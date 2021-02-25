All five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS™ nootropic beverage product are now being carried by Jensen’s, a regional supermarket chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. This placement of KOIOS™ follows several other recent placements of the Company’s beverage products in regional supermarket chains across the United States as part of a strategy to passively build market share in specific geographical areas.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that the full range of five flavours of its KOIOS™ nootropic beverages can now be purchased at all grocery stores operated by Jensen’s Foods (“Jensen’s”), a long-established family-owned grocery chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. In a press release dated February 19, 2021 , the Company announced another chain-wide placement of KOIOS™ nootropic beverages on the west coast of the United States with Market of Choice in Oregon. With this placement of KOIOS™ in Jensen’s supermarkets, the Company’s beverage products are now carried in approximately 180 retail stores on the west coast, out of a total of more than 4,000 retail stores nationwide.

The first Jensen’s market was established in California in 1940 in Blue Jay (San Bernardino county), later expanding into a 25,000 square foot building which allowed for the addition of a bakery using traditional Danish recipes. The growth of Jensen’s into a regional chain was led by its current President Gene Fulton, who began working at Jensen’s as a cleaner at age 17 in 1957, and in 1970 arranged to purchase the market from its current owner Einer Jensen upon his retirement. In 1981, this acquisition was completed and Mr. Fulton promptly opened a new store in Cedar Glen, CA named Jensen’s Minute Shoppe; a convenience store concept which is still in operation today along with another location in Rancho Mirage, CA. Throughout the remainder of the 20th century, 2000s and 2010s, Jensen’s continued to open new supermarkets across Southern California, including locations in mountain communities such as Wrightwood and Running Springs. Jensen’s now operates a total of eight grocery stores, which have proven to be remarkably desirable workplaces with several employees having worked for the Jensen’s chain for nearly 40 years.

More information about Jensen’s can be found on its website: http://jensensfoods.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c55e45-c3e6-4884-a9ec-2e6b532766f0

Image Source: Jensen’s Foods (Facebook)

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

To date in 2021, the Company has added its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage and Fit Soda™ functional beverage products to numerous regional grocery chains across the United States as part of a strategy to passively build market share and gather sales performance data of its products in specific geographical areas. Based on outcomes from these placements, the Company and its distribution partners can shape near-term and long-term decisions for a given region using such results as a baseline. Additionally, the Company anticipates that it could leverage these regional market placements to potentially secure shelf space in larger grocery chains in the United States.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “California is a unique market when it comes to beverages because there have been numerous efforts by lawmakers to impose a statewide ‘Soda Tax’ or ‘Sugary Drink Tax’, and such taxes have been put into effect by several California municipalities to include San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. At Koios, we pride ourselves in producing sugar-free beverages that have been shown to provide unique benefits which are relevant to a wide range of consumers. In the 80 years that Jensen’s has been in business under family ownership, it goes without saying that they know a thing or two about picking products that are relevant to their client base in Southern California, and it is an honour for KOIOS™ to be among the latest additions to their product mix.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

