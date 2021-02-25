Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BCL-2 (B Cell Lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights:

Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Opportunity: >US$ 4 Billion by 2025

Insight on Market Indicators & Approved Drugs Sales Data

Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Absolute Growth: >300% ( 97% CAGR, 2018 - 2020)

Comprehensive Information On Ongoing Clinical Trials

Global BCL-2 inhibitors Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Venetoclax Is The First Approved Drug Belonging To The Class Of BCL2 Inhibitor

The strategy opted by the Bcl2 inhibitor market and variety of drugs under clinical development are considered to be important steps in changing the overall therapeutic approach for the cancer treatment. The global Bcl2 inhibitor market is categorized as a well-designed, carefully controlled therapeutic market that targets the Bcl2 protein for killing the cancer cells. In addition, the Bcl2 inhibitor drug market appears to be appropriate market in combination with novel immunotherapy drugs and chemotherapeutic drugs in order to alter the development and progression phase of different cancer types, which when avoided could lead to creation of toxic substances and eventually death of the patient. The market since its development in the cancer therapeutics market has confirmed hundreds of advantages over the other developed current standard therapies.

The total volume of the agents available in the market has gradually increased by a certain amount of percentage and it is witnessed that the market has modestly moved faster in terms of size than any other cancer therapies, which altogether is driven by millions of factors around the world. There has been a substantial increase in the spending of the medicine, which is primarily driven by acceptance of the therapy by the developed markets and increased percentage of pharmerging markets. All the developed markets focused towards the inhibitor therapy have offset increased the production rate as well as commercialization strategies in order to end the struggle of the patients who have not been responding to any other cancer therapies available in the market.

In the past few years, the number of Bcl2 inhibitor drugs that have reached the last stage of the development pipeline is witnessed to gradually impact the current growth rate of overall market. The arrival of novel drugs and expected arrival of novel active substances in the market are estimated to address significant unmet needs of the cancer patients across the globe. In addition to this, the global continued research with respect to the existing mechanism of action of drugs is estimated to cross the spectrum of a well-define market towards a market that is huge and unavoidable.

The global development of the market in different research centers and bio-pharmaceutical companies is estimated to challenge the current traditional cancer therapies. The market on a brighter side involves complete novel platform that is making the cancer patients observe high overall survival rate, five-year survival years, complete response and progression free survival. Also, association of the market with gene-editing technology such as CRISPR and technologically driven method artificial intelligence are estimated to transform the market by creating a plethora of medical applications. Healthcare advances delivered by the market are expected to treat a wide range of cancer types as well as provide the outcomes that were significantly required by the cancer patients for a long period of time.

Compared to few decades ago with the start of the blooming market, the therapy has observed some real CAGR growth rate progression in different pharmaceutical markets of the world. At global level, the spending for conducting clinical research activities at different sites has increased to huge percentage over the past few years in some of the major pharmaceutical market and is estimated to grow more. Volume of the drugs available in the pharmaceutical markets has also grown to a certain amount over the past few years and is expected to grow more in the upcoming years. Broad applications of the market towards cancer patients have led to the range of clinical research activities and other strategies arrival that have helped the market to restart and structure the unstructured cancer therapy market. Overall growth of the volume of the drugs available in the market is estimated to be driven by the non-beneficial approval of drugs under other markets that account for majority of the cancer market, as well as the outlook of the healthcare benefits.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to B Cell Lymphoma-2 (BCL2) Inhibitors

1.1 Overview

1.2 Evolution of BCL2 Inhibitors

2. BCL2 Inhibitors - Mechanism of Action

3. Role of BCL2 Inhibitors in Cancer Management

4. BCL2 Inhibitors in Hematological Cancers

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact of BCL2 Inhibitors by Type of Hematological Cancer

4.2.1 BCL2 Inhibitors for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) & Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

4.2.2 BCL2 Inhibitors in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) & Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

4.2.3 BCL2 Inhibitors in Lymphoma & Multiple Myeloma

4.3 Ongoing Research & Development

4.3.1 AZD4320

4.3.2 S65487 (VOB560)

4.3.3 APG-2575

4.3.4 S55746 (BCL 201)

4.3.5 LP-108

4.3.6 BGB-11417

5. BCL2 Inhibitors in Lung Cancers

5.1 Potential of BCL2 Inhibitors as Lung Cancer Therapeutics

5.2 Current Research & Advancements

5.2.1 Venetoclax

5.2.2 Navitoclax

5.2.3 APG-1252

5.2.4 AT-101

6. BCL2 Inhibitors in Other Cancers

6.1 Role of BCL2 Inhibitors in Breast Cancer

6.2 BCL2 Inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer

7. Global BCL-2 inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase-I

7.4 Phase-I/II

7.5 Phase-II

7.6 Phase-III

7.7 Registered

8. Marketed BCL-2 inhibitor Drug Clinical Insight: Venetoclax (VENCLYXTO)

9. Global BCL2 Inhibitor Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Current Market Scenrio

10. BCL2 Inhibitors Market Regional Segmentation

10.1 US

10.2 Europe - Market Opportunity

10.3 Japan

10.4 China

10.5 Australia

11. Commercially Available BCL2 Inhibitor Drug: Venclexta

11.1 Dosage & Patent Insight

11.2 Price Analysis

11.3 Sales Analysis

12. BCL2 Inhibitors Market Clinical Insight

12.1 By Phase

12.2 By Status

12.3 By Indication

13. Global BCL2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

13.1 Driving Factors for BCL2 Inhibitors Market

13.2 Challenges for BCL2 Inhibitors Market

14. Global BCL2 Inhibitors Market Future Outlook

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Abbvie

15.2 Amgen

15.3 Novartis

15.4 Roche

15.5 AstraZeneca

15.6 Ascentage Pharma

15.7 BeiGene

15.8 Ligand Pharma

15.9 Tocris Bioscience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do30

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900