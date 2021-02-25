Westpay’s annual report for 2020 is now available on www.investor.westpay.se



Westpay’s annual report for 2020 has today been published on the company’s website and is attached to this release.

For the full report, please follow the link:

https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports-2020/annual-report-2020





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-8966 404

Email: lars.levin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachments