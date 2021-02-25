Selbyville, De, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the stationary battery storage market which estimates the market valuation for stationary battery storage will cross US$ 140 billion by 2030. Introduction of favorable regulatory framework pertaining to the rising carbon emissions will upsurge the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Stationary storage battery market from flow batteries is set to witness a significant growth on account of its long cycle life and flexible layout. Minimal emissions, absence of flammable electrolytes and quick response times are some of the imperative factors fueling the adoption of flow batteries over other market alternatives. Increasing efforts toward the development of distributed energy generation sources will positively proliferate the business outlook. Moreover, the introduction of favorable regulations and policies promoting the adoption of sustainable energy sources will further stimulate the industry growth over the forecast timeline.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1892

Rising investments toward rural electrification coupled with growing penetration of renewable energy sources including wind and solar systems will enhance the market growth from off grid services. In addition, the limited availability of electrical infrastructure will proliferate the business landscape of stationary storage batteries. Growing governmental initiatives toward enhancing the standard of living for the rural population will further boost the technology adoption during the forecast timeline.

North America stationary battery storage market will witness substantial growth on account of growing demand for a reliable and stable power supply coupled with developing energy storage systems. Rising need for the refurbishment of existing and new grid network along with integration of sustainable energy technologies will foster the industry growth. In addition, exponential growth in demand for electricity along with ongoing infrastructure investments will further embellish the business scenario over the forecast timeframe.

Few major findings of the stationary battery storage market report include:

Rising consumer awareness toward energy security along with growing frequency of power outages to fuel the adoption of these systems.

High shelf life, declining technology costs and high energy density are few of the paramount factors influencing the stationary battery storage market growth.





Soaring demand for large scale renewable energy storage systems coupled with the integration of digital monitoring solutions will escalate the industry growth over the forecast timeline.





Formulation of favorable regulatory policies to stimulate the installation of stationary battery storage systems.





Better financing conditions, reduced capex and enhanced performance will significantly escalate the technology demand.





Key players operating across the stationary battery storage market include, Toshiba Corporation, Tesla, Inc., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd amongst others.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1892

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Stationary battery storage market 360⁰ synopsis, 2017 – 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Battery trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Stationary Battery Storage Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Innovation & Sustainability

3.3.1 BYD

3.3.2 Mutlu Battery

3.3.3 Toshiba

3.3.4 LG Chem

3.3.5 Duracell

3.3.6 Exide Technologies

3.3.7 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

3.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.4.1 Europe

3.4.1.1 EU Battery Directive

3.4.1.2 Secondary European Legislation on Batteries:

3.4.2 UK

3.4.2.1 The Batteries and Accumulators Regulations 2008

3.4.2.2 The Waste Batteries and Accumulators Regulations 2009

3.4.2.3 Northern Ireland

3.4.3 Scotland

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.4.1 Codes and Standards for Energy Storage Systems

3.4.4.2 Electronic Code of Federal Regulations

3.4.4.3 DOE VTO Advanced Battery R&D Program

3.4.4.4 Mercury-Containing and Rechargeable Battery Management Act of 1996

3.4.5 China

3.4.5.1 China RoHS Directive

3.4.5.2 Guiding Opinions on Promoting Energy Storage Technology and Industry Development (Guiding Opinions)

3.4.5.3 Announcement on Promoting Electrical Storage Participation in Ancillary Service in the ‘Three Norths’ Region

3.4.5.4 China battery GB standards

3.4.6 Japan

3.4.6.1 JISC Standards

3.4.6.2 DENAN Law

3.4.7 International Battery Standards and Testing

3.4.7.1 General Battery Standards

3.4.7.2 Safety Standards

3.4.7.3 Quality Standards

3.5 Customer requirement

3.6 Customer group requirement

3.7 Entry barriers

3.8 COVID – 19 impact on the overall industry outlook, 2020 - 2030

3.8.1 Optimistic view

3.8.2 Realistic view

3.8.3 Pessimistic view

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Favourable regulatory framework

3.9.1.2 Growth in the renewable energy sector

3.9.1.3 Decline in battery costs

3.9.1.4 Electrification of transportation sector

3.9.1.5 Longer shelf life & high energy density

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.9.2.1 Safety concerns

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 TCO analysis between VRLA and Lithium ion batteries

3.11.1 Battery Attributes

3.11.2 Assumptions

3.11.3 Capital Expense

3.11.4 Operational Expense

3.11.5 TCO Calculation

3.12 Average Project size

3.13 Installed Cumulative Renewable Capacity (MW)

3.14 Comparison of key battery technologies

3.15 Growth potential analysis

3.16 Price trend analysis

3.16.1 Prince trend, by battery

3.17 Leading industry players

3.17.1 Global players

3.17.2 North America

3.17.3 Europe

3.17.4 Asia Pacific

3.17.5 Middle East & Africa

3.17.6 Latin America

3.18 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.18.1 Strategy dashboard

3.18.1.1 GS Yuasa Corporation

3.18.1.2 Samsung SDI

3.18.1.3 LG Chem

3.18.1.4 Johnson Controls

3.18.1.5 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

3.18.1.6 Tesla

3.18.1.7 Enersys

3.18.1.8 Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.

3.18.1.9 Exide Technologies

3.19 PESTEL Analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com