The global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. The foot and mouth disease (FMD) occurs due to a transboundary, contagious virus that infects cloven-hoofed animals. It primarily affects cattle, such as buffaloes, pigs, sheep, goats, etc., and a few wildlife species, including deer, bison, camelid, antelope, etc. The FMD virus (FMDV) has seven immunologically distinct serotypes, namely O, A, C, SAT1, SAT2, SAT3, and Asia 1. This viral disease exhibits common symptoms in animals, such as blisters on lips and tongue, fever, excessive salivation, anorexia, low meat and milk productivity, etc. Several vaccines, based on aluminum hydroxide, saponin, and oil formulations, are used against FMD contraction.



The high prevalence of FMD along with its socio-economic impact on the international trade of animal products is driving the FMD vaccine market. The growing meat processing industry and the increasing consumption of dairy products are also fueling the need for FMD vaccines. Additionally, the rising demand for high-grade and disease-free meat supply from livestock is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of mandatory norms regarding cattle rearing is leading to the bulk purchase of vaccines to control FMD outbreaks.



Furthermore, government bodies across the globe are also introducing several awareness programs for protecting endangered wildlife species, such as bison and antelope, against FMD. Rising globalization along with the growing livestock population across both developed and developing markets is also driving the market for FMD vaccines. Furthermore, the increasing presence of veterinary centers providing safe healthcare practices for livestock is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global foot and mouth disease (fmd) vaccine market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, animal type, vaccine type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Animal Type:

Cattle

Pig

Sheep and Goat

Others (buffalo, camels, deer)

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Conventional Vaccines

Oil based Vaccines

Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines

Emergency Vaccines

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Government Organizations

Distributors/ Pharmacies

Private Vet

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Korea

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East and Africa

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Iran

Algeria

Others

Europe

Turkey

Georgia

Armenia

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agrovet Co., Bayer AG, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited, China Animal Husbandry Group, FGBI "Federal Centre for Animal Health, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Limor de Colombia, Merck & Co. Inc, Vecol S.A. and VETAL Animal Health Products Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Animal Type

6.1 Cattle

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pig

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Sheep and Goat

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type

7.1 Conventional Vaccines

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Oil based Vaccines

7.1.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines

7.1.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.2 Emergency Vaccines

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Government Organizations

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Distributors/Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Private Vet

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 China

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 India

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.1.3 Bangladesh

9.1.3.1 Market Trends

9.1.3.2 Market Forecast

9.1.4 Vietnam

9.1.4.1 Market Trends

9.1.4.2 Market Forecast

9.1.5 Korea

9.1.5.1 Market Trends

9.1.5.2 Market Forecast

9.1.6 Others

9.1.6.1 Market Trends

9.1.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Latin America

9.2.1 Brazil

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Argentina

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 Others

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Middle East and Africa

9.3.1 Nigeria

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 Ethiopia

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 Iran

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Algeria

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Others

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Turkey

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Georgia

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Armenia

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Agrovet Co.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bayer AG

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Biogenesis Bago

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 China Animal Husbandry Group

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 FGBI "Federal Centre for Animal Health

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Indian Immunologicals Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Limor de Colombia

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Vecol S.A.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 VETAL Animal Health Products Company

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



