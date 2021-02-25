New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Doors Market by Material, Mechanism, Product Type, Mode of Application, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05339880/?utm_source=GNW

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of doors. The major challenge faced by players are fluctuating raw material prices and growing environmental concerns and implementation of standards in door products.



In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material, during the forecast period.

Wood is projected to be the largest material segment in doors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.



Swinging doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Swinging doors segment is the fastest growing mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.



In terms of value, the Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Interior doors is the largest product type segment in doors market.These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors.



They are not soundproof or weather proof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drives the market for interior doors.



Residential doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Residential segment is the fastest growing product type in the doors market.This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements.



There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.



In terms of value, the new construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of appplication, during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction.In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market.



This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.



The APAC region leads the doors market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for doors market.The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries.



The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the fresh food packaging market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global doors market include Assa Abloy (Sweden), Droma Kaba (Switzerland), (Ireland), Masonite (US), Andersen Corporation (US), Simpson Door Company (US), Jeld-Wen, Inc. (US), PGT (US), Fancy Doors & Mouldings (Canada), Cornerstone Building Brands (US), ARCAT (US), Lacantina Doors (US), Boon Edam (Netherlands), Pella Corporation (US), The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co. (US), Atrium (US), Fenesta (India), Corinthian Doors (Australia), Hormann (Germany), MI Windows and Doors, LLC (US), Novoferm Gmbh (Germany), Marvin (US), Viwintech Window & Door Inc. (US), Therma-Tru Corp. (US), and OCM Industrial Doors (Italy).



Based on mechanism, the doors market has been segmented into folding, sliding, swinging, overhead, and others.



Based on the product type, the doors market has been segmented into interior doors and exterior doors.Based on the application, the doors market has been segmented into residential, and non-residential.



Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction.



