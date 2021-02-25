Martela will restructure its leadership team to reflect the ongoing market change and accelerate the implementation of the strategy in selected core business areas.
“The entire business is undergoing the significant change. The accelerating need for diverse work and learning environments and increasing environmental awareness are changing customers’ purchasing behavior, influencing the way we design, sell and maintain the products and services. Martela’s lifecycle model responds to this demand, seamlessly supporting the circular economy and sustainability.” says CEO Artti Aurasmaa.
The new Leadership Team will take effect on March 1, 2021, and consists of the following functions and leadership team members, led by CEO Artti Aurasmaa:
"I am very pleased that we found inside Martela new leaders for the key roles. Kari Leino's in-depth expertise in brand and design and Eeva Terävä's extensive experience in the concept design and implementation of user-centric workplace solutions will help us to strengthen the growth of our core business. I warmly welcome Kari and Eeva to our management team to build Martela’s next phase.” says CEO Artti Aurasmaa.
Martela Corporation
Artti Aurasmaa
CEO
Further information
Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, tel. +358 45 186 1775
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main news media
www.martela.com
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.
Martela Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
Martela Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: