Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer and Germline/Somatic Type with Screening Potential Market Size, Customized Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. And there is a lot of information to be had. But the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the market. Find out how in this thorough report.
Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high-risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.
Key Topics Covered:
Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Update
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?
1.2 The Sequencing Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing
1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Office Labs
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Oncogenomics
2.2.1 Carcinogenesis
2.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
2.2.2.1 Chromosomes
2.2.2.2 Genes
2.2.2.3 Epigenetics
2.2.3 Cancer Genes
2.2.4 Germline vs Somatic
2.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
2.2.6 Genomic Profiling
2.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay
2.2.8 Changing Clinical Role
2.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
2.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
2.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
2.3.2 Diagnosis
2.3.3 Managing
2.3.4 Monitoring
2.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.5.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.5.2 Economies of Scale
2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.5.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.5.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Level of Care
3.1.2 Companion Dx
3.1.3 Immuno-oncology
3.1.4 Liability
3.1.5 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 State of knowledge
3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Regulation and coverage
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Players
6. The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
6.3 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview
7. Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles
7.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing
7.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing
7.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing
7.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing
7.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing
7.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing
7.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing
8. Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic
8.1 Global Market Somatic
8.2 Global Market Germline
9. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes
9.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal
9.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer
9.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis
9.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection
Appendices
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
