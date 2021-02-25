Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the incorporation of CNS systems in aircraft and emergence of SVAB.

The reports on military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies service life extension of military aircraft fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Also, the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Combat aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transport aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Co.

Appendix

