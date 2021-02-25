CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lem Moyé wanted to give the lay reader the chance to understand viruses and the immune system, while also showing them that scientists are not automatons but people with a full panoply of problems. It is for this reason he has written “Catching Cold: Vol 1 – Breakthrough: Hearts must first break to strengthen (A precovid-19 novel)” (published by Trafford Publishing).

Doctor Jon DeLeon, an inspired scientist plagued by emotional addictions, believes that he can cure the common cold. His motley group of eccentric and intense scientists under the name CiliCold stumble, fight and work together to test Jon’s hypothesis. These efforts lead to repeated failure, and their support team becomes disillusioned by the repeated difficulties.

Attorneys Jasper Giles and Cassie Rhodes, ruthless defenders of the SSS Pharmaceutical Company, learn of Dr. DeLeon’s ideas through the brutal deposition of CiliCold’s ex-accountant. Intrigued by the promise of Jon’s work, they infiltrate the company to learn that Jon’s imminent emotional collapse and financial ruin blind him to the crippling assault the lawyers are prepared to unleash. Only the final staggering observation of Jon and his team, together with the dogged resistance of another takeover target of SSS, can possibly preserve the finding of overwhelming scientific significance for which no one is prepared.

“This novel focuses on behavioral disorders, emotional interactions between scientists and immunology. It demonstrates that scientists driven by intellect but riven by emotions are the most interesting of people. The public will also realize the impact of viruses on their daily lives and the need for vaccines and treatment,” Moyé says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Moyé answers, “That immunology is understandable but that the emotional problems of scientists are worthy of attention.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001278418

“Catching Cold: Vol 1 – Breakthrough: Hearts must first break to strengthen (A precovid-19 novel)”

By Lem Moyé

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9781698705477

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9781698705453

E-Book | 406 pages | ISBN 9781698705460

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Lem Moyé, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician, epidemiologist and biostatistician. After receiving his M.D. at the Indiana University Medical School, he completed post-doctoral training at Purdue University and the University of Texas. Dr. Moyé has conducted federally sponsored research for over 30 years, including 12 years investigating cell therapy for heart disease. He has published over 220 manuscripts, 11 books including two novels, and has worked with both the US FDA, and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Moyé has taught graduate classes in epidemiology and biostatistics for three decades and has served as an expert witness in both state and federal court. He served as a volunteer physician during the Hurricane Katrina calamity, and his memories of that experience led to his prize winning book, “Caring for Katrina’s Survivors.”

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

Marketing Services Trafford Publishing 844-688-6899 authormarketingservices@trafford.com