Global medical electronics market stood at USD 71.93 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of around 7.17% and reach USD 94.86 during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, among others. Additionally, the sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 has drastically increased the demand for various diagnostic procedures such as X-Ray and CT Scan thereby positively influencing the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



Global medical electronics market is segmented based on product type and end-user.Based on the product type, the market can be bifurcated into diagnostics and therapeutics.



Diagnostics product type includes patient monitoring devices, PET/CT devices, MRI scanners, ultrasound devices, X-ray devices, CT Scanners and others. The diagnostics segment acquires a market share of around 57.22% owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits of early diagnosis. While the therapeutic segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period on account of increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases. This has in turn increased the demand for various devices including pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators, among others.



Regionally, the market for medical electronics is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading global medical electronics market owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and surging demand for medical electronics in the region.



The major players operating in global medical electronics market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., GE Healthcare Inc., Canon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ZOLL Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



