” reminds readers that being bonded by loyalty sometimes can lead to betrayal and death. However, it also shows how one can turn a negative situation into a positive one. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Loyal-2-Hood-King-MizRok/dp/1503521575.

About the Author

MizRok was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts. He has four children and a loving family. All his life, he has been into music and writing. He has established a company and published his first novel from behind the walls.

