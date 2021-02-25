Industrivärden’s annual report and sustainability report for the financial year 2020 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English version).

The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties on March 11, 2021.





Stockholm, Sweden, February 25, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00







The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall at 10:00 a.m. on February 25, 2021.

Attachment