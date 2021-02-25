Trondheim, 25 February 2021: NORBIT ASA, today announces that NORBIT Subsea, part of segment Oceans, has received an order for multiple WINGHEAD sonars from a leading global survey company. The NORBIT WINGHEADs will be installed on an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) to be used on marine renewable energy projects. The value of the order is approximately NOK 10 million, to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021.

“We are proud to see that a leading global survey company has chosen to base their innovative platform for unmanned surveying on our WINGHEAD sonar system. The integrated USV based solution provides for a cost efficient carbon neutral surveying capability, particularly suited for marine renewable energy projects,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

The NORBIT WINGHEAD sonar family targets the higher-end professional market demanding the best possible performance. Furthermore, the integrated WINGHEAD sonar system brings unprecedented professional performance for, among others, seabed mapping, support of seabed infrastructure construction and regular marine engineering asset inspection.

