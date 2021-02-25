Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the incorporation of CNS systems in aircraft and emergence of SVAB.
The reports on military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies service life extension of military aircraft fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..
Also, the military aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyfiou
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: