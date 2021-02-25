Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 25, 2021 at 10.30 a.m. EET





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Minna Raitanen Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210224124129_2 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: February 23, 2021 Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share



ISIN:



FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 230 Unit price: 6.5199 EUR



Further details: Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 230



Volume weighted average price:



6.5199 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

Media desk: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en