Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness App Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By OS Platform; By Device Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fitness app market is expected to reach US$ 15.59 billion by 2028
The growth in fitness app is attributed to the rising awareness among the consumers pertaining to leading a healthy lifestyle owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing smartphone penetration rate, and busy lifestyles causing people to look for connected healthcare.
Moreover, positive investment scenario for start-ups, diversification among products and services by key players, innovative promotional strategies, and social media influence also created growth prospects for fitness apps.
The global market for fitness app is fragmented based on type, OS platform, device type, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into workout & exercise apps, disease management, lifestyle management, nutrition & diet, and medication adherence.
Based on the OS platform, the global market for fitness app is further bifurcated into android, iOS, and windows. Based on device type, the global market for fitness app is further bifurcated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.
Segment Highlights
