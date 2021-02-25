Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Hydrogen aircraft technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2021 -2029. It also examines the hydrogen aircraft markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyze the market size of the Global Hydrogen Aircraft Weapons market for the period 2020 - 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets - the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. The European Union, United States and China are emerging markets. Throughout the report we show how To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of Hydrogen aircraft technology.
A hydrogen aircraft is an aeroplane that uses hydrogen fuel as a power source. Hydrogen can either be burned in a jet engine, or other kind of internal combustion engine, or can be used to power a fuel cell to generate electricity to power a propeller. In recent years, research into hydrogen as a possible energy carrier to power future zero-emission aircraft has been increasing. But the road to hydrogen-powered aircraft necessitates substantial effort inside the aviation industry and beyond. From hydrogen storage, infrastructure, cost to public perceptions about safety, the aviation sector is working to develop the technology while confronting some major challenges.
In this report, the publisher has classified Hydrogen aircraft under six (6) major groups. We will research these six major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2021 - 2029.
These major groups are:
1. Region: The regions discussed in this report are:
2. Technology: The technologies that are of utmost importance to this industry are:
3. Service: The two major services where Hydrogen aircraft can be used are:
4. Platform: The four most important hydrogen aircraft platforms that this report studied are as follows:
5. Range: The different ranges for hydrogen aircraft highlighted in this report are:
6. End-users: We identify the five key end-users for hydrogen aircraft:
In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Aircraft Manufacturers
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
1.5.4 Tech Companies
1.6 Language
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Hydrogen Aircraft market - Trends and Insights
2.2 Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019-2020 - Impact on the Hydrogen Aircraft market
2.3 Major Findings
2.4 Major Conclusions
2.5 Important Tables and Graphs
2.6 Number of Hydrogen Aircraft available - Per Region
3. Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of Infrastructure for Hydrogen Aircraft
3.3 Current Technologies
3.3.1 Hydrogen Aircraft - Software Technologies
3.3.2 Hydrogen Aircraft - Hardware Technologies
3.4 Future Technologies
4. Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Current Markets
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.2.5 Rest of The World
4.3 Future Markets
4.4 How to reach scale
4.4.1 Challenges involved in scaling
4.4.2 Strategy for scaling
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.3 Threat of new entrants
5.2.4 Threat of substitutes
5.2.5 Rivalry among existing players
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political Factors
5.3.2 Economic Factors
5.3.3 Social Factors
5.3.4 Technological Factors
5.3.5 Environmental Factors
5.3.6 Legal Factors
5.4 Forecast factors
5.4.1 Scenario 1 - Market Forecast Scenario: Post COVID-19 outbreak
5.4.2 Scenario 2 - Event Based Scenarios: Post COVID-19 outbreak
6. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Region to 2029
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Region overview
6.2.1 Americas- Hydrogen Aircraft Market
6.2.2 Europe- Hydrogen Aircraft Market
6.2.3 Asia- Hydrogen Aircraft Market
6.2.4 Middle East- Hydrogen Aircraft Market
6.2.5 Africa- Hydrogen Aircraft Market
7. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Technology to 2029
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft market by Software Technology overview
7.3 Global Hydrogen Aircraft market by Hardware Technology overview
8. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Service to 2029
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Service overview
8.2.1 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Service - Passenger Aerial Vehicle
8.2.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Service - Cargo Aerial Vehicle
9. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Platform to 2029
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Platform overview
9.2.1 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Wide body airliners
9.2.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Narrow body airliners
9.2.3 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Regional, short-haul, and feederliner aircraft
9.2.4 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
10. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Range to 2029
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Range overview
10.2.1 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Inter City (100 kms - 500 kms)
10.2.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft - Short Range (1100 kms - 1500 kms)
10.2.3 Global Hydrogen Aircraft - Medium Range (2000 kms - 4000 kms)
10.2.4 Global Hydrogen Aircraft - Long Range (above 4500 kms)
11. Global Hydrogen Aircraft by End User to 2029
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by End User overview
11.2.1 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by End User - E-Commerce companies
11.2.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market by End User - Airlines
11.2.3 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market by End User - Military
11.2.4 Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market by End User - Government Organizations
12. Event Forecast - Global Hydrogen Aircraft to 2029
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Region overview
12.3 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Technology overview
12.4 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Service overview
12.5 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Platform overview
12.6 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by Range overview
12.7 Global Hydrogen Aircraft by End User overview
13. Forecast for the Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Market to 2029
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on events
13.3 Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Forecast
13.4 Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Forecast by Airframe
13.5 Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Forecast by LH2 fuel system
13.6 Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Forecast by Fuel cells
13.7 Hydrogen Aircraft Infrastructure Forecast by Hydrogen direct burning turbines
14. Leading Companies in the Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market
14.1 Airbus Defence and Space
14.1.1 Company profile
14.1.2 Products & Services
14.1.3 Segment Revenue
14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)
14.1.5 Recent contract wins
14.1.6 Recent Projects completed
14.1.7 Strategic Alliances
14.1.8 SWOT ANALYSIS
14.2 BAE Systems
14.3 Boeing Co.
14.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
14.5 Leonardo
14.6 Lockheed Martin
14.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.
14.8 Saab
14.9 Safran
14.10 THALES
14.11 Other Companies of Interest
14.11.1 Airspace Experience Technologies
14.11.2 Alisport Srl
14.11.3 Bell Helicopter
14.11.4 Bye Aerospace
14.11.5 DeLorean Aerospace
14.11.6 DigiSky
14.11.7 Electravia - Helices E Props
14.11.8 Embraer S.A.
14.11.9 EHang
14.11.10 Joby Aviation
14.11.11 Karem Aircraft
14.11.12 Lilium
14.11.13 Volta Volare
15. Opportunity Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Region
15.3 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Technology
15.4 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Service
15.5 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Platform
15.6 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Range
16. Conclusions and recommendations
16.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations
16.2 Fulfilling the business objectives
16.3 Coronavirus pandemic relief measures
16.4 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis
17. About the Publisher
18. Appendices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i428q
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
