Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness App Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By OS Platform; By Device Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fitness app market is expected to reach US$ 15.59 billion by 2028



The growth in fitness app is attributed to the rising awareness among the consumers pertaining to leading a healthy lifestyle owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing smartphone penetration rate, and busy lifestyles causing people to look for connected healthcare.



Moreover, positive investment scenario for start-ups, diversification among products and services by key players, innovative promotional strategies, and social media influence also created growth prospects for fitness apps.



The global market for fitness app is fragmented based on type, OS platform, device type, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into workout & exercise apps, disease management, lifestyle management, nutrition & diet, and medication adherence.



Based on the OS platform, the global market for fitness app is further bifurcated into android, iOS, and windows. Based on device type, the global market for fitness app is further bifurcated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.



Segment Highlights

The workout & exercise app segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing obesity among youth and adults. The segment held over 30% of the global share in 2020.

Based on device type, the smartphone segment is projected to constitute over 60% of the market share by 2028. The increasing penetration of fitness apps with smartphones is primarily responsible for such a high revenue share.

North American region is dominating the global market for fitness app holding over one-third of the market share throughout the forecast period. Positive funding scenario and increasing awareness among consumers is favoring market growth.

The players including Fitbit, HealthifyMe, and MyFitnessPal Inc. together held a significant market share in 2020 owing to their regional presence and several product offerings across the operating systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Fitness App Market Insights

4.1. Fitness App - Industry snapshot

4.2. Fitness App Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Consciousness of consumers towards fitness

4.2.1.2. Busy lifestyle

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Low awareness among emerging economies

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Fitness App Market Industry trends



5. Fitness App Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Workout & Exercise Apps

5.4. Disease Management

5.5. Lifestyle Management

5.6. Nutrition & Diet

5.7. Medication Adherence



6. Global Fitness App Market, by OS Platform

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Android

6.4. iOS

6.5. Windows



7. Global Fitness App Market, by Device Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Smartphones

7.4. Tablets

7.5. Wearable Devices



8. Fitness App Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Fitness App Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisition

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google

Dom and Tom

Motorola Mobility LLC

Grandapps

Fitbit

Azumio

WillowTree Inc.

HealthifyMe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82ahj7





