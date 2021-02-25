Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the incorporation of CNS systems in aircraft and emergence of SVAB.



The reports on military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies service life extension of military aircraft fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..



Also, the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Combat aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transport aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Appendix



