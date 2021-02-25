Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the non-durable goods wholesalers market include C&S Wholesale Grocers; Cardinal Health Inc; Heineken; Performance Food Group Company and Walgreens Boots Alliance.



The global non-durable goods wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17889.31 billion in 2020 to $18757.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24220.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The non-durable goods wholesalers market consists of sales of non-durable goods and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell non-durable wholesale products such as paper products, chemical products, drugs, textiles and textile products, apparel, footwear, groceries, farm products, petroleum and petroleum products, alcoholic beverages, books, magazines, newspapers, flowers and nursery stock, and tobacco products.



The non-durable goods wholesalers market is segmented into paper and paper product wholesalers; drugs and druggists' sundries wholesalers; apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers; grocery and related product wholesalers; farm product raw material wholesalers; chemical and allied products wholesalers; petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers; beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers and miscellaneous nondurable goods wholesalers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global non-durable goods wholesalers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market.



Wholesalers are increasingly using predictive analytics in their businesses. It is a robust tool for a wholesaler in today's era of digital economy. A powerful in-memory technology integrated with predictive analytics and ERP data efficiently transforms the whole process of interpreting the information. Predictive analytics utilizes the past data to predict future outcome.



In addition, some of the applications also give predictive analytics to project customer profitability, improve marketing campaigns and present model business for different scenarios. For instance, SAP HANA integrated with BW is a predictive analytical tool, widely used for wholesale distribution and materials management including the whitepaper industry.



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations.



With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data it will become easier for non-durable goods merchant wholesalers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers , thus it is expected to drive the market going forward.



