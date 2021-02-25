New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Product, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949195/?utm_source=GNW



Global industrial valves market stood at around USD65 billion in 2019, and is forecast to surpass USD80 billion by 2025, on account of extensive use of industrial valves in oil & gas and power industries.Other factors expected to boost demand for industrial valves in the coming years include rising number of government initiatives towards wastewater treatment and providing clean water to the citizens, increasing number of commercial construction projects and replacement of aging water pipelines.



Moreover, growing focus on the development of high-performance smart valves is anticipated to thrive global industrial valves market through 2025.

On the basis of application, the industrial valves market is segmented into oil & gas, refinery, chemical, water, wastewater effluent, power generation, agriculture, mining and others.In 2019, oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share as these sectors require valves for controlling flow rates, protect equipment, and guide and direct the refining process of crude oil.



Apart from these, the growing production of oil and gas fuel has contributed to the increased usage of industrial valves.

In the type segment, global industrial valves market was dominated by globe valves in 2019, owing to features such as low resistance to fluid flow and superior sealing capabilities.

In terms of region, the global industrial valves market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial valves market with a market share of around 37% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position during forecast period as well.

This growth can be attributed to the growing industrial activities across the countries in Asia-Pacific region, such as growing number of oil and gas, chemical, water and many other manufacturing plants.Also, increasing construction activities and booming consumption of chemicals are anticipated to positively impact industrial valves market in the Asia-Pacific.



Furthermore, growing construction of new nuclear power stations and capacity expansions in petroleum refining plants are also expected to drive the demand for industrial valves across the region.



Some of the major players operating in global industrial valves market are Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Crane Co., CIRCOR International, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, IMI plc, MRC Global INC, Metso Corporation, Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Velan Inc., ITT Inc.,

Invincible Valves (Pty) Ltd., Cameron International, L&T Valves Limited, A.C. Valves CC,

Ainsworth Engineering (Pty) Ltd., AZ Amaturen Pty Ltd, Cobra Isca Pty Ltd, Dual Valves (Pty) Ltd., eDart Slurry Valves Pty Ltd, MRC Global Inc., Floval Pty Ltd, Ithuba Valves & Industrial Supplies, Paltechnologies Pty Ltd, AVK Holdings SA Pty Ltd, RGR Technologies Pty Ltd, and Valco Group SA Pty Ltd.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in market size of global industrial valves market based on valve type, material type, product, application and regional distribution from 2015-2019.

• To estimate and forecast the global industrial valves market size from 2020 to 2025.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume, and based on region by segmenting global industrial valves market into five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume, for global industrial valves market with respect to key applications such as oil & gas, power generation, refinery, water, wastewater effluent, etc.

• To identify trends, drivers and challenges in the global industrial valves market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in the global industrial valves market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of industrial valves providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include industrial valves providers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research also analyzed the product offerings and regional presence of major industrial valves providers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the size of global industrial valves market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different product types offered (globe valve, ball valve, butterfly valve, RSV gate valve, wedge gate valve, knife gate valve, check valve and diaphragm valve) was recorded and forecast for future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical data of industrial valves, globally in order to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, annual reports, government websites, press releases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also reviewed by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Industrial valve manufacturers and suppliers

• Major industrial valve end users

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial valves

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Research organizations and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as industrial valves providers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global industrial valves market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Valve Type:

o Globe Valve

o Ball Valve

o Butterfly Valve

o RSV Gate Valve

o Wedge Gate Valve

o Knife Gate Valve

o Check Valve

o Automatic Control Valve

o Pinch Valve

o Diaphragm Valve

o Float Valve

o Air Valve

o Others

• Market, by Material Type:

o Steel

o Alloy Based

o Cast Iron

o Cryogenic

o Others

• Market, by Application:

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation

o Refinery

o Water

o Wastewater Effluent

o Chemicals

o Agriculture

o Mining

o Others

• Market, by Product:

o Multi-Turn Valve

o Quarter-Turn Valve

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• Italy

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Iran

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Kuwait

• Angola

• South Africa

• Morocco

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of market share.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the industrial valves market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

• 5 more players in the global market.

