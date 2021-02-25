Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Meters Smart & Standard Ed 4 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart gas metering is gaining momentum, with the expansion of the Chinese natural gas market, European rollouts accelerating and the US continuing to convert to AMR and AMI metering. Nationwide stocks of diaphragm meters are being converted by replacements with smart meters, or with the addition of communication modules to the existing well-tested diaphragm and rotary meters. The report charts these developments over a ten-year time frame from 2015 and forecast to 2025.

The market is split by residential, standard and AMR/AMI, PPM, communication modules, C&I and grid meters and analysed by country. Global gas meter demand is forecast in units and value, totals of all meters and smart meters, from the base year 2015 to 2025 in the countries with piped gas networks and over 600,000 gas customers.

Analysis of sales of gas meters for 43 countries, by meter type - Basic Residential, AMR/ AMI, Prepayment, Communications Modules, C&I - units, value, and average selling price, from 2019 to 2025. Tables of the global total, regional totals and countries. The major meter technologies are described with total market shares; diaphragm, rotary, turbine, orifice and ultrasonic, plus outline of Coriolis, vortex and MEMS meters.

The major customers for gas meters, the gas transmission and distribution utilities, are outlined in each of the 43 countries profiled, together with their structure.

The number of housing units, residential and commercial gas customers with piped gas are charted for each profiled country, from 1900 to 2020. At the city gate station, gas pressure is high, grid and bulk meters need to be robust and highly accurate. Commercial & Industrial (C&I) meters contributed only 1% of meter sales in units in 2019, but this important segment of high value meters was worth $1 billion.

Global market shares are accompanied by profiles of the meter manufacturers, including those with small shares in numbers of meters but leading positions in high end meters for high-pressure measurement - Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Dresser, Diehl, Apator, Sagemcom, Sensus, Dongfa Group, Holley, Emerson.

Fundamental changes in the demand cycle for meters are taking place in the residential segment. Meter vendors need to understand the new trends to plan their footprint and to avoid mismatch, over-capacity and pressure on profits. Historically the demand for gas meters followed a stable long-term path, driven by the increase of gas penetration, first for city coal gas and then for natural gas. The country-wide deployments of smart meters now starting, involve replacing the entire stock of residential meters with 20-year lives, in a short period of perhaps 5 years. This has never happened before and it means that there will be peaks of replacement and troughs of low demand.

The NGV and Autogas segment is reviewed, a small but growing segment for gas meters, with numbers and metering technology.

Gas metering cannot be fully understood in isolation. It is not all piped natural gas. Marketers need to understand the gas supply industry, how it has developed and where it will go in the future. The industry is described, from its start with local town gas to the international natural gas industry, today piped and LNG. There are still other pockets of gas; town gas, LPG both piped and in cylinders and local tanks of natural gas.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Gas Metering Landscape in 2020

2. World Demand for Gas Meters from 2019 to 2025

Meter Demand

Gas Meter Technology Shares

3. Demand for Smart Gas Meters

4. Long-Term Demand Trend for Gas Meters

Demand

5. Gas Distribution System

Gas Pressure

The Gathering System

The Transmission System

Compressor Stations

Line Pack

Gate Stations

The Distribution Network

The Final Stage, Moving Natural Gas into the Home

6. Meter Types from 1843 to the Future

Positive Displacement of Gas Meters

Diaphragm Meters

Rotary Meters

Inferential Meters

Turbine Meters

Orifice Meters

Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Intelligent Micom Meters

Coriolis Meters

Vortex Meters

Mems (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System)

Smart/Advanced Meters

Communication Module

Turndown Ratio and Rangeability

Typical Turndown Ratio of Various Meter Types

Meter Sizes - G

Heating Value

7. The Gas Meter Market in Europe

Establishment of Gas in Europe

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Austria

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Belgium

Smart Meters

Cost-Benefit Analysis Projects

Meter Demand

Bulgaria

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Czech Republic

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Denmark

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Estonia

Finland

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

France

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Germany

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Greece

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Hungary

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Ireland

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Italy

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Latvia

Meter Demand

Lithuania

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Netherlands

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Poland

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

Portugal

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Romania

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Slovak Republic

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Slovenia

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Spain

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Sweden

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Switzerland

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Turkey

Prepayment Gas Meters

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

United Kingdom

Certification

Remanufacturing Meters for the Secondary or Sub-Metering Market

Smart Meters

Pulse Transmission of Data for Amr

Meter Demand

8. The Gas Meter Market in the CIS

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Russia

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

Ukraine

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

9. The Gas Meter Market in the Middle East

Iran

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

10. The Gas Meter Market in Africa

North Africa

Meter Demand

Algeria

Meter Manufacturers

Egypt

Meter Manufacturers

Sub-Saharan Africa

11. The Gas Meter Market in Asia-Pacific

Meter Demand Asia-Pacific

Australia

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

China

The Development of Distributed Gas in China

Manufactured Gas

LPG

Natural Gas

City Gas Players

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

India

Smart Meter Progress

Indonesia

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

Japan

The Intelligent Micom Gas Meter

Ultrasonic Intelligent Gas Meter

Smart Meters

Lpg Meters

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

South Korea

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

New Zealand

Smart Meter Progress

Meter Demand

Pakistan

Meter Demand

Taiwan

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

Thailand

12. The Gas Meter Market in North America

United States

Gas Industry Structure

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Meter Manufacturers

Canada

Smart Meters

Meter Demand

Mexico

Meter Demand

13. The Gas Meter Market in South America

Meter Demand

Argentina

Meter Demand

Brazil

Meter Demand

Chile

Meter Demand

Colombia

Meter Demand

14. The Gas Meter Market in Central America

15. Competitive Analysis, Company Profiles and Market Shares

Elster

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Dresser

Diehl

Apator

Sagemcom

Sensus

Dongfa Group

Holley

Emerson

DNV GL

16. NGV and Autogas Metering

17. The Origins of the Global Gas Industry

Electricity Versus Gas

18. Gas Sources, Types and Delivery

Gas Categories

Natural Gas

Manufactured Gas

Coke-Oven Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Coal Gas

Biogas

Blast Furnace Gas

Gas Hydrates

Refinery Gas

Syngas - Sng

Pg Autogas

Gas Delivery and Storage

Piped Gas

Natural Gas Liquids, Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg)

Compressed Natural Gas (Cng)

19. Methodology

