Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer - Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, Including Companion Dx and by Country with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. the publisher includes a special segment, Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The publisher's latest numbers factor in the different COVID forces, their timing, and their effect on growth.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges, please enquire further for more information.
Trends like:
Key Topics Covered:
Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID Pandemic
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 COVID Pandemic
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies
6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.2 MDx Breast Cancer
7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
7.5 MDx Lung Cancer
7.6 MDx Prostate
7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer
7.8 MDx Blood
7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development
7.10 MDx Other Cancer
8. Cancer Treatment and Trials
8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld7zz8
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
