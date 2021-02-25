Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fishing, hunting and trapping market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global fishing, hunting and trapping market is expected to grow from $882.12 billion in 2020 to $944.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1170.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fishing, hunting and trapping? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fishing, hunting and trapping market, and compares it with other markets.
Major companies in the fishing, hunting and trapping market include Angler's Legacy; American Sportfishing Association; Keep America Fishing Organization; National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers and National Rifle Association.
The fishing, hunting and trapping market consists of sales of fishing, hunting and trapping products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting and trapping activities. This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the 'fishing, hunting and trapping' produce for further processing. The fishing, hunting and trapping market is segmented into fishing; and hunting and trapping.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market, accounting for 78% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 6% of the global fishing, hunting and trapping market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market.
Technological advanced Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) are increasing being adopted by the fishing companies for increased production. FAD is a structure or device, made of any material, used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD is available with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to the marine animals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fishing, Hunting And Trapping
9. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Metrics
12.1. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
14. Western Europe Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
15. Eastern Europe Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
16. North America Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
17. South America Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
18. Middle East Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
19. Africa Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
20. Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Angler's Legacy
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. American Sportfishing Association
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Keep America Fishing Organization
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. National Rifle Association
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market
22. Market Background: Rural Activities Market
22.1. Rural Activities Market Characteristics
22.2. Rural Activities Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Rural Activities Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Rural Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Rural Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market In 2025- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market In 2025- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market In 2025- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. The Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
